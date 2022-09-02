ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta County, VA

Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Charged with selling liquor

September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
LURAY, VA
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Missing male has been safely located

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
PORT REPUBLIC, VA
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
HARRISONBURG, VA
ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
STAUNTON, VA
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor

September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
LURAY, VA
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
AMHERST COUNTY, VA
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear

Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
VIRGINIA STATE

