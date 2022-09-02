ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, IL

wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wish989.com

Indiana Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Marion

MARION – An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
WTHI

New information released in Parke County murder investigation

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
PARKE COUNTY, IN
KFVS12

Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.

HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
HARRISBURG, IL
People

Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'

The woman was unable to leave her home during the flood and called 911 for help on Saturday evening, according to local news outlets A flood tore through southeast Indiana over the weekend and left one woman dead after she was unable to escape from her home. According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Jefferson and Switzerland counties were hit with as much as nine inches of rain in just under three hours starting on Saturday night. The downpour led to a flash flood that destroyed homes and caused damage...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WIBC.com

Deputies: Man Makes Own Corn Maze, in Someone Else’s Field

FRANKLIN, Ind.--A truck in a cornfield is what led officers to arrest the driver Monday afternoon. The man, according to cops, had been under the influence of “shrooms”. The arresting officer, Dillon Dallas, of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept., said police were called when a truck pulling a lawnmower on a trailer, was driving through a cornfield near Franklin. By the time Dallas got there, the man, Mark Douglas Wagner, 39, of Franklin, was already out of the truck and was being questioned by officers.
FRANKLIN, IN
cbs4indy.com

Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death

ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
ELWOOD, IN

