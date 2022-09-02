Read full article on original website
ncwlife.com
Fire at Grant County wildlife refuge burns about 50 acres
A lightning storm that moved through Grant County Saturday afternoon is believed to have caused a wildfire in the wildlife refuge near O’Sullivan Dam at Potholes Reservoir that burned almost 50 acres. The grass and brush fire south of Moses Lake was first reported just after 2 p.m. with...
2 People Dead In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Moses Lake (Moses Lake, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle collision killed two drivers on Saturday night. The officials stated that a Dodge pickup truck was heading westbound on the eastbound lane around milepost 187, 11 miles east of Moses Lake. A semi-tuck was traveling behind a Toyota 4Runner. In order to...
KIMA TV
Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished
YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
Eastbound I-90 east of Moses Lake closed after fatal crash
Eastbound Interstate 90 just west of the Adams County line is closed after a fatal collision on Saturday night, Washington State Patrol announced. WSP Trooper Jeremy Weber tweeted about the crash at 8:30 p.m. The crash happened 6 miles east of Moses Lake, according to the Twitter account of the...
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
nbcrightnow.com
Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
ifiberone.com
Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel
All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
ncwlife.com
Fire investigators zero in on SUV seen in area of Union Valley fire
Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.
ncwlife.com
Quincy driver killed when vehicle hits a utility pole, vehicle and trailer
The Grant County Sheriff's Office s investigating a collision that killed a 38-year-old Quincy man southwest of Quincy Monday afternoon. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Road 6 about 3:30 p.m. at high speed when it left the road to the north, struck a utility pole, struck a vehicle parked in front of a home and then rolled and struck a parked flatbed trailer, the sheriff's office said.
Officials Scouting Locations for new International Airport in Western Washington
A consultant has identified 10 potential sites in western Washington for a large international airport, alarming advocates of preserving wildlife habitat and farmland. The locations include agricultural areas north of Seattle in Skagit and Snohomish counties. Several conservation groups say the sites should be dropped from consideration. The two Skagit...
kpq.com
Chelan County Hearing Examiner Approves Over 100 Housing Units in Peshastin Despite Neighbors’ Concern
The Chelan County Hearing Examiner approved a 134-lot development in Peshastin on August 30, amidst growing concern from nearby residents. The development will be constructed on 42.1 acres on Larson Road, within Peshastin’s Urban Growth Area. This property used to be a Pear Orchard, but was recently converted to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year
‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
ifiberone.com
More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
nbcrightnow.com
ncwlife.com
Level 3 evacuation notices issued in fire burning between Chelan and Manson
Level 3 - get out now - evacuation notices have been issued for Windy Ridge Lane and Horizon Lane as a fire burns in Union Valley between Chelan and Manson. The fire was first reported early this afternoon along Union Valley Road and is burning in brush and some timber.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
ncwlife.com
Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting
WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
Yakima Herald Republic
Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker
Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian
The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
