ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

Motorcades, Ear Hat Giveaways, Lightning McQueen Dance Party and More Coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day is coming this Thursday, and to mark the occasion, Disney’s Hollywood Studios is rolling out the blue carpet with giveaways, character appearances, motorcades, and more!. On September 8th, guests may receive Disney+ ear hats andbuttons as they enter the park. Additionally, they can see some of Disney’s...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Jack Skellington Waffle Sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs

The Pumpkin King of Halloween Town is honored with a new Jack Skellington waffle sundae at Marketplace Snacks in Disney Springs!. Chocolate Soft-Serve, Marshmallow, Chocolate Shavings, and Orange Sprinkles. The waffle was freshly made, giving it a light and fluffy texture. It’s complimented nicely by the chocolate soft serve, which...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Horror Nights#Pumpkin#Universal Studios Florida#Uoap#The Universal Monsters#Coca Cola Freestyle
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Minnie Ghost Piñata at The Ganachery in Disney Springs

The spooky season is out in full force around Walt Disney World, and to celebrate, a new Minnie Ghost Piñata is haunting The Ganachery at Disney Springs!. Dark chocolate sphere filled with marshmallow treats. This dark chocolate sphere is covered in white modeling chocolate to create a ghost-like figure...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

Child Runs Onto Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade Float in the Magic Kingdom

Video captured a child running onto a moving float from Mickey’s Celebration Cavalcade in the Magic Kingdom. The video, which was posted to the Walt Disney World Reddit channel, shows the child running up the steps to see Pluto. A parade performer quickly scooped up the child and deposited them onto the sidewalk in the Town Square section of Main Street, U.S.A. As of the writing of this article, it’s unclear as to whether any further action was taken, though the matter seems to have been handled with little incident.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

‘Transformation at Twilight’ Limited Edition Pins Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. There’s something about moonlight that changes everything, and that magic has been captured in the new “Transformation at Twilight” pins now available at Walt Disney World!. Transformation at Twilight Limited Edition Pin Set –...
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New Adventure Flotilla Featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

With the return of Donald and friends to Donald’s Dino-Bash! at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, the flotillas on Discovery River are changing. The Mickey, Minnie, and Pluto flotilla and the Pocahontas flotilla remain, while a new “Adventure Flotilla” has launched. There are two versions of the “Adventure Flotilla,” the first featuring Launchpad McQuack and Scrooge McDuck from “DuckTales.”
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Casting Call Suggests ‘Magic Happens’ Parade May Return to Disneyland

A new casting call seems to indicate that the “Magic Happens” parade may be returning to Disneyland sometime soon. Recently, a call on the Disney Careers portal went out for parade performers, specifically for dancers and “look-alike” roles. Sources confirmed to WDWNT that “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” has already been cast for the holiday season, so this would likely indicate a separate parade.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough Bread Returns to Disney California Adventure

The unique and adorable Vampire Mickey-Shaped Sourdough has returned to Disneyland Resort for Halloween Time 2022. This treat can be found at Mortimer’s Market in Disney California Adventure. There were also displayed at the Boudin Bakery cart. For more information on booking your next trip with our official travel...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy