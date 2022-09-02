Read full article on original website
Bleacher Report
Howie Roseman Says Eagles Regret Drafting Jalen Reagor over Justin Jefferson
Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman opened up about the team's decision to select Jalen Reagor before fellow wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft. "It's obvious. I'm not going to sit here and lie. We'd love to have that moment back," Roseman said...
Bleacher Report
Grading Every Drafted 2022 Rookie QB's Preseason Performance
Since most starters don't have a major role during the NFL preseason, rookie quarterbacks often get thrown into the lineup early and often. During the 2022 exhibition slate, the four Day 1 or 2 selections in the 2022 NFL draft—Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral—commanded the most attention. However, a seventh-round pick performed as well as any other member of the rookie class.
Bleacher Report
Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur Praised by LeBron James, Twitter as JSU Dominates FAMU
Shedeur Sanders had himself a season debut. The Jackson State sophomore quarterback was on fire against FAMU, finishing 29-of-33 for 323 yards and five touchdowns in Jackson State's 59-3 win on Sunday. Suffice to say, Sanders—the son of Jackson State head coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders—was all...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys, OT Jason Peters Agree to Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury
Jason Peters' NFL career will continue after he agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the agreement. Defensive end Mika Tafua was released to make room for Peters. "This is about adding depth and bringing...
Bleacher Report
2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1
We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
Ohio State says 1 thing ticked them off entering Notre Dame game
Ohio State may have started off slowly, but they sure came around by the end of their win Saturday at home against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish played a strong first half and led 10-7 at halftime against the Buckeyes. But Ohio State’s defense stepped up in the second half and did not allow any points as the Buckeyes won 21-10.
Bleacher Report
King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role
Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Bleacher Report
Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022
The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec Questions If Russell Wilson's Success Was Only Due to Seahawks' Defense
The Seattle Seahawks had some fantastic defenses during the Russell Wilson era, headlined by the Legion of Boom secondary that included Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas and Kam Chancellor. At least one AFC executive wonders if that was the main catalyst for the team's success. "It's interesting that a guy like...
Bleacher Report
Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Bleacher Report
Jets QB Zach Wilson Has a Chance to Play Week 1 vs. Ravens Following Knee Surgery
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson could start Sunday's season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters the second-year signal-caller went through a workout today and they will see how his knee responds before making a decision about his status Wednesday. Wilson has been out of...
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Named Steelers’ Starting QB over Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph
The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mitchell Trubisky their starting quarterback for Week 1's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain," coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Tomlin further explained the decision, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:. Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and...
Bleacher Report
Jason Peters Is a Band-Aid on a Problem Cowboys Can Only Blame Themselves for Having
On Monday, the Dallas Cowboys signed veteran offensive tackle Jason Peters to their practice squad. The plan is for him to help replace starting left tackle Tyron Smith, who is likely to miss the bulk of the regular season after suffering a knee injury in late August. As ESPN's Todd...
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Ravens Made 'Improved' Contract Offer to Lamar Jackson
With Lamar Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made a new proposal to their star quarterback. Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the Ravens have made "an improved" contract offer to Jackson. Jackson confirmed last month that he won't keep negotiating with the Ravens...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bleacher Report
Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report
Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery
The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys News: KaVontae Turpin Seen as a WR, Will 'Play a Role,' per OC Kellen Moore
KaVontae Turpin may be more than a kick returner for the Dallas Cowboys this season. "It's been really cool to see him become a receiver," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore told reporters. "… We see him as a receiver. We think he's going to be able to play a role."
