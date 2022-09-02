ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Dad charged with killing son and hiding body in freezer appears in court

By Jon Burkett
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7Vxu_0hg3pE9J00

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Two trial dates were set for Chesterfield father and former University of Richmond basketball star Kass Weaver during a motion's hearing on Friday.

Weaver, 50, is charged with felony murder and felony child abuse/neglect in connection to the death of his son Eliel Adon . He is also charged with abusing his wife.

A judge set Weaver's two trials for April and July 2023.

Weaver's arrest made international headlines in 2021 after his son's body was discovered in a freezer at Weavers' Chesterfield home.

WTVR
Kass Weaver is charged with killing his son and hiding his body a freezer.

Kass Weaver, who has been free on bond since February 2022, was ordered to have no contact with his wife and older son.

His wife also faces charges related to conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of Eliel Adon.

CBS 6 legal analyst Todd Stone called the decision to set two trial dates for Weaver a defense strategy.

"Because aggravated malicious wounding of the wife certainly could be prejudicial on the murder of the little boy," Stone said. "If a jury hears [Weaver] was violent in one episode, they could make an assumption he was violent in another which would impact a fair trial."

During previous hearings, the Chesterfield Commonwealth's Attorney's Office told the court a forensic anthropologist determined Eliel sustained multiple injuries over a period of time. They said the child's cause of death was blunt force trauma.

Provided to WTVR
Eliel Adon Weaver

Despite the fact the boy's body had been in the freezer between a year and a half and two years, an anthropologist determined he sustained a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures, among other injuries.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .

Comments / 13

Shaquilla Brown
3d ago

Free on bail. I m applaud. He killed a child. We certainly have a judicial system but don't expect any justice from it‼️ RIP lil guy. Hope you playing with Angels❤️

Reply
9
Susan
3d ago

Awful, just awful. Bless this poor child. Thank God he is free from his " parents." I hope their older son is in a functional, loving home.

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Abandoned house struck by gunfire in Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An abandoned home was struck by gunfire on Monday night in Henrico County. Police officers were called to the area of Meadowbridge Road and Savannah Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting incident. Officers found six empty handgun bullet casings in the 500 block of Savannah Avenue.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield County, VA
Crime & Safety
Richmond, VA
Crime & Safety
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, VA
City
Richmond, VA
fredericksburg.today

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery

Stafford Sheriff’s Office says men’s dates were in on robbery. A Facebook date did not have the desired outcome for two men, as they were robbed at a local motel Saturday and evidence indicated their dates were in on the crime. On September 3rd at 12:29 a.m. Deputy...
STAFFORD, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime#University Of Richmond#Weavers#Lsb Weaver
NBC12

Trial set for father charged in death of son found in freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A trial date has been set for the father charged in the death of his son, whose body was found in a freezer. Kasceen Weaver is facing several charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and conspiracy to conceal a dead body. The trial on the first charge...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRIC TV

Community reacts: Three people shot at baby shower in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A celebration of life quickly turned into a life-threatening situation Saturday, after shots were fired at a baby shower. Neighbors near Carter Jones Park on Bainbridge Street told 8News that the neighborhood is normally quiet. So much so, that when shots broke out Saturday evening, they thought they were hearing fireworks. That is when Richmond Police went to the scene after hearing reports of a shooting around 7:15 p.m.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Two men injured at party in drive by shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Two young men were injured in a drive-by shooting at a party on Labor Day. On Monday, Sept. 5, around 8:09 p.m., police responded to shots fired at a large party in the 200 block of South Laurel Street. Police told NBC12 that most of the partygoers were college-aged kids.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

50K+
Followers
9K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy