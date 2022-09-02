Fort Collins police shoot man at apartment complex near Edora Park

DENVER — Fort Collins police officers shot a man who allegedly was armed with a gun at an apartment complex Friday afternoon while they were trying to arrest a different man on a burglary warrant, a department spokesperson said.

The incident happened shortly after noon on Friday at an apartment complex near the intersection of South Lemay Avenue and East Stuart Street, according to Eighth Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team spokesperson David Moore.

Police were called to the apartment on a disturbance report after a man who had been in the apartment earlier in the day, but had left, had returned. The man had a felony warrant for burglary, Moore said.

Officers found him in the apartment, and he jumped off the apartment’s balcony and tried to escape. But he was injured in the jump and taken into custody by officers, then taken to a hospital.

While officers were trying to capture him, others happened upon several other people inside the apartment, including a man who had a gun,” Moore said.

“During the encounter, an FCPS officer fired his duty weapon, striking the armed man,” Moore said in a news release. “The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries and is expected to survive.”

It’s not clear what led to the officer shooting the man or if officers were threatened, as Moore did not answer a question about why he was shot.

"Additional information will be released at a later time and as the investigation allows," Moore said.

No officers were injured.

The Critical Incident Response Team is investigating the shooting, with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.