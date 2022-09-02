ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

VTDigger

More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse

Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st

Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges

A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield

Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
VERMONT STATE
vermontbiz.com

Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism

Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
SHELBURNE, VT
vermontbiz.com

Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!

Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine

Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
VERMONT STATE
thetrek.co

Vermont: the Green Mountain State

Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont faces bus driver shortage as school year starts

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting kids to and from school, sports and field trips safely are some of the many duties of school bus drivers who are now back in full swing moving kids around. But despite the start of the new school year, bus driver shortages persist in areas...
VERMONT STATE
compassvermont.com

Will The Drought Impact Vermont's Fall Foliage? Here is What You Need to Know

Drought conditions aren't nearly as dire in Vermont as they are in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they still exist. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 100% of the Green Mountain State is abnormally dry. As a result, Vermont's prized foliage season could take a hit. A recent...
VERMONT STATE
laconiadailysun.com

Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405

