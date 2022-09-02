Box of live reptiles delivered to wrong New York address

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a home on a report of an unusual situation: a box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address.

The Port Chester Police Department said in a Facebook post that the resident was "quite startled" to open the box that arrived at their home and discover it was filled with live reptiles, including "lizards and iguanas."

"After catching all the animals we secured them until a local animal sanctuary can pick them up for safekeeping," the department said.

The post asked anyone who was expecting a box of reptiles that didn't arrive to contact police.