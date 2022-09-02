Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five sports bars in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Appeals Court Rules Mask Mandate Not a Violation Of Cafe's Free Speech RightsKevin AlexanderMiddleton, WI
Related
veronapress.com
Curtis: ‘Hole in one’ took time to sink in
After more than 35 years of playing golf, a few weeks back I made my first hole-in-one. For those interested, it was a 148-yard shot on the third hole of the Yahara East course in Madison. Prior to this moment, I had always thought if I were to make a...
veronapress.com
Verona Lions Club to host ‘Diabetes Alert Day’ on Sept. 17
One of the Verona Lions Club’s missions is to educate the public about diabetes prevention and management. As part of that mission, the club will hold a community event from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Sept. 17th at the Verona Public Library. The event will include blood glucose...
veronapress.com
Girls golf: Middleton too much for Verona
Verona’s Lily Haessig shot a team-best 96 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet against Middleton on Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Edelweiss Chalet Country Club in New Glarus. The Cardinals beat the Wildcats 324-394. Middleton had the top five golfers, led by medalist Vivian Cressman, who shot a 75.
royalpurplenews.com
The Duke comes to Whitewater
There is a man out there who claims to be a “playful wordsmith,” a spirited performer, a skilled guitarist and captivating tap-dancer’, all in one. This man, known as Duke Otherwise, was invited to Whitewater for a one night only music extravaganza to prove this to a group of Whitewaters most precious members: the children! On Sept. 1, 2022 Duke Otherwise performed in Cravath Lake Park for the annual Concerts in the Park & Family Fun Night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Legion’s ham dinner fundraiser set for Sept. 14
The Verona American Legion will be serving a ham dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The meal includes ham, scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit cup, a roll, and dessert. The cost is $12 for adults and $10 for children ages 10 and under. No reservations or carryout orders will...
x1071.com
Chicago man drowns in Wisconsin River
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. — A 34-year-old Chicago man drowned Sunday in the Wisconsin River just north of Wisconsin Dells. Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they received a 911 call shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday about a swimmer who went under in the river and never surfaced. That call, however, disconnected. A short time later, Sauk County Sheriff’s deputies received a similar emergency call about a male swimmer missing.
WISN
University of Wisconsin Health nurses to go on strike
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin Health nurses held a press conference on Labor Day with officials and community supporters in Madison to demand staffing, quality care and a union. Nurses emphasized their need for a union to solve the long-term systematic crisis of understaffing, turnover, cuts and burnout...
veronapress.com
Home Talent League: Verona beats Sun Prairie, moves win away from Sunday League title
Verona’s James Rae went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs to power the Cavaliers to a 12-3 win over Sun Prairie in a Home Talent League Championship Series second-round game on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Stampfl Field. “It felt good finding my swing,” Rae said. “I have been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
veronapress.com
Verona Area School District to get $500K in funding as new school year starts
As a new school year begins, the Verona Area School District will receive more than $500,000 in federal funding through a state allocation. Gov. Tony Evers announced in a Tuesday, Aug. 30 news release the state’s $90 million investment in K-12 education, including another $15 million for his “Get Kids Ahead” initiative for mental health services in schools and $75 million to help districts meet staffing needs, keep classroom sizes small, and provide other direct classroom support. The funding comes through the state’s allocation of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars and will be distributed in the coming weeks.
State Cow Chip throw shows best parts of the state through its “dairy air”
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Saturday marked the return of the Wisconsin State Cow Chip Throw, a Dairyland tradition that’s been around since 1975. Competitors gathered in Prairie Du Sac to hurl dried cow manure. Yes, you read that right. For some, the competition might not make much sense, but in Wisconsin, it’s just one more way for a community...
UPMATTERS
After two days of searching, drowning victim found in Wisconsin River
DELL PRAIRIE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Chicago man has been identified as a drowning victim in the Wisconsin Dells area. According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, on September 4 around 4:10 p.m., a 9-1-1 call came in regarding a swimmer in the Wisconsin River that went underwater. The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office also received a call about the same incident.
royalpurplenews.com
Warhawks mourn loss of beloved basketball player
On July 24, 2022, UW-Whitewater men’s basketball player Derek Gray died unexpectedly in Whitewater. Gray was working at a UW-Whitewater basketball camp for youth when he suddenly collapsed due to a blood clot in his heart. Gray had celebrated his 20th birthday just five days prior. The basketball player...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five of the Best All You Can Eat Buffets in Wisconsin
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the BestThingsWisconsin website and is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you live in the state of Wisconsin and are in the mood for an all-you-can-eat buffet, you might want to consider going to one of these restaurants.
gleasonfamilyadventure.com
Things to Do in Janesville, WI
Have you ever gone somewhere without fully knowing what you will encounter? I came to Janesville, WI, on a hosted trip and was introduced to a beautiful place. It wasn’t just one thing that drew me in and captured my heart. I think it was like a puzzle; when all the pieces of the community fit together, it’s perfect. Words that came to mind as I explored this area and still reverberate are revitalized, strong, relaxing, inviting, and adventure.
137 people cited for underage drinking at Wisconsin bar
On Thursday, police checked the IDs of 143 people at a bar in Madison, Wisconsin. Only six were of age.
veronapress.com
UW nurses strike, describe need for union
UW Health nurses gathered at the Madison Labor Temple in Madison on Monday, Sept. 5 to officially describe their demands for better patient care, safe staffing and union recognition. They announced their plan to strike from 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 through Sept. 16, with the possibility of extension if any participants experience retaliation.
seehafernews.com
Reedsburg Man Drowns After Falling Out Of His Boat
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office reports a 65-year-old man drowned Saturday evening after falling out of his boat. The man’s name hasn’t been released. A 911 caller told dispatchers that the victim was unresponsive at about 6:00 p.m. UW Medflight was activated. When emergency responders arrived at...
nbc15.com
Season opener is first Badger game featuring the new South End Zone
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first UW Badger football game featured a completed South End Zone at Camp Randall for a VIP fan experience. The recently completed construction project features a seating section with new views and an indoor lounge area with accessible food and beverage. UW Athletics senior associate...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Summit hit-and-run, Harley rally attendee hospitalized
VILLAGE OF SUMMIT, Wis. - Village of Summit police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened after the Wisconsin Harley-Davidson Hometown Rally on Sunday, Sept. 4. Police are looking for the motorcycle operator who hit a man riding a moped, who is now recovering at the hospital. The hit-and-run crash...
nbc15.com
Large police presence in Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - A suspect is still on the run hours after a Sun Prairie stabbing that left one of the two victims fighting for their life. In a Tuesday morning update, a spokesperson for the police department did not offer information on what events may have led to the stabbing but noted that investigators do not believe there is a danger to the community.
Comments / 0