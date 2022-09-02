ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

Grading Every Drafted 2022 Rookie QB's Preseason Performance

Since most starters don't have a major role during the NFL preseason, rookie quarterbacks often get thrown into the lineup early and often. During the 2022 exhibition slate, the four Day 1 or 2 selections in the 2022 NFL draft—Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder, Malik Willis and Matt Corral—commanded the most attention. However, a seventh-round pick performed as well as any other member of the rookie class.
Bleacher Report

Cowboys, OT Jason Peters Agree to Contract After Tyron Smith's Injury

Jason Peters' NFL career will continue after he agreed to a practice-squad deal with the Dallas Cowboys, per Rob Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport was first to report the agreement. Defensive end Mika Tafua was released to make room for Peters. "This is about adding depth and bringing...
Bleacher Report

2023 NFL Draft Prospects Who Are Shooting Up Boards After Week 1

We still have to wait for a week for the NFL season to kick off but the start of college football meant a jumpstart on studying up for the 2023 NFL draft. At this point, the big names in the 2023 draft class are already well-known. Stars like C.J. Stroud and Bryce Young are already household names after huge seasons last year. However, a lot can happen and NFL draft stock is volatile every college football season.
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Teams 'Know' Cam Newton Won't Sign Contract for Backup QB Role

Quarterback Cam Newton is likely still a free agent because he wants to start. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, Newton "has gotten zero sniffs" leading up to the season, and it is likely because teams "know" he wants to be a starter and play regularly. Newton, 33, is...
Joshua Palmer
Bleacher Report

Tennessee Titans Are Set Up to Be NFL's Biggest Dud of 2022

The Tennessee Titans are a prime regression candidate this season after tying for the AFC's best record last year. Since Mike Vrabel took over as the team's head coach, the Titans posted a 41-24 record with tangible improvement every season and back-to-back division titles during the last two. Tennessee plays a fundamentally sound, smart and hard-nosed brand of football under Vrabel's direction. None of that is going to change. But circumstances do.
Bleacher Report

Derek Carr Says His Recruitment of Davante Adams to Raiders Was 'Egregious'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr admits he went all-out to recruit his ex-Fresno State teammate Davante Adams from Green Bay. "Oh, man, I was egregious," Carr told Tim Keown of ESPN. After the Raiders fell in the playoffs to the Cincinnati Bengals, Carr called Adams, whose contract was set...
Bleacher Report

49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Bleacher Report

Mitchell Trubisky Named Steelers’ Starting QB over Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph

The Pittsburgh Steelers have named Mitchell Trubisky their starting quarterback for Week 1's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. "Mitch Trubisky is our starting quarterback and our captain," coach Mike Tomlin announced Tuesday, per ESPN's Brooke Pryor. Tomlin further explained the decision, via NFL Network's Ian Rapoport:. Trubisky, Mason Rudolph and...
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Ravens Made 'Improved' Contract Offer to Lamar Jackson

With Lamar Jackson's self-imposed contract deadline fast approaching, the Baltimore Ravens have reportedly made a new proposal to their star quarterback. Per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports HQ, the Ravens have made "an improved" contract offer to Jackson. Jackson confirmed last month that he won't keep negotiating with the Ravens...
Bleacher Report

Lamar Jackson Responds to Ravens Contract Meme with Laughing Emoji

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson still has yet to receive a contract extension, and he's apparently finding the situation comical at this point. Jackson retweeted a meme referencing his negotiations with the Ravens and included a laughing emoji:. Jackson's contract has been a hot topic this offseason, as he...
Bleacher Report

Report: DE Mario Edwards to Sign Jaguars Contract Following Bears Release

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign defensive end Mario Edwards, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Edwards was released by the Chicago Bears last week despite two years remaining on his initial three-year contract. He appeared in 12 games last season, tallying just eight tackles and two sacks. The 28-year-old has...
Bleacher Report

Browns Rumors: OL Joe Haeg to Sign Contract After Raiders Visit amid Conklin Recovery

The Cleveland Browns reportedly came to terms on a deal with free-agent offensive lineman Joe Haeg on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the move comes in the wake of Haeg visiting with the Las Vegas Raiders and gives the Browns some insurance with starting right tackle Jack Conklin continuing to work his way back from knee surgery.
