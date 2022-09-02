ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

Bogalusa, LA
Louisiana Football
Louisiana College Sports
Louisiana Sports
Tina Howell

Saints safety Marcus Maye arrested for aggravated assault

New Orleans Saints starting safety Marcus Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Jefferson Parish on September 1st, Maye was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The alleged incident happened on August 29th. In a statement from Eric Hessler, Maye’s attorney, he states that Maye denies the allegations. “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” The police report accuses Maye of “pointing a firearm at another vehicle” in what is described as a “road rage incident.” No court date has been set yet. Maye was also arrested in February 2021 on a DUI charge in Florida, but the hearing for that case has been postponed again and is now scheduled for November 16th.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Loyola Maroon

OPINION: Why F35s in Belle Chasse are good for national security

Some may find it odd to support the addition of arguably the world’s most effective jet stealth fighter to the arsenal in their community. The U.S. military is in the process of deciding which of four bases in the nation will be give one or more squadrons of F-35 airplanes. In the running are three sites in California and the Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base New Orleans, the last named in Belle Chasse and locally called Calendar Field.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Promotion at Lakeview Regional, new hires at Gambel Communications, Louisiana Policy Institute for Children

--- Melissa Hodgson has been named vice president of Gambel Communications. Hodgson has more than 20 years experience in management, strategic business communication and public relations. She most recently directed communication strategy for St. Tammany Health System. She earned a bachelor’s degree in speech communication and public relations from the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Blake Pontchartrain: Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?

I want to know more about three women who have New Orleans schools named after them. Who were Sophie B. Wright, Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr?. Sophie Bell Wright was born in New Orleans in 1866. According to Robert Meyer Jr.’s book, “Names Over New Orleans Public Schools,” a childhood fall left Wright with a spinal injury. She later opened a girls’ day school in her mother’s home as well as a night school for young men and Rest Awhile, a Mandeville lakefront retreat for single mothers.
fox8live.com

‘We’re going to do everything that we can’: Gov. Edwards and LSP discuss crime-fighting strategies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards says he takes seriously the escalating violent crime in New Orleans and some other areas of the state. “We’re not going to give up, we’re going to do everything that we can, we’re going to be the best possible partner. You’re going to continue to see elevated levels of not just state troopers but DPS officers in the New Orleans area working with the New Orleans Police Department every single day, working with our federal partners every single day,” said Edwards.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

Here’s what really broke up the block party at the Phoenix

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— One of the only live music events at Southern Decadence was cut short after the bar owner told the band Dog Park Dissidents the show would not go on. The decision to end the live music and what happened after that caused confusion on social media Friday night. For Dog Park Dissidents […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
clarionherald.org

Documentary on meeting birth mother made into a movie

➤ WHAT: “Lifemark,” a two-hour movie portraying the adoption story of local attorney David Scotton and how he met his birth mother as a teen. Christian actor Kirk Cameron and Alex and Stephen Kendrick are executive producers; Kevin Peeples co-writes and directs. ➤ WHEN: Sept. 9-15 at AMC...
COVINGTON, LA
WDSU

Man shot on I-10 East Saturday night

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a highway shooting after a man was shot on Saturday night. According to reports, a man was shot multiple times at the intersection of I-10 East and exit 236B around 10:17 p.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital by...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

