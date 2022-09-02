Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Lewes 21-year-old needs your help to get a liver
LEWES, Del.-Lewes 21-year-old, Matthew Barry, has been dealing with a failed liver for over 3 years now. Matt graduated high school in 2019 and had big plans to go into the military, but that all changed in the blink of an eye. “Wasn’t feeling well one day; I ended up...
WBOC
Man Dies in Easton Motorcycle Crash
EASTON, Md. - A 24-year-old man is dead following a late Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in Easton. Easton police said it happened shortly after 4 p.m., when a Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling west on Ocean Gateway (US 50). After passing the bend, just south of the Maryland State Police barracks, the motorcyclist lost control and fell to its side. Both the operator and the motorcycle traveled a distance until they both struck the rear of a Lincoln Navigator.
WBOC
Local Church's Helping Hands For Mississippi
HURLOCK, Md. - The Hurlock United Methodist Church will be holding a water drive for those effected by the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi. Pastor Joan Brooks says she organized this water drive to show support. But, it also hits close to home. "We are hoping to land the water right there, to open it up to the college students and the surrounding families. I must say I have an invested interest because my granddaughter is a member of the Jackson state marching band," says Brooks.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Review of death records points to 27 Covid-19 deaths
A total of 28 deaths were reported from Covid-19 in a state update posted on Labor Day weekend, with more than 180 people in the hospital for treatment. Twenty-seven of the deaths came from a review of vital statistics records, according to the Delaware Division of Public Health. Of those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMDT.com
Crash kills motorcyclist in Easton
EASTON, Md. – Easton Police say a motorcyclist was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon. At around 4:20 p.m., Easton Police responded to a reported serious crash on westbound Route 50 near the Maryland State Police Barracks. It was reported that a 2012 Kawaski motorcycle was traveling west on Route 50 at a high rate of speed when the operator lost control and fell to its side. The operator and motorcycle traveled a distance until they hit the back of a 2021 Lincoln Navigator.
WMDT.com
“Parents left with a burden lifted:” Back-to-school event provides students with needed classroom essentials
SALISBURY, Md.- Monday, The Newton Community Center was filled with many school essentials as the upcoming school year is right around the corner. We’re told the goal was to fulfill a need. “The conversation was like around the challenges of not a lot of students having the supplies they need to get through a successful year of school,” City of Salisbury Community Program Coordinator Robert Reed said.
WMDT.com
50th Boat Docking Competition makes big splash in Crisfield
CRISFIELD, Md.- “It’s a good ole down home fun Sunday afternoon, end of the summer activity,” Waterman Kevin Marshall said. In Crisfield, that tradition is known as the Boat Docking Competition at the National Hard Crab Derby. It brings out community members of all ages for a day out at the dock. “I was so thrilled when they asked me to sing the national anthem because in any way possible I just wanted to give back to the community that put me in this direction to begin with,” 2022 Miss Maryland Kayla Willing said.
Bay Net
Two Children Missing From Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office seeks your help in locating a missing child: Neveah Salgado, 15y/o black female. Last seen: 09/05/22 at 10:50 p.m. in area of Saratoga Dr in Lexington Park, MD. Left in the accompany of missing person Natasha Salgado.
WBOC
Boat Docking Contest Draws Large Crowd on Deal Island
DEAL ISLAND, Md. -- Hundreds of people gathered into the bleachers at the Skipjack Race and Festival on Monday afternoon to watch the boat docking contest. Now, there is plenty to do at the Skipjack Race and Festival, such as watching the Skipjack race, which took place Monday morning. There were also tents set up for games and local businesses. But, by 1:30, everybody was eager to see the docking contest get started.
chestertownspy.org
Harriet Tubman Finds her Resilient Place in Cambridge: A Chat with Artist Wesley Wofford
Next Saturday, Harriet Tubman will take her proper place in front of the Dorchester County Courthouse. With the support of the Alpha Genesis Community Development Corporation and sculptor Wesley Wofford, a permanent statue of one of America’s most remarkable heroines will be unveiled with perhaps a thousand or more residents and dignitaries paying homage to the native Dorchester County civil rights leader.
WBOC
Missing Potbelly Pig Pursuit in Sussex County
BLADES, Del. -- A potbelly pig is on the loose in Blades, Delaware and has been prowling through the town for four days. Nine month-old Piglet broke loose from her leash after being spooked by a truck during a walk with her owners. Cortny Griner is one of them, and says the family had only had Piglet for a week before she escaped. Griner posted a message on Facebook immediately.
WMDT.com
OCPD arrest pair in July assault
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Two suspects are in custody in connection to an armed robbery and shooting that took place in late July in Ocean City. Just after 9 p.m. on July 26th, officers responded to a call for a possible shooting at a residence in the 144th Street area. Officers made contact with a victim suffering from a head injury, not a gunshot wound as was originally reported. The victim was seen by Ocean City EMS and refused further medical treatment.
WMDT.com
Lewes man killed in moped crash near Milton
MILTON, Del. – A 23-year-old Lewes man has died following a serious crash involving a moped Sunday night near Milton. According to the Delaware State Police Department, the crash occurred around 10:45 p.m., as a moped was traveling westbound on Lockerman Road, approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway.
Maryland community to honor Harriet Tubman with 13-foot sculpture
A 13-foot bronze sculpture of Harriet Tubman, called the "Beacon of Hope," will be erected in Cambridge, Maryland on Sept. 10.
WBOC
Lewes Man Killed in Head-on Moped Crash
MILTON, Del.- A Lewes man was killed in a head-on crash while riding a moped in Milton Sunday night. Delaware State Police say a 23-year-old man was riding a moped westbound on Lockerman Rd. approaching the intersection of N. Coastal Hwy around 11 p.m. A Mazda, driven by a 17-year-old Lincoln boy, was going northbound in the left lane of Coastal Hwy behind an unknown car, approaching the same intersection. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a "Do Not Enter" sign, and began going southbound in the left northbound lane of the highway. The unknown car then swerved to the right to avoid hitting the moped. The Mazda could not swerve in time, hitting the moped head-on.
WMDT.com
Shooting injures one in Dover, police investigating
DOVER, Del. – Dover Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old Wilmington man Saturday morning. Just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to Bayhealth Kent Campus for a report of a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. Officers made contact with the victim, who reported that he was in the 100 block of South New Street when he was shot. We’re told the victim was uncooperative with detectives and would not provide any additional information or suspect description.
WMDT.com
Pilot shortage amid holiday weekend
SALISBURY, Md. – With the pandemic still going on some industries are still suffering. One of them is the travel industry. The local airport, Salisbury Regional says that travel has been slower this holiday weekend than in prior years. Officials say that fuel costs drive up airfare and that they are also experiencing a shortage of pilots. Salisbury Airport manager tells us this is also a nationwide issue but here’s how the industry is working to fix the issue.
firststateupdate.com
Wrong Way Rider Killed In Head-On Collison Sunday
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a moped in the Milton area on Sunday evening according to Sergeant India Sturgis. Sturgis said on September 4, 2022, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a moped traveling westbound on Lockerman Road was approaching the intersection of North Coastal Highway. A Mazda operated by a 17-year-old male of Lincoln, DE., was traveling northbound in the left lane of Coastal Highway, reportedly behind an unknown vehicle, and was approaching the intersection of Lockerman Road. For unknown reasons, the moped disregarded a “Do Not Enter” sign and began traveling southbound in the left northbound lane of Coastal Highway said Sturgis. At this time, the unknown vehicle swerved to the right to avoid colliding with the moped. The Mazda could not swerve to the right in time, resulting in a head-on collision with the moped.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: OCPD investigating early morning shooting
OCEAN CITY, Md. — Police have identified the victim involved in the shooting as a 28-year-old male from Ocean City. He was taken to Tidal Health for non life-threatening injuries. The incident occurred this morning at 2:30 am in the area of North Division Street and Atlantic Avenue. Police...
coastalstylemag.com
California Dreaming in Rehoboth Beach
The Gable family’s newly remodeled home combines a classic East Coast crisp aesthetic with West Coast-style comfy texture. Written by Kristen Hampshire | Photography by Maria DeForrest. Before the wedding bells and children — and time living abroad — Kelley and Mike Gable found a special property in Rehoboth...
Comments / 4