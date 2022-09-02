ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

Mississippi man arrested for July 4 home burglary and shooting

By Vicksburg Post Staff
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RhwQN_0hg3pGul00

A Mississippi man has been arrested in connection with a July 4 house burglary and shooting.

Vicksburg Police arrested Quinderion Mixon, 24 of Vicksburg, Monday in connection with a residential burglary and shooting that occurred at the Beechwood Park Apartments at 201 Berryman Road on July 4.

Mixon was charged with burglary of a dwelling and aggravated assault and made his initial appearance in Vicksburg Municipal Court before JudgeAngela Carpenter on Wednesday.

He was bound over to the Warren County Grand Jury on a $40,000 bond.

Comments / 1

Related
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi deputy attacked by dog during arrest

A Mississippi deputy was able to apprehend a suspect despite being attacked by a dog during th arrest. Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputy Andrew Yates has returned to service following the dog attack on Sunday night. According to news reports, Yates responded to a fight in progress involving 18-year-old...
HEIDELBERG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Suspect who fled with toddler is apprehended in Yazoo County

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
alabamanews.net

Mississippi Murder Suspect Captured in Dallas Co.

A Mississippi murder suspect that’s been on the run from authorities — is captured in Dallas County. District Attorney Michael Jackson says — 22 year old Edward Bush, Jr. was captured — early Sunday morning. He says Bush was caught on Highway 80 — between Selma and Marion Junction.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Shoot out at Bovina Grocery Sunday night

One man is behind bars and at least one other suspect is wanted by authorities after a shooting took place at a convenience store on Tiffentown Road Sunday night. Sheriff Martin Pace says that deputies were dispatched to Bovina Grocery at 10:20 p.m. in response to a call that shots were fired between two vehicles in the parking lot, a black Jeep and a white pickup truck.
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vicksburg, MS
Crime & Safety
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Vicksburg, MS
Magnolia State Live

Suspect arrested after fleeing law enforcement with toddler in vehicle

Yazoo County law enforcement officers apprehended a suspect who fled officers in Warren County with a toddler in the backseat of his vehicle on Friday. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Martin Pace attempted to stop a 2000 Honda Accord sedan on Levee Street near Grove Street just after 10:30 a.m. Friday. The vehicle, which did not yield to lights and sirens, continued on to Washington Street, and then headed north on North Washington Street, where a Vicksburg Police Department officer also attempted to stop the vehicle.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Burglary#Violent Crime#Vicksburg Police
vicksburgnews.com

Deputies were supposed to take him to the hospital. They killed him instead.

If Corey Maurice McCarty Hughes stopped taking his medication, his family knew what to do. When he started to become paranoid or barricaded himself in a room, a family member would go down to the Forrest County chancery clerk’s office and file an affidavit stating that Hughes needed to be hospitalized. Then, sheriff’s deputies would pick him up and take him to get treatment.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three shot at Circle K early Sunday morning

An altercation at a Circle K convenience store escalated into a shooting that injured three people, authorities say. Just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a call came into Vicksburg Warren 911 of a person at Merit Health River Region who had been shot. Shortly thereafter, radio traffic indicated that three...
VICKSBURG, MS
WRBL News 3

Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
LAUREL, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLBT

Man shot, killed after argument in middle of road in Yazoo County

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A man is being charged with murder in Yazoo County on Monday. Yazoo County Sheriff Jacob Sheriff says Antonio Barton and James Porter got into a heated argument in the middle of Vaughan Road near Thomas Road and Oil Field Road. The argument was over a disagreement between their sons.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit

A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Suspected Mississippi murder suspect nabbed in Alabama

A Mississippi man wanted for a murder in Mississippi was caught Sunday morning in Dallas County, Alabama. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson both confirmed that Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, was caught Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. They said that officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Dallas County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
vicksburgnews.com

Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies

Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
alabamanews.net

Manhunt for Mississippi Murder Suspect Underway in Dallas Co.

A major manhunt for a wanted Mississippi murder suspect — is underway in Dallas County. State and local law enforcement combed the wooded area — behind the Country Store in Marion Junction — for hours Thursday — looking for a suspected murderer. “I started getting a...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
97K+
Followers
7K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy