New Orleans Saints starting safety Marcus Maye was arrested for aggravated assault with a firearm in Jefferson Parish on September 1st, Maye was released from custody after posting a $30,000 bond at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. The alleged incident happened on August 29th. In a statement from Eric Hessler, Maye’s attorney, he states that Maye denies the allegations. “Marcus vehemently denies the allegation from a motor vehicle incident and looks forward to defending himself when all the facts come out.” The police report accuses Maye of “pointing a firearm at another vehicle” in what is described as a “road rage incident.” No court date has been set yet. Maye was also arrested in February 2021 on a DUI charge in Florida, but the hearing for that case has been postponed again and is now scheduled for November 16th.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO