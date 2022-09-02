Read full article on original website
thejoltnews.com
Police Blotter for Friday, September 2, 2022
On 09/02/22 at 5:19 a.m. in the 100 block of College St SE, police arrested Danny W French, 40, on an out-of-town warrant. On 09/02/22 at 10:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Way S, police arrested Arsenio Lamar Jackson, 33, on suspicion of 1) theft and 2) failure to appear.
q13fox.com
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
q13fox.com
Deadly shooting in Federal Way
Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
Man found dead in Tacoma road
TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
The Crime Blotter: Aberdeen Police search for armed and dangerous person of interest in shooting
Aberdeen Police say Sunday at 5 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a shooting that had just occurred in the 300 block of East State Street. Aberdeen Officers arrived and found a 32-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers started providing emergency care while securing the area for...
Ravenna Shooting Leaves 1 Gunshot Victim Hospitalized
Seattle, WA: A victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound by Seattle Police officers around 12:26 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4, after calls to 911 reported a man shot on the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street in the Ravenna neighborhood of Seattle. Seattle Fire Department along with Medic One...
KING-5
Tacoma homicide rate on historic pace
Tacoma police are investigating a homicide after a man was found shot to death at an intersection. It marks the second Tacoma killing in the last two days.
q13fox.com
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street
TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
q13fox.com
1 injured in North Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
One person fatally shot by officer at Federal Way Transit Center
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Federal Way. The shooting happened at the Federal Way Transit Center at about 11 p.m. Sunday. Federal Way police were called to a disturbance on a bus at the transit center, according to South Sound News.
q13fox.com
SWAT team called to Monroe for possible armed break-in
A business owner called police and saw ammunition on the ground, leading officials to believe the person was armed. A suspect was not located and no one was injured.
Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded
Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
Investigation underway after man shot in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood
SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in the Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. At about 12:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Northeast 73rd Street after receiving reports that a man had been shot. Upon arriving at the scene, officers found a...
Chronicle
Death of Woman Found Buried in Cascades Stumps Detectives, But They Have Theories
More than two years have passed since the body of a missing Auburn woman was found buried in the Cascade mountains of King County, days after her car was torched in downtown Tacoma. The killing has stumped Tacoma detectives determined to find who is responsible, but they have theories about...
KOMO News
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.
OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
KOMO News
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business
TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Chronicle
Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts
Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
Fatal pileup closes southbound I-5 near Northgate for hours
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 were closed for nearly five hours after a fatal crash early Tuesday. The three right lanes are now open. The left lane remains blocked. The crash at Northeast Northgate Way happened at around 3:30 a.m. and involved two semitrucks and two...
18-year-old charged with rape, robbery after escaping juvenile facility in Ephrata
SEATTLE — An 18-year-old who escaped from a juvenile detention facility in eastern Washington before allegedly sexually assaulting two women in the Seattle area was supposed to be in state custody until 2023. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office was not notified by the Department of Children, Youth and...
