The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession

wpsdlocal6.com
Missouri mother charged with child endangerment, drug possession
SCOTT CITY, MO — Police have arrested a Scott City, Missouri, woman, accusing her of leaving her children and a neighbor's child unattended for several hours in a home where she'd also allegedly stored methamphetamine. The Scott City, Missouri, Police Department says investigators received a report around 6 a.m....
WTHI
New information released in Parke County murder investigation
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Parke County deputies made an arrest in a death investigation. The sheriff's office arrested 54-year-old Angela Thomas of Indianapolis on Saturday. That's after discovering the body of Timothy Tomey on Friday. Tomey's body was found in a camper parked on Hideaway Lane in eastern Parke...
Family offers $25,000 reward for info leading to arrest in teenager’s homicide
INDIANPOLIS — A renewed push for justice and a new reward as an Indianapolis family is now offering $25,000 for information that leads to the person who killed 17-year-old Ross Mitchell. Last year over Labor Day weekend, Mitchell was playing ball with his younger brother outside their home on the city’s near east side. In […]
WIBC.com
IMPD Uses Drones, K-9s in Search for Shooting Suspect
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officers were using drones and K-9s to search for the suspect in a Monday night shooting on the city’s east side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just before 10 p.m., police found a man shot in the living room of a house in...
WLFI.com
Coroner: Walmart shooting victim died from gunshot wound
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The preliminary autopsy results for Casey Lewis have been released. Lewis was victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette. According to Tippecanoe County Coroner, Carrie Costello, Lewis died from at least one gunshot wound. The cause of death has been ruled...
Two arrested Friday morning on preliminary OWI charges
Two people were arrested early Friday morning following the Thursday night Purdue football game. Devin Bobay, 23, was driving on the wrong side of Sagamore Parkway when their vehicle struck a light pole, WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said. They allegedly failed multiple sobriety tests and was arrested on a preliminary charge of operating a vehicle with an ACE of 0.08 or more and was booked into Tippecanoe county jail.
Community responds after teen shot in Indy's Christian Park neighborhood
A shooting early Sunday morning in the Christian Park Neighborhood on the city's east side injured a 16-year-old girl.
Woman shot, killed in parking lot of Lafayette Walmart
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A woman died in a shooting outside a Lafayette Walmart. According to the Lafayette Police Department, the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Sunday at the Walmart located at 4205 Commerce Dr. Officers arrived to find a woman shot to death in the parking lot. She has been identified as 33-year-old Casey Lewis […]
WLFI.com
Memorial organized for Walmart shooting victim
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Family members of Casey Marie Lewis, the 33-year-old victim of Sunday night's Walmart parking lot shooting in Lafayette, have organized a memorial for her. Police have determined the shooting was targeted. The suspect is still at large. The memorial will be in the parking spot...
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Saline County to be released
There is one inmate sentenced to jail in Saline County set to be released from the custody of the Illinois Department of Corrections during the week ending Sept. 10. According to The Institute for Illinois' Fiscal Sustainability, Illinois spends about $37,000 a year per incarcerated...
cbs4indy.com
Man arrested in killing of Elwood officer may be put to death
ANDERSON, Ind. — Security was tightened several notches Friday morning at the Madison County Courthouse. People walking through metal detectors at the entrances were given TSA-like instructions: place all metal objects, all electronic devices, belts and shoes in a bin for scanning. Outside Courtroom 3, there were several armed...
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole.
clayconews.com
Narcotics seized from Scene of High-Speed Pursuit on KY 80 after K-9 Alert at Traffic Stop on Highway 914 in Pulaski County, arrested was a London, Kentucky Man and a Cambridge City, Indiana Man
SOMERSET, KY - Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is reporting that two men are in custody following a pursuit in Pulaski County. According to Sheriff Greg Speck, on Wednesday evening August 31, 2022, Detectives from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division were working traffic interdiction in southern Pulaski County. Detectives observed a suspicious white 2012 Ford F150 and ran the vehicle registration, discovering that the insurance on the truck could not be verified.
wrtv.com
Bloomington Police searching for suspect after woman assaulted in parking garage
BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for help identifying a man who sexually assaulted a woman inside a parking garage. An 18-year-old woman told police that on Sept. 1, she entered a parking garage near North Morton Street and West 6th Street. As she climbed the stairs, the woman told investigators she thought a man was following her.
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
ISP: Victims named in four vehicle fatal traffic crash in Saline County
HARRISBURG, Ill. (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) has released information on a four vehicle fatal traffic crash that happened on September 1, around 4:45 p.m. According to ISP’s preliminary report, Michael J. Woolley, 50, from Forney, TX, was traveling southbound on US Route 45 near Feazel Road. Police say, Christopher L. Price, 71, […]
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – SEPTEMBER 1ST, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — On Thursday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests;. 29-year-old Lavell Elion of Mt. Vernon was arrested Wednesday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Aggravated Domestic Battery. 22-year-old Benjamin Duncan of Bonnie was arrested...
1 hurt, 1 killed within an hour in separate shootings
INDIANAPOLIS — Two men were shot, one fatally, within the same hour on Friday night after separate shootings west of downtown Indianapolis. The first incident happened around 9:15 p.m. when Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of Howard Street on the city’s near southwest side. In a residence near the […]
