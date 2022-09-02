Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Joey Gallo benched by Dodgers on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will rest at home after Miguel Vargas was announced as Saturday's left fielder against their rivals. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Gallo has produced a 18.1% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Rob Refsnyder not in Boston's Monday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Refsnyder is being replaced in center field by Enrique Hernandez versus Rays starter Luis Patino. In 138 plate appearances this season, Refsnyder has a .319 batting average with an .894 OPS, 4...
numberfire.com
3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 9/6/22
Player props can be useful in a variety of ways -- from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player's potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we're going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford batting sixth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Crawford will start at shortstop on Monday and bat sixth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. Luis Gonzalez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Crawford for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Evan Longoria batting fourth for Giants on Monday
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Longoria will start at third base on Monday and bat fourth versus left-hander Andrew Heaney and the Dodgers. LaMonte Wade Jr. moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Longoria for 14.0...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon not in lineup for Houston on Monday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Dubon is being replaced in center field by Chas McCormick versus Rangers starter Martin Perez. In 222 plate appearances this season, Dubon has a .213 batting average with a .566 OPS, 4 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Oswald Peraza sitting versus Twins Monday
The New York Yankees did not list Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Peraza will take a seat Monday while Gleyber Torres moves back into the lineup at second base and bats leadoff. The exciting rookie has yet to land a hit in any...
numberfire.com
Ben DeLuzio moving back to Cardinals' bench Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Ben DeLuzio in their starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeLuzio will take a seat Sunday while Tyler O'Neil covers centerfield and Corey Dickerson starts in left field. Dickerson will bat fifth. DeLuzio scored a run after drawing a walk...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson not in lineup for San Francisco Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Pederson is being replaced in left field by Luis Gonzalez versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. In 356 plate appearances this season, Pederson has a .271 batting average with an .874 OPS, 21 home...
numberfire.com
Max Stassi starting Monday night for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Stassi is getting the nod behidn the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Tyler Alexander. Our models project Stassi for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4...
numberfire.com
Dylan Carlson sitting for St. Louis Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Dylan Carlson in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Carlson will sit out Sunday's game while Lars Nootbaar joins the lineup in right field and bats leadoff. Carlson is batting .241 with a .704 OPS through 430 plate appearances this...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners Monday
The Seattle Mariners listed Cal Raleigh as their catcher for Monday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Raleigh will bat fifth and handle catching duties Monday while Curt Casalit catches a breather. Our models project Raleigh, who has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel, to score 10.6 fantasy points against the...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Luis Robert in lineup for White Sox on Monday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Luis Robert is starting Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robert is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Mariners starter Marco Gonzales. Our models project Robert for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Paul DeJong sitting versus Cubs Sunday
The St. Louis Cardinals did not include Paul DeJong in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. DeJong will sit out Sunday's game while Tommy Edman covers shortstop and Nolan Gorman rejoins the lineup at second base. Gorman will hit seventh against the Cubs. DeJong has made 190...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro in Detroit's lineup on Monday
Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is starting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Castro is getting the nod in right field, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. Our models project Castro for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores in lineup for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Flores is getting the nod at second base, batting second in the order versus Phillies starter Ranger Suarez. Our models project Flores for 1.1 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Enrique Hernandez starting Monday for Red Sox
Boston Red Sox infielder Enrique Hernandez is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hernandez is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Luis Patino. Our models project Hernandez for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Blue Jays leave Raimel Tapia off Sunday lineup
The Toronto Blue Jays did not include Raimel Tapia in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tapia will take the afternoon off while Whit Merrifield starts in centerfield and bats eighth against the Pirates. Our models project Tapia for 78 more plate appearances this season, with 1...
