More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse
Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
WCVB
Republican primary for Massachusetts governor could be unofficial referendum on Trump
MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — Rain did not stop the band from marching in this year's Marlborough Labor Day Parade, and it did not stop the two Republican candidates for Massachusetts governor — former State Rep. Geoff Diehl and businessman Chris Doughty — from trying to shake as many wet hands as possible along the parade route.
WCAX
Vermont legal cannabis sales to start October 1st
The American Academy of Pediatrics says vaccines are the best way to prevent severe illness and keep kids in the classroom. Fish and Wildlife urges drivers to be alert to moose on Vermont roads. Updated: 49 minutes ago. Moose are on the move in Vermont, and the Department of Fish...
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
WCAX
Former police lieutenant tasked with leading Vermont’s violence prevention efforts
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Gov. Phil Scott has appointed Dee Barbic, a retired Vermont State Police lieutenant, to lead the state’s Violence Prevention Task Force. Barbic says the new task force will take a look at the policies the state has in place and what existing agencies are doing to prevent violence, and how to better focus those efforts.
WCAX
Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Building better relationships with Vermont’s Abenaki tribes-- that’s what the Vermont Department for Children and Families is hoping to achieve with the creation of their newest position. The role is called the Indian Child Welfare Act coordinator. The title references the federal law that aims to keep Native American children under the care of relatives or tribe members whenever safe and possible. Because Abenaki tribes are recognized by the state but not by the federal government, that federal law doesn’t apply to them.
No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges
A working group’s debate around forensic hospitals — which are inpatient psychiatric facilities that treat individuals involved in the criminal justice system — underlines the challenge in addressing one of the root causes of some of Vermont’s most high-profile violent crimes. Read the story on VTDigger here: No consensus on solutions to Vermont’s criminal mental health challenges.
WCAX
Vermont celebrates with 42nd annual Labor Day Parade in Northfield
The smell of leather fills a bright blue home studio in Essex. Farmers helping farmers: Community chips in to help Vt. family after barn collapse. A story of tragedy is turning into one of hope for a Clarendon family that lost 30 cows to a barn collapse in a storm two weeks ago. Now, the community is stepping up to help.
WCAX
Hopeful retailers ready as clock ticks down to legalized retail cannabis in Vermont
WEST BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board can start issuing retail licenses beginning on Oct. 1-- just weeks away. But businesses have been preparing for the big day for months. A potential retailer in West Brattleboro is getting ready to open its doors. “Yeah, things are definitely...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont hosted 56 countries to explore the importance, value and concepts of agritourism
Over 500 participated from around the world with 350 visiting Vermont this past week. Vermont Business Magazine After two postponements because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the International Workshop on Agritourism was finally able to come together in Burlington, Vermont this past week. Over 500 participants from 56 countries, 44 states and 4 Canadian provinces set a new mark for participation. 350 came to Burlington with the rest joining virtually. Participants spent three days together sharing and learning about agritourism from all over the world while making trips to experience the amazing farms, food and working lands businesses here in Vermont.
WCAX
Why many Vermont women struggle to start their own businesses
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Women’s Fund has counted more than 2,000 women-owned businesses in the state, but the organization says systemic cultural norms affect the ability of many women to start their businesses. “I had the three big no’s: single, self-employed, female,” Kris Engstrom said.
vermontbiz.com
Dust Off Your Resume for Food & Farm Jobs!
Vermont Business Magazine Do you want to be a part of Vermont’s thriving and dynamic agriculture sector? Are you passionate about food, farming and forestry? Check out all the great employment opportunities that are open across the state. From seed collectors to executive directors, there’s no shortage of exciting opportunities.
‘Addiction Is a Medical Problem’: A Vermont Doctor Explains Why Nonjudgmental Treatment Is Good Medicine
Addiction, also known as substance use disorder, impacted more than 40 million people in the U.S. in 2020. Alcohol is the most frequently reported substance of concern, but more than 107,000 Americans died in 2021 due to drug overdoses — a record number. Vermont saw its highest ever overdose death rate last year, as well. Substance use disorder is destroying lives all across the state.
thetrek.co
Vermont: the Green Mountain State
Since my last post, I have made it out of the White Mountains of New Hampshire, passed through the remainder of that state, and entered my third state on this journey: Vermont. The remainder of the White Mountains was beautiful but tough, as the rest of that section (and southern Maine) had been.
WCAX
Vermont faces bus driver shortage as school year starts
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting kids to and from school, sports and field trips safely are some of the many duties of school bus drivers who are now back in full swing moving kids around. But despite the start of the new school year, bus driver shortages persist in areas...
Vermont’s pandemic rental aid program to end
The state has been providing an average payment of $960 a month to about 12,600 households, but funding is exhausted.
compassvermont.com
Will The Drought Impact Vermont's Fall Foliage? Here is What You Need to Know
Drought conditions aren't nearly as dire in Vermont as they are in Massachusetts and Connecticut, but they still exist. According to the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS), 100% of the Green Mountain State is abnormally dry. As a result, Vermont's prized foliage season could take a hit. A recent...
laconiadailysun.com
Gov. Chris Sununu visits the 405
Gov. Chris Sununu paid a visit Friday afternoon to 405 Pub & Grill as part of a trip to Laconia. Sununu emphasized speaking with business owners and operators to hear and address their concerns regarding supply chain issues, workforce quotas and the economy. "I'm in Laconia visiting a whole bunch...
WTNH.com
Capitol Report: ‘Kill Bob’ sign determined not directed at Stefanowski
(WTNH) – Last Monday, the Stefanowski campaign and Connecticut’s Republican Party got a little lesson in what not to do when it comes to crisis management. Bob Stefanowski, GOP candidate for governor, has a campaign office in Greenwich, and someone outside of the office spotted a sign that said, “Kill Bob.”
Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan
The appointment is part of an initiative the governor announced last month to boost public safety and address violence across Vermont. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott names Vermont’s first violence prevention director as part of 10-point public safety plan.
