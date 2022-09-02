Read full article on original website
Bunny Flynn
3d ago
What a shame forcing these children to fight for what rightfully should have been their's from the start.
WBBJ
Fentanyl found on cash at Camden business, police say
CAMDEN, Tenn. — Police say a business in Camden received money from a customer that contained fentanyl. According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to assist a local business on Sunday, September 4. A caller stated that an employee at the business received money from a...
Couple arrested in Stewart County near courthouse
A couple was arrested in Stewart County after officials searched their vehicle outside of the Stewart County courthouse.
radionwtn.com
Buchanan Couple Arrested In Stewart Co. Courthouse Parking Lot
Dover, Tenn.–A couple from Buchanan were arrested on drug and other charges in the Stewart County Courthouse parking lot. On Wednesday afternoon August 31st, Deputy Corey Etherton was checking some suspicious activity from a vehicle in the rear of the courthouse parking lot. While talking with the male driver and a female passenger he became more suspicious and called for a K-9.
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway Sheriff warns of new scam
The Calloway County Sheriff's Office warned residents late last week of a new scam. The Sheriff's Office said they received numerous reports of someone calling Calloway County residents and representing themselves as a deputy. Reportedly the person was requesting money because of legal issues. Sheriff Nicky Knight reminded the public...
clarksvillenow.com
House on Woody Hills Drive damaged in Labor Day fire
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A house in the Greenwood area of Clarksville was damaged in a fire on Labor Day. At about 2:07 p.m. Monday, Battalion 1 units from Stations 1 and 4 responded to a structure fire on Woody Hills Drive, according to Clarksville Fire Rescue. The...
MNPD: Suspect in Edgehill apartment homicide turns himself in
Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on 13th Court South Monday. Police say that Antonio Johnson was found dead next to a dumpster in the Edgehill community.
whopam.com
Elkton pursuit ends with arrest in Logan County
A pursuit of a speeding vehicle that began Sunday afternoon in Elkton ended in Logan County with an arrest. Elkton Police Captain Jakop Smith observed two silver Ford Mustangs heading east on East Jefferson Davis Highway and clocked one going 113 mph in a 55 mph zone, according to a news release.
Nashville police investigate shooting at Kwik Sak gas station
At least one person is injured after a shooting at a gas station on Clarksville Pike Monday afternoon.
Man found shot to death next to Edgehill dumpster
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the Edgehill area early Monday morning.
clarksvillenow.com
June Griffy
Carole June Griffy, age 79, of Clarksville, TN passed away Saturday, September 3, 2022 at her home. Private family services will be held. June will be laid to rest at Greenwood Cemetery. June entered this life on November 11, 1942, in Montgomery County, TN to the late R.B. and Opal...
radionwtn.com
Stewart County Team To Join Search For Steve Keel
Deadhorse, Alaska–A team of Stewart County men with training in special ops and search and rescue operations are on the way to Alaska to join the search for Steve Keel of Dover. Keel went missing on a hunting trip and was last seen Saturday, August 27. He is 61....
whopam.com
Pursuit ends with arrests of Clarksville, Elkton men
A high speed pursuit that began on Russellville Road in Hopkinsville Labor Day morning ended in Hopkinsville with the arrests of two men on multiple charges. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Johnny Colon attempted to stop a speeding car driven by 25-year old Zavian Jackson of Clarksville near US 68 and the Bypass and Jackson allegedly refused to pull over, traveling through the city at a high rate of speed.
Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Phil Smith dies in sleep overnight
Davidson County Circuit Court Judge Philip E. Smith died in his sleep between Saturday night and the early hours of Sunday morning.
wkdzradio.com
Man Injured In Sanderson Drive Crash
A man was injured in a wreck on Sanderson Drive in Hopkinsville Monday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the man was injured when his moped ran into the back of a car that was stopped at the intersection of North Main Street. The man was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart...
tennesseelookout.com
Tennessee Judges Philip Smith, John Everett Williams die over Labor Day weekend
Tennessee courts lost two longtime judges over the Labor Day weekend with the unexpected deaths of Fourth Circuit Court Judge Philip Smith and Judge John Everett Williams, the presiding judge of the Court of Criminal Appeals. Smith served since 2009 as one of two Nashville judges who preside over divorce...
westkentuckystar.com
Man wanted in Marshall County facing new charges in Trigg
A man wanted in Marshall County was arrested Friday in Trigg County on new charges. The Trigg County Sheriff's Office had requested the public's help with finding a man accused of stealing from a store. Hours after the initial request, Justin English was taken into custody after he was reportedly...
wkdzradio.com
Law Enforcement Ask For Help Locating Burglary Suspects
Todd County law enforcement is asking for the community’s help locating a man and woman wanted in connection to a burglary. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say 27-year-old Derek Reeves of Auburn and 32-year-old Victoria Smith of Elkton are wanted on a warrant for first-degree burglary. They are reportedly...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mt. Juliet
A man wanted for attempted murder out of Nashville was arrested in Mt. Juliet after the Mt. Juliet Police Department's Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a suspect vehicle.
WSMV
1 dead in head-on collision on Hobson Pike
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - One person died Sunday morning after a head-on collision on Hobson Pike, Metro Police said. Police said the crash occurred just before 5:30 a.m. when a Saturn Aura traveling northeast crossed the double line into the oncoming lanes of traffic and struck a Nissan Murano head on just past the Ole Nottingham Drive intersection.
murfreesboro.com
Arrest Made for Attempted Aggravated Robbery and Homicide
Detectives from the Smyrna Police Department, working in conjunction with investigators from the Brentwood Police Department, Metro Nashville Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, have charged Keanthony Williams, age 31, for the Attempted Aggravated Robbery and 1st Degree Murder of 34 year old clerk, Nicholas Patterson at the Shell Station in Smyrna on 8/30/2022.
