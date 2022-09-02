The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office along with Marion Police arrest a subject on a warrant for battery and gun possession

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 11 HOURS AGO