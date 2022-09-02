Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
wish989.com
Indiana Man Wanted on Warrant Arrested in Marion
MARION – An Indiana man wanted on a warrant out of Williamson County was recently arrested by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Marion Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, 66-year-old Robert L. Anthony from Indianapolis was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 2. Anthony had an active arrest warrant out of Williamson County for Aggravated Battery/Discharge Firearm with a bond of $250,000.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
Woman airlifted to Indy hospital after ORV crash in Fayette County
CONNERSVILLE, Ind. – A Liberty woman suffered serious injuries following an off-road vehicle crash in Connersville. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, officers were dispatched around 8:40 p.m. Sunday to the area near the 500 block of Big Bear Road in Connersville. An off-road vehicle (ORV) lost traction on a hillside and slid […]
cbs4indy.com
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the south side.
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.
KFVS12
Texas man dead in four-vehicle fatal crash in Harrisburg, Ill.
HARRISBURG, Ill. (KFVS) - A crash involving four vehicle in Saline County resulted in one person’s death and another being flown to a hospital. According to the Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Thursday, Sept. 1, around 4:45 p.m. After conducting a preliminary investigation, ISP says the crash...
Triton Central HS student dies in Labor Day weekend crash in Shelby Co.
A single-vehicle crash Saturday in Shelby County left a Triton Central High School student dead and another person airlifted to a hospital, officials say.
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
Indiana Woman Dies After Flash Flood Washes Away Her Home During Storm: 'It's Just Devastating'
The woman was unable to leave her home during the flood and called 911 for help on Saturday evening, according to local news outlets A flood tore through southeast Indiana over the weekend and left one woman dead after she was unable to escape from her home. According to ABC affiliate WHAS, Jefferson and Switzerland counties were hit with as much as nine inches of rain in just under three hours starting on Saturday night. The downpour led to a flash flood that destroyed homes and caused damage...
Coroner identifies body found in pond as missing 4-year-old girl
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — The Hendricks County Coroner’s Office confirmed that a body found during the search of a pond last week is that of a missing 4-year-old girl. Fiedwenya “NeeGee” Fiefe disappeared Thursday, setting off a large search. A body matching her description was recovered from a retention pond Friday. The coroner’s office confirmed positive […]
WIBC.com
Deputies: Man Makes Own Corn Maze, in Someone Else’s Field
FRANKLIN, Ind.--A truck in a cornfield is what led officers to arrest the driver Monday afternoon. The man, according to cops, had been under the influence of “shrooms”. The arresting officer, Dillon Dallas, of the Johnson County Sheriff’s Dept., said police were called when a truck pulling a lawnmower on a trailer, was driving through a cornfield near Franklin. By the time Dallas got there, the man, Mark Douglas Wagner, 39, of Franklin, was already out of the truck and was being questioned by officers.
cbs4indy.com
Southern Indiana woman dies after house swept away by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — An elderly woman has died in Jefferson County after several homes, including hers, were washed away by severe flash flooding. According to the National Weather Service, emergency management officials in southern Indiana have responded to several reports of homes washed away along E. Brushy Fork Road.
cbs4indy.com
Tennessee man killed in crash on I-65 near downtown Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — A man from Tennessee died Saturday afternoon after hitting a semi-truck in the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near downtown Indianapolis, state police said. Indiana State Police investigators said that 28-year-old Eduard Chekhun of Sevierville, Tenn. was injured after his black 2015 BMW hit the back of...
One person still missing following deadly Indiana flooding
Flash flooding in Indiana killed an elderly woman after she was unable to escape her home in time. One person has died and one is still missing after flash flooding impacted parts of southeastern Indiana and northern Kentucky on Saturday. A female in Jefferson County, Indiana, was killed at around...
WHAS 11
'It hit everybody at once': Residents of southeastern Indiana town impacted by flash flooding
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Indiana — The damage in Jefferson County, Indiana is hard to put in words. It’s something you have to see with your own eyes to believe. Amber Brierly was with her husband, their two sons when the rain started falling Saturday night. Once their power went out, they knew they were in trouble.
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
