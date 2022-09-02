ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

WREG

‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WATER VALLEY, MS
tn.gov

Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event

MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule

The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wtva.com

Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
actionnews5.com

Chalkbeat reporter talks new TN school library law

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new 2022 library law now requires public schools to examine library materials for age appropriateness and then make the full list of their inventory available for parents to view online. Chalkbeat Reporter Marta Aldrich joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Doctor shares infant safe sleep practices

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Baby Safety Month and according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), window blind cords are among the top five hidden hazards in homes. Pediatric Emergency Care Physician Dr. Christina Johns joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to provide clear...
MEMPHIS, TN
tippahnews.com

Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County

The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
WREG

John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village. According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a white 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.
MEMPHIS, TN
wpln.org

TVA may skirt billion-dollar breakup with Memphis Light, Gas and Water — and get a long-term commitment

In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Authority offered its local power companies 20-year contracts. There were few alternatives, and nearly all companies, including the Nashville Electric Service, signed the contract. But Memphis Light, Gas and Water, TVA’s largest customer, rejected the offer and began exploring options for accessing energy through the...
MEMPHIS, TN

