ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Box of live reptiles delivered to wrong New York address

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQaBa_0hg3pCNr00

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- Police in New York responded to a home on a report of an unusual situation: a box of live reptiles was delivered to the wrong address.

The Port Chester Police Department said in a Facebook post that the resident was "quite startled" to open the box that arrived at their home and discover it was filled with live reptiles, including "lizards and iguanas."

"After catching all the animals we secured them until a local animal sanctuary can pick them up for safekeeping," the department said.

The post asked anyone who was expecting a box of reptiles that didn't arrive to contact police.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bklyndesigns.com

5 Easy Ways to Get Rid of Furniture in NYC

Downsizing your home, upgrading furniture, or moving to a new city or country?. Maybe you just want to move from one borough to another one among the five boroughs in NYC. If you need to do these mentioned agendas, then you most probably have to dispose of your furniture. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Port Chester, NY
Port Chester, NY
Crime & Safety
viewing.nyc

Vintage Photograph Shows Thousands of Beachgoers on Packed Coney Island Beach in 1975

The Lively Morgue was a daily photo blog from the New York Times in which an original photo from the newspaper's archives is reposted along with tidbits of information gleaned from the historical article it accompanied. Along with a rescan of the original photograph, the backs of each photo were also scanned, giving a behind-the-scenes look at the editorial process of one of the world's best newspapers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
intheknow.com

See how this man is living a minimal lifestyle in his Brooklyn-based van

Are you ready to ditch your house or apartment and live life on the road? That’s what Brooklyn van dweller Robb did and he couldn’t be happier! In this episode of In The Know: Extreme Minimalists, Robb explains, how after a health scare, he decided to transform a cargo van into a tiny home on wheels.
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reptiles
danspapers.com

High Profile: Rev. Alfred Cockfield: The People’s Pastor

Over the past decade in New York’s expansive field of education, few have been more notable and impactful than Rev. Alfred Cockfield. With a presence that begins in Brooklyn but now spans the entirety of the downstate region, Cockfield is viewed by many of the state’s most influential as a trusted advisor and tireless advocate for the underserved.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Good Morning, Brooklyn: Tuesday, September 6, 2022

MAJOR DECENTRALIZING SHAKEUP AT DEPT. OF EDUCATION: About 1,000 Department of Education staff members and $100,000,000 in associated resources will be reassigned from the Department’s Central Division and Borough-Citywide Offices to more closely support schools where they are, and with access to the financial resources, Schools Chancellor David C. Banks announced on Friday. They are being re-assigned as a result of Chancellor Banks’ focus on putting Department of Education directly in support of students and schools.
BROOKLYN, NY
101.5 WPDH

Obese Rat Got Stuck in Busy Brooklyn Sidewalk

There are all kinds of things lying on city streets that you try to avoid stepping on. You don't want to step on dog feces, chewed bubble gum, needles and I guess when you are in Brooklyn you can add a rat's head to that list. According to the New...
BROOKLYN, NY
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Thieves Snatch $20K From Driver After Wild NYC Crash

Putting new meaning to the term “smash-and-grab,” two thieves in a Mercedes slammed into an SUV and robbed its driver at gunpoint on Saturday afternoon on Manhattan’s Upper East Side, according to police. The SUV was captured on video hurtling up Second Avenue around 4:40 p.m., driving against traffic and apparently being pursued by a black Benz. The Mercedes can be seen ramming into the SUV, sending it spinning across an intersection. Pedestrians scrambled for safety as the SUV was forced onto the sidewalk, only to be struck again by the Mercedes. An armed, masked assailant emerged from the black vehicle and headed to the SUV, which was stranded after an apparent tire blowout, witnesses told the New York Daily News. “He’s got a gun!” one bystander can be heard shouting in the footage. Law enforcement sources told the New York Post that the suspects robbed the 55-year-old SUV driver of $20,000 in cash.Someone just sent me this .Road rage incident someplace in #NYC pic.twitter.com/Y9TIJ0mDGi— Viral News NY (@ViralNewsNYC) September 3, 2022 Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Square News

Mutual aid org. fights police presence in Washington Square Park

A mutual aid group for low-income people living in and around Washington Square Park is calling for more protections for unhoused people after police forcefully removed a family of unhoused people and their belongings from the area. Three people were arrested during the encounter, including two unhoused people and an activist.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

J’Ouvert, West Indian Day Parade attracting huge crowds in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) – Colorful costumes and ear-catching music is all part of one of the world’s largest parades and celebrations, and it’s right here in New York City all weekend long. J’Ouvert and the West Indian American Day Parade and Carnival have rolled into town. With an estimated two million people expected to take […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Teen crushed to death when he falls onto wheels of tractor-trailer in bizarre Bronx mishap

A teenager was crushed to death in a bizarre Bronx mishap when he fell off the back of a parked trailer and landed on the wheels of a moving tractor-trailer early Sunday, police said. The 17-year-old victim had climbed on top of the unattached long-box trailer parked on E. 138th St. near Walnut Ave., a bustling industrial area of Mott Haven, when he lost his footing around 12:30 a.m., ...
BRONX, NY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy