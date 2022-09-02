ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup

Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLB
numberfire.com

Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/6/22

In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
MLB
numberfire.com

Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday

Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson starting for St. Louis Sunday

The St. Louis Cardinals listed Corey Dickerson as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dickerson will start in left field and bat fifth Sunday while Tyler O'Neill moves to centerfield and Ben DeLuzio sits. Our models project Dickerson, who has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

William Contreras sitting Sunday afternoon for Braves

Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the MIami Marlins. Contreras is being replaced behind the plate by Travis d'Arnaud versus Marlins starter Pablo Lopez. In 294 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .272 batting average with an .857 OPS,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
MLB
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte sitting for Arizona on Sunday

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Marte will move to the bench on Sunday with Jake McCarthy starting at designated hitter. McCarthy will bat fifth versus right-hander Jason Alexander and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project McCarthy for 11.0 FanDuel...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 9/6/22

Coors Field looms large on a slate where the visiting Milwaukee Brewers have an implied total exceeding six runs, and no other team comes anywhere close. We're looking at temperatures cracking the 90s in Denver, too, so the ball could be flying. There's also no shortage of quality pitching, but it will be difficult to find much in the way of trustworthy value plays.
MLB
numberfire.com

Spencer Torkelson in Tigers' lineup Monday

Detroit Tigers infielder Spencer Torkelson is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Torkelson is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Torkelson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Kyle Isbel starting Monday for Kansas City

Kansas City Royals outfielder Kyle Isbel is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Isbel is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Guardians starter Triston McKenzie. Our models project Isbel for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Alex Bregman in Astros' Monday lineup

Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman is starting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Bregman is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. Our models project Bregman for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Enrique Hernandez starting Monday for Red Sox

Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Ketel Marte in Diamondbacks' Monday lineup

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Ketel Marte is starting Monday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Marte is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Blake Snell. Our models project Marte for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
PHOENIX, AZ

