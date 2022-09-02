ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Police Blotter for Friday, September 2, 2022

On 09/02/22 at 5:19 a.m. in the 100 block of College St SE, police arrested Danny W French, 40, on an out-of-town warrant. On 09/02/22 at 10:08 p.m. in the 500 block of Capitol Way S, police arrested Arsenio Lamar Jackson, 33, on suspicion of 1) theft and 2) failure to appear.
Woman shot, killed in Federal Way

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Federal Way police are investigating a homicide after a woman was shot and killed Monday night. Before 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near the 4600 block of Southwest 320th Street. As officers searched the area, a 19-year-old woman with gunshot wounds was...
Two shot in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood on early Monday morning. At about 1:30 a.m., officers on patrol heard shots fired near Boren Avenue South and East Yesler Way. Police then encountered two shooting victims, a 41-year-old...
Deadly shooting in Federal Way

Police say shots were fired at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and a woman who was shot died in the hospital. Investigators are still trying to figure out what happened.
Man found dead in Tacoma road

TACOMA, Wash. — A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Tacoma road early Monday. At 5:13 a.m., personnel from the Tacoma Fire Department saw a man on the road at the intersection of East 72nd and East I Street. The man appeared to have been...
Man found shot dead in Tacoma street

TACOMA, Wash. - Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a Tacoma street early Monday morning. Tacoma firefighters found a man who appeared to be shot around 5:00 a.m. near E. 72nd and E. Illinois. Crews tried to give the man medical aid but he...
1 injured in North Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - One man was injured in a shooting in Seattle’s Roosevelt neighborhood early Sunday morning. Seattle Police received calls that a man was shot near 73rd and Roosevelt Way around 12:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his torso. Firefighter...
Highway 167 Shooting Leaves 1 Man Wounded

Kent, WA: A man was shot while in a vehicle traveling along Highway 167 early Saturday morning, Sept. 3, in the city of Kent. Multiple calls were placed to 911 stating that a man had been shot and was located in the 22500 block of 84th Avenue South, but was shot while traveling on Highway 167.
Olympia residents react to arrest of formerly missing teen Gabriel Davies.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — On Wednesday, KOMO told you that 16-year-old Olympia High School student Gabriel Davies was missing, after not showing up to football practice that afternoon. For most of Thursday, Thurston County authorities searched for Davies on Tilley Road, south of Olympia, after his vehicle was found parked...
Woman found dead behind a Tacoma business

TACOMA, Wash. — Around 12 a.m. Sunday morning, officers responded to a 911 reporting a woman who had a gunshot wound to the head behind a business in the 3800 block of S. Cedar St. Officers located an unresponsive female in the 3700 block of S. Cedar St. and...
Prosecutors Charge Two Men in Separate Seattle Child Kidnapping Attempts

Two men accused of separate attempted child kidnappings in Seattle were charged this week, King County prosecutors said. Nash Miller, 37, was arrested Tuesday and charged Friday with second-degree attempted kidnapping. Dash camera footage shows him "prowling" a neighborhood in his car and following three girls, according to probable cause documents.
