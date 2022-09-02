Read full article on original website
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Hikes in Los Angeles, CaliforniaNancy SevillaLos Angeles, CA
Brother Of California Man Believes Police Killed HimJeffery MacLos Angeles, CA
3 Free Things to do in LABecca CLos Angeles, CA
New Los Angeles programs give $12,000 a year in cash payments to some residentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
oc-breeze.com
Huntington Beach Senior Center hosting Active Living Expo
Huntington Beach is a City known as a “Great Place to Age.” The upcoming Active Living Expo event at the Senior Center in Central Park (18041 Goldenwest St) is certainly a reflection of that. This free event will take place on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 10am to 1pm, and will be the largest event at the Center since its opening in 2016. The event will feature over 80 vendors and resource tables, including City services and various groups from the Center including the HBPD and HB Fire Department.
oc-breeze.com
OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative reminds parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a...
newportbeachindy.com
CASA Celebration of Children at VEA Newport Beach Nets Nearly $1.5 Mil
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Orange County held their annual CASA Celebration of Children on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at VEA Newport Beach. This year’s gala celebration included 267 guests who were there to support CASA’s mission of serving abused, abandoned, and neglected children in Orange County with a trained and supported volunteer advocate.
Popular Lebanese eatery Zankou Chicken coming to Long Beach
The Long Beach Zankou will be located at the corner of Lakewood Boulevard and Willow Street, near Starbucks, the company posted on Instagram. The post Popular Lebanese eatery Zankou Chicken coming to Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Pietrini Pizza Napoletana makes the Top 20 list of pizzerias in the OC Register
The front page of today’s print edition of the Orange County Register has an article about locations to get creative and tasty pizza in Orange County — and a farewell article from Brad A. Johnson, the food critic of the Register for the last ten years. I have...
welikela.com
7 Days of Free Things To Do in L.A. [Part 1]
Not all weekends are created equal. I know this well, because years ago I worked the graveyard shift at Hollywood Park Casino. My off-days were Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and when not on the job my body dragged itself around in the daylight hours, teetering on the brink of zombification. Yeah… not going on a lot of dates.
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Tuesday, September 6, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 94. Light south wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 74. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs and lows are forecast...
lapca.org
18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium | August 11, 2023- May 12, 2024
LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes presents 18th & Grand: The Olympic Auditorium, an exhibition recounting the 80-year history (1925-2005) of the Olympic Auditorium, the home for visceral entertainment in Los Angeles. From the dangerous combat of boxing to the dramatic theatricality of wrestling, roller derby, and music (from rhythm & blues to hardcore punk), the gritty punch palace at the corner of 18th Street and Grand Avenue distilled the beauty and brutality of a divided city.
Santa Ana’s Street Vendors Are There For Community Members Year Round
Editors’ Note: Every year on Labor Day, Voice of OC profiles working people. This year, we showcase the voices of Santa Ana’s street vendors. On any given day, while driving or walking the streets of Santa Ana you are sure to find street vendors on a corner. Their bright rainbow umbrellas catch your eye, while the smell of their food and the sound of their horns lure you in for a snack.
Everytable Raises $55 Million; Opening Even More Sites in LA
The company plans to add 12 new locations in Los Angeles County
nomadlawyer.org
Irvine: 8 Best Places To Visit in Irvine, California
Travel Attractions & Places To Visit In Irvine, California, USA. When you’re looking for family activities in Irvine, consider visiting the Pretend City Children’s Museum. This non-profit organization is known for engaging kids and parents with interactive and hands-on exhibits. The museum is also a great place for children to develop math, literacy, and thinking skills. In fact, the museum’s building has a “construction site” for children to play in.
hypebeast.com
Take an Inside Look at Mr. T Los Angeles
Transporting the energy and elegance of Marais to California, beloved Paris restaurant, Mr. T, recently opened a location in Los Angeles. Helmed by Head Chef Tsuyoshi Miyazaki and conceptualized by restaurateur Guillaume Guedj of Gyoza Bar, Ramen Bar and the two Michelin-starred Passage 53, Mr. T, opened in 2017, has become known for its amalgamation of global late-night street food with classic French technique.
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days – starting Tuesday – while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
Best Things To Do This Labor Day Weekend in Los Angeles And SoCal: Sept. 2 - 5
Most of us have a long weekend ahead, and there’s plenty to do in SoCal if you’re staycation-ing.
More than 4 million residents in Los Angeles County are being urged to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days -- starting Tuesday -- while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a major delivery pipeline.
foxla.com
LA County outdoor watering ban in place
LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988
Record temperatures were also recorded Saturday in Lancaster, Palmdale and Sandberg. The post Long Beach breaks heat record set in 1988 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
oc-breeze.com
Work continues to ensure Lakewood maintains its “smooth streets”
Lakewood has the reputation as a city that keeps its streets in top-notch condition. That means repaving streets when pavement first begins to deteriorate…before potholes develop. The City of Lakewood’s experienced contractor, R.J. Noble Co., will continue work this month repaving major portions of six roadways. Daytime paving...
newportbeachindy.com
Surf’s Up at The Wedge
Last week coastal Orange County experienced high tides and high waves. NB Indy photographer Jim Collins captured these shots of surfers at The Wedge on Balboa Peninsula.
oc-breeze.com
Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03
Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 include child trafficking, murder, armed robbery and lobsters. Top Ten Stories for August 28 through September 03 are the most-read stories at Orange County Breeze over the last week (excluding weather forecasts and events):. Featured photo. Cover graphic of the September...
