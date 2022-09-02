ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, MN

Comments / 1

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Authorities identify Grand Forks residents killed in Minnesota crash

(Crookston, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two Grand Forks residents who were killed in a Crookston, Minnesota crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Antoinette Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Bradley were killed in a collision with a tree Friday on Highway 2 near South Road. It is unclear if alcohol...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
LARIMORE, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Polk County, MN
City
Warren, MN
Polk County, MN
Accidents
City
Clearbrook, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Polk County, MN
Crime & Safety
Minnesota State
Minnesota Cars
KNOX News Radio

Two GF residents killed in crash

Two Grand Forks resident were killed in a one car crash near Crookston late Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol says a 35 year old female driver was heading east on Highway 2 when the vehicle left the road and struck a tree. Both the driver and a 33 year...
GRAND FORKS, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Man killed in Fargo fixed object crash

UPDATE, 9/4/2022, 4:47 p.m.: the North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Zachary Noble. ————————————————————————————————— ORIGINAL STORY, 9/3/2022: FARGO, ND (KXNET) — A 33-year-old man was killed in an accident on Interstate 29 in Fargo when his car collided with a concrete pillar. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately […]
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities

BISMARCK, N.D. – The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The NDHP has identified a West Fargo man who died after he hit a concrete pillar near the I-29 and I-94 interchange Saturday. Authorities say Zachery Noble, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County

MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Honda#Pontiac#Riverview Health
valleynewslive.com

Fatal crash on Highway 2 near Crookston

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities say a car was traveling on the highway near South Road when the vehicle left the road and hit a tree. A 35-year-old woman and 33-year-old man...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified

CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
CROOKSTON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Road closures and traffic alerts

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
FARGO, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
valleynewslive.com

Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
FARGO, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
CROOKSTON, MN
kvrr.com

Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
FARGO, ND
lptv.org

Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji

Construction efforts on Minnesota Highway 71 are continuing, with the project now in its third phase of four. Currently, labor is being focused on the northbound lanes and the Anne Street roundabout. In the upcoming weeks, the northbound lanes will be repaved and the northern ramps on Irvine Avenue will be worked on.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
GRAND FORKS, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy