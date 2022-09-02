Read full article on original website
Early morning Jogger Eliza Fletcher's abductor s in custody in MemphisCheryl E PrestonMemphis, TN
Remembering Elvis Presley 45 Years After His Tragic DeathHerbie J PilatoMemphis, TN
Football: Former player Williamson charged with robbery, kidnappingThe LanternMemphis, TN
Football: ‘Learning to slow it down’: Hayden adjusts to pace, complexity of college transitionThe LanternColumbus, OH
‘Raw pork stored in a grocery bag’ at restaurant: Shelby County health scores for Aug. 30 — Sept. 5
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Los Cabos (Food Service) […]
Mississippi banks announce merger agreement
BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
Mark Luttrell Transition Center To Hold Rapid Hiring Event
MEMPHIS – The Mark Luttrell Transition Center (MLTC) will hold a rapid hiring event next Thursday and Friday to fill vacant correctional officer positions. The starting salary is $44,500, with an additional $5,000 sign-on bonus. Conditional job offers will be given on-site at the event. In addition to the...
Mississippi Man Who Stole Plane from Tupelo Airport Identified, Posts “Goodbye” Message on Facebook
UPDATE (11:35 a.m.) WTVA has also confirmed that Cory Patterson of Shannon, MS was the pilot of a stolen plane that was taken into custody after landing safely in a Benton County field northwest of Tupelo. Patterson was allegedly employed at the Tupelo airport and threatened to crash into a...
First Medical Spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa to open on September 7th
First medical spa in Batesville, MS, Crown Me Wellness Spa is set to open on the 7th of September. BATESVILLE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crown Me Wellness Spa is the first medical spa in Batesville, MS. It is owned and operated by nurse practitioner Shana B. Smith. The soft launch is on September 7th.
City of Memphis details Labor Day trash pick-up schedule
The City of Memphis has released an official reminder regarding trash pick-up the week of Labor Day, beginning Monday, Sept. 5. The solid waste management schedule differs from normal trash pick-up in that, with Monday as Labor Day, each pick up day is one day behind. There is no pick-up on Monday, according to the City of Memphis' graphic.
33 pets rescued from horrid conditions in West Tennessee, nonprofit says
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — Over two dozen pets were rescued in West Tennessee from, what the rescuing nonprofit organization Animal Rescue Corps called, “a desperate cruelty situation”. On Saturday, September 3, the organization said 29 dogs and four cats were taken from a trailer in Hardeman County...
Thieves steal air conditioning units from Orange Mound church
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis congregation is likely praying for cooler weather after thieves recently targeted their church, taking two of their industrial size air conditioning units when temperatures were in the 90s. At Promise Land Church of God in Christ on Airways, the mission is to serve God and the needs of the people of […]
Attorney says Cory Patterson 'is a good young man'
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Attorney Tony Farese is representing Cory Patterson, the man who police said stole an airplane in Tupelo and threatened to crash it into a Walmart store. Patterson eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested. Farese issued the following statement.
Chalkbeat reporter talks new TN school library law
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new 2022 library law now requires public schools to examine library materials for age appropriateness and then make the full list of their inventory available for parents to view online. Chalkbeat Reporter Marta Aldrich joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to...
Without beds to call their own, 50 Oxford-area children surprised with gift of sleep
Fifty Oxford-area children who routinely sleep on the floor, with others, or in makeshift arrangements now have beds to call their own, thanks to Ashley’s Hope to Dream program in partnership with Ole Miss Athletics. Believing they were coming to the Ole Miss campus to work out with players...
Doctor shares infant safe sleep practices
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - September is Baby Safety Month and according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), window blind cords are among the top five hidden hazards in homes. Pediatric Emergency Care Physician Dr. Christina Johns joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to provide clear...
Breaking: Plane appears to have crashed near Tippah County
The plane that threated to crash in Tupelo at Walmart has crashed near Tippah County in Benton county on Friendship Church Road. The plane left Tupelo airport early Saturday morning. It appears to have crashed in Tippah County around 10 am, according to the flight path of the aircraft which shows that it is no longer in air.
John Champion, district attorney in north MS, dies
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — John Champion, longtime district attorney in north Mississippi, has died. DeSoto County government confirmed Champion’s death on its Facebook page. “DeSoto County lost a true asset this morning with the passing of our District Attorney, John Champion,” state Sen. Michael McClendon said on his Facebook page. “He has helped make our County […]
Memphis ranked No. 2 in rudest cities survey
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The South may be known for its genteel hospitality, but don’t go looking for it in Memphis, according to results of one recent survey. Memphis ranked No. 2 in a survey of the rudest cities in America — behind only Philadelphia, and slightly more rude than New York City. The survey was […]
5 Star Stories: Gibson’s Donuts -- the donut shop that never sleeps
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis is known for its music and barbecue but, when you look up Memphis breakfast on Trip Advisor, one of the first listings you’ll see is about donuts -- Gibson’s Donuts to be exact. So in this 5 Star Story, “it’s time to make...
City Watch issued for man kidnapped during carjacking near Parkway Village
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is missing after he was kidnapped during a carjacking overnight near Parkway Village. According to a City Watch issued by Memphis Police Department, Elmer Conidenz was sleeping in the back of a white 2011 Mazda 6 early Tuesday morning when two armed suspects forced the driver and passenger out.
MS District Attorney dies over the weekend, funeral arrangements announced, officials say
MISSISSIPPI — A Mississippi District Attorney has passed away after a long illness. Friends told FOX13 that former Mississippi District Attorney John Champion died on Sunday. He was District Attorney for DeSoto, Tate, Panola, Tallahatchie and Yalobusha counties. John Champion was the district attorney over the 17th Circuit Court...
Pilot crashes after threatening 911 call, in custody, officials say
TUPELO, Miss. — Authorities are investigating a call to 911 dispatch after a man threatened to crash a plane. Tupelo Police Department (TPD) was notified at about 5 a.m. Saturday that a pilot of an airplane (possibly King Air type) was flying over Tupelo. According to police, the pilot...
TVA may skirt billion-dollar breakup with Memphis Light, Gas and Water — and get a long-term commitment
In 2019, the Tennessee Valley Authority offered its local power companies 20-year contracts. There were few alternatives, and nearly all companies, including the Nashville Electric Service, signed the contract. But Memphis Light, Gas and Water, TVA’s largest customer, rejected the offer and began exploring options for accessing energy through the...
