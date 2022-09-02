Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Updated No Chance in Hell PB&J and More From Fried Food Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Gramercy Park is home to many food and beverage booths for Halloween Horror Nights 31, including one featuring three returning fried favorites. Menu for Fried Food Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31. Food. 🆕 No “Chance” in Hell PB&J – $6.99. Fried Twinkies – $5.99.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Good Guys Burger, Chili Lee Ray and More at ‘Chucky’ Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31 in Universal Studios Florida
While he may not have his own house or Scare Zone, Chucky is still featured around the park at Halloween Horror Nights 31, taking place in Universal Studios Florida. Returning from last year is the popular Chucky Photo-Op, and new this year is a themed food booth, and we’re ready to dive into these dishes.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Major Sweets Ice Cream Sandwich, Petrified Rat Tails and More from Dracula Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31
Among the Halloween Horror Nights food booths in Gramercy Park is a Dracula-themed booth serving up three new dishes and a specialty cocktail. Menu for Dracula Booth at Halloween Horror Nights 31. Food. 🆕 “Major Sweets” Ice Cream Sandwich – $6.49. 🆕 Petrified Rat Tails –...
WDW News Today
Motorcades, Ear Hat Giveaways, Lightning McQueen Dance Party and More Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day
Disney+ Day is coming this Thursday, and to mark the occasion, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is rolling out the blue carpet with giveaways, character appearances, motorcades, and more!. On September 8th, guests may receive Disney+ ear hats andbuttons as they enter the park. Additionally, they can see some of Disney’s...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake Returns to Disney California Adventure for Halloween 2022
The Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake has returned to Disney California Adventure for Halloween Time 2022. This cake can be found at Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café on Buena Vista Street. Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake – $6.99. This thick, rich mousse is soft and creamy...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Jack Skellington Waffle Sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs
The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is honored with a new Jack Skellington waffle sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs!. Chocolate Soft-Serve, Marshmallow, Chocolate Shavings, and Orange Sprinkles. The waffle was freshly made, giving it a light and fluffy texture. It’s complimented nicely by the chocolate soft serve, which...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Ghost Pepper Potato Bites Resurrected for Halloween 2022 at Disney California Adventure
Ghost Pepper Potato Bites are back at Disney California Adventure for Halloween Time 2022. These can be found at Studio Catering Co. in Hollywood Land. With Ghost Pepper Cheese Sauce, smoky Bacon and Pickled Jalapeños. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel agent sponsor,...
WDW News Today
Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle Appearing at Oogie Boogie Bash in ‘Hocus Pocus’ Sanderson Sisters Costumes
Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, and Clarabelle Cow are debuting their new “Hocus Pocus” Sanderson Sisters costumes this fall. As previously announced, they will appear in the costumes on Disney Cruise Line, but Disney Parks just revealed they will also wear them to Oogie Boogie Bash. Minnie is dressed...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Minnie Ghost Piñata at The Ganachery in Disney Springs
The spooky season is out in full force around Walt Disney World, and to celebrate, a new Minnie Ghost Piñata is haunting The Ganachery at Disney Springs!. Dark chocolate sphere filled with marshmallow treats. This dark chocolate sphere is covered in white modeling chocolate to create a ghost-like figure...
WDW News Today
Bruno, Ernesto de la Cruz, Madam Mim, and Mother Gothel Meet & Greet Characters Debut at Oogie Boogie Bash in Disney California Adventure
With Oogie Boogie Bash nearly here, we’re getting our first looks from Cast Member previews at some of the eerie and evil characters that guests will be able to encounter at Disney California Adventure. The Entertainment Connection on Twitter shared videos of the meet-and-greet for Bruno, the mysterious Madrigal...
WDW News Today
New Pandora 5th Anniversary Ornament, Ball Caps, Mugs, and More Merchandise at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Pandora – The World of Avatar merchandise has arrived at Disney’s Animal Kingdom this week. We found a 5th-anniversary ornament, ball caps, mugs, and more. Pandora Mug & Spoon Set – $22.99. This stoneware...
WDW News Today
Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler Arrives for Halloween 2022 at Disneyland Resort
This will leave shivers down your spine! The new Magic Key “Skeleton Dance” is now available in Disneyland Resort, and we found it at French Market in Disneyland Park (although it is available at more locations). Magic Key ‘Skeleton Dance’ Tumbler — $27.99. The new...
WDW News Today
First Look at Disney Munchlings Premiering at 2022 D23 Expo and Coming to the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Later This Month
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We’ve got our first look at Disney Munchlings, a new line of plush toys premiering this Friday at the 2022 D23 Expo and coming very soon to the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World!. Something very...
WDW News Today
First Look Revealed at Walt Disney World Store Opening at Terminal C in Orlando International Airport This Month
Guests travelling through the new Terminal C at Orlando International Airport will be able pick up a bit of magic at a new Walt Disney World Store opening later this month, and now we have a look at the new shop!. From Disney Parks Blog:. Most airports have an undeniable...
WDW News Today
Chip ‘n’ Dale Meet-and-Greet Returns to DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
The Chip ‘n’ Dale meet-and-greet has returned to Donald’s Dino-Bash! in DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The chipmunks are dressed in dinosaur onesie costumes. Chip’s costume is purple, while Dale’s is green. They pose in front of signs for the “Must see Chipmunk-o-saurus.”...
WDW News Today
Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float in the Magic Kingdom
Video captured a child running onto a moving float from Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade in the Magic Kingdom. The video, which was posted to the Walt Disney World Reddit channel, shows the child running up the steps to see Pluto. A parade performer quickly scooped up the child and deposited them onto the sidewalk in the Town Square section of Main Street, U.S.A. As of the writing of this article, it’s unclear as to whether any further action was taken, though the matter seems to have been handled with little incident.
WDW News Today
‘Transformation at Twilight’ Limited Edition Pins Debut at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There’s something about moonlight that changes everything, and that magic has been captured in the new “Transformation at Twilight” pins now available at Walt Disney World!. Transformation at Twilight Limited Edition Pin Set –...
WDW News Today
New Adventure Flotilla Featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck at Disney’s Animal Kingdom
With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from “DuckTales.”
WDW News Today
Casting Call Suggests ‘Magic Happens’ Parade May Return to Disneyland
A new casting call seems to indicate that the “Magic Happens” parade may be returning to Disneyland sometime soon. Recently, a call on the Disney Careers portal went out for parade performers, specifically for dancers and “look-alike” roles. Sources confirmed to WDWNT that “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” has already been cast for the holiday season, so this would likely indicate a separate parade.
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough Bread Returns to Disney California Adventure
The unique and adorable Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough has returned to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time 2022. This treat can be found at Mortimer’s Market in Disney California Adventure. There were also displayed at the Boudin Bakery cart. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel...
