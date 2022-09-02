Read full article on original website
Authorities identify Grand Forks residents killed in Minnesota crash
(Crookston, MN) -- Authorities are identifying two Grand Forks residents who were killed in a Crookston, Minnesota crash. The Minnesota State Patrol says 35-year-old Antoinette Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Bradley were killed in a collision with a tree Friday on Highway 2 near South Road. It is unclear if alcohol...
2 people seriously injured after crash in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Larimore woman and Colorado woman are hurt after a car crash near Aneta Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:45 PM at the intersection of ND Highways 15 and 32. Highway Patrol says a 2020 Subaru Ascent driven by a 56-year-old woman from...
Moorhead man seriously injured in second weekend crash on I-29 near tri-level interchange
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Moorhead man was seriously hurt Sunday afternoon following a single-vehicle crash on I-29 near the tri-level interchange with I-94. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says around 1:45 p.m. the man was traveling on I-29 when his SUV struck the center concrete median. The...
Update: West Fargo man identified in tri level fatal crash in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the identity of a West Fargo man who died after a crash at the Tri-level here in Fargo Saturday afternoon. Troopers say Zachery Noble was headed northbound on I-29 near the interchange around 3 p.m. when his 2014 Kia Forte left the right side of the roadway, then struck a concrete pillar that supports the eastbound lanes of 94. Noble was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, and was pronounced dead at the scene.
NDHP: Labor Day crashes and fatalities
BISMARCK, N.D. – The increased traffic over the Labor Day weekend has resulted in an uptick in serious crashes around the state. The NDHP has identified a West Fargo man who died after he hit a concrete pillar near the I-29 and I-94 interchange Saturday. Authorities say Zachery Noble, 33, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Teen injured in an off-road vehicle crash in Mahnomen County
MAHNOMEN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 13-year-old teen from Climax was hurt in a collision involving two off-road vehicles in Mahnomen County. According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, both off-road vehicles were heading west on Highway 113 when they collided. The 46-year-old driver of the second off-road...
UPDATE: Two from Grand Forks killed in crash near Crookston identified
CROOKSTON, Minn. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE 09/05) The individuals killed in the crash have been identified as 35-year-old Antoinette Sherrie Anderson and 33-year-old Chance Demontay Bradley, both of Grand Forks. (Original Story) Crookston emergency crews responded to a fatal crash on Highway 2 just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Authorities...
Road closures and traffic alerts
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several traffic alerts that could cause detours or congestion across the valley for Labor Day week. On Tuesday, eastbound 52nd Ave. S. in Fargo will be reduced to one lane near 45th St.. Work is expected through noon on Wednesday. On Tuesday,...
Two arrested for burglary for attempting to break into vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two men were arrested, early Sunday morning, for attempting to break into vehicles. Authorities arrested 42-year-old Chad Castle, of Fargo, and 34-year-old Steven Monson, of Christine, North Dakota. Police were called around 12:45 a.m. for a burglary in progress in the 500 block of...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT- SEPTEMBER 3, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Jesse Jay Hockenson, 44, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Andrew Agustin Martinez, 30, of Fisher, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Wyatt Lee Gendron, 31, of North Dakota, MN, for Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle. Kendrick Kirk Trullinger,...
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
Fire crews are on scene of a large house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire crews are currently on the scene of a large house fire. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. According to dispatch audio, when firefighters arrived someone was standing on the roof. The Red Cross...
Update: One rescued from roof after fire crews respond to south Fargo multiplex house fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Fire officials say a person was rescued from the roof during a fire at a south Fargo home. They were called just before 2:15 p.m. to the 300 block of 8th Avenue S. The Red Cross has been called to provide assistance. Its...
Phase 3 of Highway 71 Construction Underway in Bemidji
Construction efforts on Minnesota Highway 71 are continuing, with the project now in its third phase of four. Currently, labor is being focused on the northbound lanes and the Anne Street roundabout. In the upcoming weeks, the northbound lanes will be repaved and the northern ramps on Irvine Avenue will be worked on.
Man arrested for threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in jail after threatening to shoot a bartender at a Grand Forks restaurant. The Grand Forks Police Department says they were dispatched to Ely’s Ivy Restaurant on 3rd Street Saturday afternoon. They say Travon Booth was heavily intoxicated. The...
Some Grand Forks schools dismissing early, sports cancelled Tuesday due to heat
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some schools in Grand Forks are dismissing early Tuesday, September 6, due to high temperatures. Lewis & Clark, Nathan Twining, Valley, Viking, and Wilder schools will dismiss at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Buses will depart from the applicable schools at 12 p.m. This includes special education transportation. Lunch will be served prior to the early dismissal. ENCORE is canceled as well.
