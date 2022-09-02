ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Fort Collins police shoot man at apartment complex near Edora Park

By Blair Miller
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bLSzq_0hg3p8wC00

DENVER — Fort Collins police officers shot a man who allegedly was armed with a gun at an apartment complex Friday afternoon while they were trying to arrest a different man on a burglary warrant, a department spokesperson said.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Friday at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Stuart Street, according to Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team spokesperson David Moore.

Police were called to the apartment on a disturbance report after a man who had been in the apartment earlier in the day, but had left, had returned. The man had a felony warrant for burglary, Moore said.

Officers found him in the apartment, and he jumped off the apartment’s balcony and tried to escape. But he was injured in the jump and taken into custody by officers, then taken to a hospital.

While officers were trying to capture him, others happened upon several other people inside the apartment, including a man who had a gun,” Moore said.

“During the encounter, an FCPS officer fired his duty weapon, striking the armed man,” Moore said in a news release. “The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.”

It’s not clear what led to the officer shooting the man or if officers were threatened, as Moore did not answer a question about why he was shot.

"Additional information will be released at a later time and as the investigation allows," Moore said.

No officers were injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.

Comments / 0

Related
1310kfka.com

Man accused of shooting 2 outside Greeley bar due in court

A masked man accused of firing shots outside a Greeley bar is due back in court later this month. Efren Sanchez faces eight counts of attempted murder. Police say he shot two people and fired several rounds from a rifle outside Rancho El Corazon Bar on the 100 block of East 18th Street in Greeley on August 13. One was shot in the torso, and the other in the leg; they both survived the shooting. Court records, obtained by Denver News 9, described Sanchez as a “longtime gang member.” Read more at https://www.9news.com/.
GREELEY, CO
The Denver Gazette

1 killed in Loveland motorcycle crash

A 42-year-old man died Thursday when his motorcycle struck a pole in Loveland. The motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred around 1 a.m. in the 100 block of East 29th Street, Loveland police said. Police have identified the motorcyclist but aren't releasing his name...
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

2 juveniles hurt in shooting on Colfax Ave. near rec center

Two juveniles, both male, were hurt in a shooting in the 2400 block of East Colfax Avenue on Wednesday afternoon. They were rushed to the hospital. Police clarified that there were two people injured when during the initial investigation, officers said there were three people hurt. No possible third victim was found.The shooting happened near the Carla Madison Recreation Center at Colfax and Josephine. Colfax Avenue was closed between York and Columbine during the investigation. The roads reopened shortly after 6 p.m.Police did not provide any information as to what led up to the shooting. Copter4 flew over the scene which showed several police vehicles. Crime scene tape was blocking the road between the recreation center and the 7-Eleven across the street. This week, the City of Denver opened the recreation centers as cooling centers to the public on Wednesday and Thursday because of an extreme heat wave. It is unclear whether the shooting is related. 
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Fort Collins, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Crime & Safety
Carscoops

Colorado Man Impersonating A Cop Pulls Over Off-Duty Police Officer

Jose Flores Ortiz was arrested this week in Brighton, Colorado, after making the mistake of pulling over an off-duty police officer. The suspect is accused of using lights and a silver badge to impersonate a police officer on the road. Speaking to CBS Colorado, Adams County Deputy Gilbert Abdulla said...
BRIGHTON, CO
1310kfka.com

9 indicted after fatal post-prom head-on crash in Boulder

A major indictment has been handed up after a teen drunk driving crash kills two people on prom night in Boulder. The indictment charges nine companies and persons with supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teens. Police said one of those teens, a 17-year-old girl, left a prom afterparty to get more alcohol, drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a Lyft on April 9. Rideshare driver Ori Tsioni and passenger Gregoria Morales Ramirez died. The 17-year-old girl faces counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Lawsuit filed after woman killed by bridge debris on I-25 crash

MEAD, Colorado — Family members of the woman who was killed when debris smashed through her windshield after an excavator on a trailer struck a bridge filed a lawsuit alleging reckless conduct by the driver and his employer. Megan Arneson died on Aug. 8 as she drove home after...
MEAD, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Apartment Complex#East Stuart Street#Fcps
KKTV

Mom charged after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Denver district attorney charged a 31-year-old woman with child abuse resulting in death. According to the DA’s Office, Charlotte Chavez called 911 on Dec. 2, 2021 to reporter her one-year-old daughter, Betty, wasn’t breathing. Despite live-saving measures from staff at a hospital, Betty passed away. An autopsy report revealed that Betty died as a result of the toxic effects of fentanyl, according to the DA’s office. The autopsy also showed naloxone and acetaminophen were present in her system. Naloxone is a medicine used to reverse an opioid overdose.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
CBS Denver

Boulder police seize fentanyl, firearms, meth, bicycles

Police in Boulder seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several stolen bicycles when they searched an apartment on Tuesday morning. Officers said the apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway has been the focus of an investigation for several weeks. After receiving detailed intelligence about the reported "chop shop," the Boulder Police SWAT team executed the search warrant Tuesday morning. Officers discovered at least 15 bicycles and a scooter as well as two firearms and numerous fentanyl pills, which were being sold from that location. Detectives wanted to thank the community for the tips they shared that led officers to the address. Charges are pending. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the owners of the recovered bicycles and scooter. You will need to provide proof that the item is yours. You can view the items here: https://bouldercolorado.gov/pearl-parkway-search-warrantIf you recognize your property or have information about this incident, please call Detective R. Montano-banda at 303-441-1906. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at https://nococrimestoppers.com/
BOULDER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Denver

Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on lockdown

Denver police rushed to the Regis University Northwest Denver Campus on Tuesday night on reports of three men seen on campus. One of the men had a long gun, suspected to be a shotgun. Regis University tweeted at 12:43 a.m. Denver Police Department cleared the campus and said there was no threat to the university at. Students and staff were originally being notified of the investigation and urged to remain indoors in a secure location before the all-clear was given by police.There was no immediate information about possible suspects on Wednesday morning when CBS News Colorado spoke to Denver Police Department. Anyone with information can call Campus Safety at 303-458-3585 or Denver Police Department by calling 911 if any suspicious activity is seen. Denver police remained in the area overnight.
DENVER, CO
Westword

I-25 Police Shooting and More Metro Denver Labor Day Weekend Violence

Many people enjoyed time off during the extended Labor Day weekend. But violence didn't take a holiday, as witnessed by multiple shootings and stabbings across metro Denver from September 2 through September 5, capped by a fatal officer-involved shooting that closed a section of Interstate 25 near Thornton for around five hours at one of the worst times imaginable.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

I-25 bridge crash: Wrongful death suit filed vs. trucker, trucking company

The family of a single Colorado mother killed last month after a semi hauling an excavator crashed into a bridge has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the trucker and trucking company in Larimer County District Court. The crash remains under investigation, according to Colorado State Patrol.It happened on Aug. 8 on Interstate 25 at the Weld County Road 34 overpass. The semi, driven by Darnell Yingling of Import Towing and Recovery, based in Fort Collins, exceeded the height limits and crashed into the bridge. Concrete debris fell onto the roadway and a large piece collided with a vehicle traveling...
FORT COLLINS, CO
CBS Denver

Witness describes shooting at Carla Madison Rec Center

A witness described the moment a shooting rang out outside of the Carla Madison Recreation Center on Wednesday afternoon, just about half a block away from East High School.Shellie Martinez, who's a barber and stylist at the Hollywood Barber Shop, was cutting hair just across the street from the recreation center when it all unfolded. Martinez said dozens of students were gathered outside of the facility. She said this was not the way she imagined her afternoon would play out. "Just a lot of chaos," Martinez told CBS News Colorado. "I mean I was a little shaken up because that's...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy