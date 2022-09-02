ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wenatchee, WA

Comments / 2

Related
ncwlife.com

Fire at Grant County wildlife refuge burns about 50 acres

A lightning storm that moved through Grant County Saturday afternoon is believed to have caused a wildfire in the wildlife refuge near O’Sullivan Dam at Potholes Reservoir that burned almost 50 acres. The grass and brush fire south of Moses Lake was first reported just after 2 p.m. with...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Yakama Nation demands illegal bridge blocking salmon be demolished

YAKIMA-- The Yakama Nation is demanding an illegal causeway be taken down, as the bridge has blocked salmon and invited invasive species into the Yakima and Columbia rivers. Yakama Nation leaders and supporters gathered on Thursday, Sept. 1, to bring focus to salmon restoration along the rivers. The event was...
YAKIMA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbia River#Water Level#Wells Dam#Summer Heat#Dams#Puds Warn
nbcrightnow.com

Cougar spotted in Yakima park

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Deadly car crash closes Road 6 near Quincy

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Sheriff’s Office reported a closure on Road 6 Northwest between Roads T and U after a deadly car crash near Quincy. A car was headed east on Road 6 around 4:30 p.m. on September 5, driving fast when it went off the road around the 20000 block, according to GCSO.
QUINCY, WA
ifiberone.com

Local Circle K gas stations cut fuel costs by 40 cents on Thursday in light of Labor Day weekend travel

All Circle K fuel stations across the United States dropped fuel prices by 40 cents a gallon on Thursday in observance of Labor Day weekend travel. Customers only had a three-hour window to take advantage of the discount which lasted from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. local time with no limits on how much fuel you could buy. Circle K has fuel stations in Ellensburg, Moses Lake, Wenatchee, East Wenatchee and Connell.
WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards

As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
YAKIMA, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wenatchee, WA
City
Chelan, WA
County
Chelan County, WA
City
Rock Island, WA
ncwlife.com

Fire investigators zero in on SUV seen in area of Union Valley fire

Investigators into the Union Valley fire Monday between Chelan and Manson are looking for information on a vehicle seen traveling in the area about the time the fire started. Chelan County Emergency Management said Department of Natural Resources investigators “would like to talk to the driver of a dark colored SUV that was traveling up Union Valley Road” about 2 p.m. the day of the fire.
CHELAN, WA
ncwlife.com

Quincy driver killed when vehicle hits a utility pole, vehicle and trailer

The Grant County Sheriff's Office s investigating a collision that killed a 38-year-old Quincy man southwest of Quincy Monday afternoon. A 2019 Dodge Challenger was eastbound on Road 6 about 3:30 p.m. at high speed when it left the road to the north, struck a utility pole, struck a vehicle parked in front of a home and then rolled and struck a parked flatbed trailer, the sheriff's office said.
QUINCY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Former Savoy residents on new paths after Yakima apartment building was condemned last year

‘Where are you going, girlfriend?” asks Victoria Wright, reaching down to tickle her daughter’s side. Seven-month-old Nadia is on her belly on a blue quilt play mat. Her arms and legs are propellers, rotating quickly like they’ll carry her away at any moment. Her movements and wide grin are mirrored by her twin brother, Angel, who is sprawled out at her side.
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

More details released about Saturday's wrong-way crash near Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - State Troopers have identified those involved in a three vehicle crash that killed two people Saturday night on I-90 near Moses Lake. Just before 8 p.m., State Patrol officials say 54-year-old Duane Lamotte of Spokane was traveling in a 2014 Ram 3500 pickup truck going west in the eastbound lanes of I-90. A semi truck piloted by 54-year-old Hoa Duong of Medical Lake was headed east.
MOSES LAKE, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
ncwlife.com

Charges leveled in Mission Street shooting

WENATCHEE — Chelan County prosecutors have begun issuing criminal charges for three suspects in a Saturday drive-by shooting, two of whom are juveniles. On Thursday, 17-year-old Omar Romero of East Wenatchee was charged with first-degree assault and drive-by shooting for his alleged part in the gunfire, which wounded a man in the 1600 block of South Mission Street. Police believe Romero was driving the white Honda Accord when one or more passengers opened fire.
EAST WENATCHEE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Nationwide warrant issued for Yakima man charged in hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker

Yakima County authorities have filed charges against a Yakima man in the June hit-and-run death of Wendy Baker, a retired Yakima Valley College instructor. Juan Carlos Vargas, 42, was charged in Yakima Superior Court on Friday with a hit-and-run fatality. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said law enforcement officials have issued a nationwide warrant for Vargas.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Outsider.com

Missing Seattle Hiker’s Body Found at Bottom of Cliffs Near Washington’s Lake Lillian

The search for a missing hiker has come to an end as officials have located the 24-year-old’s body near Lillian Lake in Washington. On Monday, August 15, loved ones reported Nicolas Gomiero missing after he went hiking in the Lake Lillian region near Snoqualmie Pass in Kittitas County, Washington. That same day, local authorities organized a search and rescue operation that continued until nightfall and resumed on Tuesday. Kittitas County Search and Rescue (SAR) joined the county’s Sheriff’s Department to aid in the recovery of Gomiero. According to the sheriff’s report, the team “searched all day in the steep, rugged, mountainous terrain.”
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy