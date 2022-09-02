Read full article on original website
Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day
BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church seeking help from community
BRISTOL – Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is seeking help from the community in continuing their food and diaper distributions. The church at 355 Camp St. has been distributing bags of non-perishable food and diapers every two weeks on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since May 2020. Tracy...
St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee
BRISTOL – St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting some help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee. The committee is collecting clothing for the mission. “Women and men’s clothing can be dropped off at the Republican campaign headquarters at 515 Broad St. From there, it will be brought to St. Vincen DePaul Mission,” said Rich Kilby, chair of the Bristol Republican Town Committee. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors.”
Angelina Cistulli
Angelina Cistulli, 90, of Bristol, widower of Peter Cistulli, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Angelina was born in Bristol on Jan. 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Antonio and Ida (Parenti) Venditti. Angelina was a special woman to many. She worked at Bradlees Department Store until her retirement. She was an active parishioner at St. Gregory's Church and loved the New York Yankees. Angelina is survived by her three children Patrick Cistulli, Mark Cistulli, and Karen "KC" Cerasoli and her husband Ronald; one grandchild Patrick Cistulli, Jr. "PJ" and his wife Joanna; two great-grandchildren Celina and Lilianna; two step-granddaughters Kayla and Kiera Cerasoli; and her sister-in-law Barbara Venditti. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Peter Custulli and her brother Jerry Venditti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. Please share a memory of Angelina with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce's 2022 Business Expo is back
BRISTOL – The Central Connecticut Chambers of Commerce’s 2022 Business Expo will be held Oct. 19. The event will begin with vendor setup at 3 p.m. at the hotel at 42 Century Drive. This will be followed by a Chamber Member reception from 4 to 5 p.m. with hors d'oeuvres and a drink ticket. The chamber is still looking for more vendors as well.
Plainville man listed in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Southington over holiday weekend
SOUTHINGTON – A Plainville man was listed in critical condition following a motorcycle crash over the holiday weekend. Police said 31-year-old John Reardon, of Bel Aire Drive in Plainville, suffered serious injuries during an accident on Saturday, around 2 a.m., in front of the Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St.
