Lemhi County, ID

Degraded Air Quality and Burn Ban for Custer and Lemhi County

By News Team
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Cp2QL_0hg3p73T00

LEMHI COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an Air Quality Advisory and Burn Ban for Custer Lemhi counties.

The degraded air quality is due to wildfire smoke.

The Air Quality Index is forecast to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups until Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Members of sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is less likely to be affected.

Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly, as well as persons with respiratory problems. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity during this advisory. Open burning is prohibited by air quality rule. It is also recommended that all other individuals limit prolonged or strenuous activity outdoors.

