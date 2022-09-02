ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

National Cinema Day: See any movie, any format, anywhere in NH for $3 (even cheaper at Chunky’s)

By Carol Robidoux
manchesterinklink.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Q97.9

New Hampshire Brewery is Throwing a Big ‘Ole Beerfest in an Apple Orchard

I know it doesn't feel like it, but fall will be here in New England before we know it. It's almost time to trade out the shorts and Coronas for flannels and pumpkin beer. And you know what I say? BRING IT ON! As a kid, I used to be bummed every year when fall rolled around because it meant the summer was over! But now that I'm an adult (lame) and summer vacation isn't a thing, I fully embrace the seasons changing!
LEE, NH
Q97.9

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
TRAVEL
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manchester, NH
Entertainment
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
97.5 WOKQ

Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?

If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
ALTON, NH
Q97.9

This NH Cemetery Received Another Name Due to Being Haunted

There are many haunted locations no matter where you go. According to New Hampshire Magazine, Pine Hill Cemetery, also known as Blood Cemetery in Hollis, NH is one of New Hampshire's haunted cemeteries. It's not called Blood Cemetery due to actual blood, but rather the fact that Abel Blood is...
HOLLIS, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#National Cinema#The Movies#Localevent#Movie Theater#Festival#Imax#The Cinema Foundation#Amc
103.7 WCYY

Bostonians Say the Most Stunning Spots in New England Are in New Hampshire and Maine

New England beauty is just one of so many reasons we live here, love it here, and get visitors from around the world here. This is our playground!. But where are the prettiest, most stunning places of them all? According to Boston.com, New Hampshire’s White Mountains hold the #1 spot for the most gorgeous scenery. And get this: that number one answer is coming from Bostonians and others who read Boston.com.
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
WCVB

Wednesday, September 7: Free Stuff!

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Food is expensive. Gas is expensive. Inflation is high, and enthusiasm for spending is down. So what can you do and see in Greater Boston – for FREE? We have ideas. Shayna Seymour shares the perks for anyone celebrating a birthday – free food! Anthony Everett takes a hike with a Boston man who maps walking trails and makes them available for (yes) free. We explore free public art all over Boston. And is your name Isabella? There’s a Boston museum where that will get you in for free.
BOSTON, MA
manchesterinklink.com

Sept 24: Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash

Queerlective will be hosting the End of Summer Queer Art Takeover and Hop Knot Birthday Bash in Manchester on September 24, 2022, 12-5 p.m. Started in 2022 by a group of queer and BIPOC people, Queerlective seeks to create and promote inclusive environments for the queer, BIPOC, and underserved communities with a focus on utilizing art for personal and community growth.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best food truck in New Hampshire

We asked our viewers where to find the best food trucks in New Hampshire. Many viewers call the pizzas made in Buxton's Pizza's mobile brick oven are the real deal. Viewers say the smash burgers at the Rollin' Grille can't be beat. 3. The Spot To-Go in Manchester. Many people...
DERRY, NH
WMUR.com

Eight people killed in four crashes in four days in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire officials are reporting four fatal car crashes in just four days, leading to eight total deaths. The deadliest crash was in Rollinsford, which killed four people. Members of the Rollinsford Police Department said they had never seen a worse crash. The other three crashes...
ROLLINSFORD, NH
newcivilengineer.com

Watch: Innovations behind £100M Boston Barrier

This session was first broadcast at NCE’s Future of Floods conference. In this session, Environment Agency project director Adam Robinson explains the work being done to finalise the Boston Barrier project since the 300t gate was installed in 2021. Robinson talks through the efficiencies and innovations being adopted to...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy