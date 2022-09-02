Read full article on original website
969wsig.com
Missing person found safe in Augusta County
STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
cbs19news
Juvenile suspect in custody following a robbery incident
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Charlottesville police are investigating a robbery in Charlottesville that occurred on Sept. 4, at 12:16 A.M. The robbery took place at the black of 100 Maury Ave. Officials say that a juvenile took the victim’s car keys and drove off. A short time later,...
wvlt.tv
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
WHSV
Community members gather in front of the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office in honor of Khaleesi Cuthriell
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -“It has been a year since they realized that Khaleesi was missing and I think it is very important to keep her story out there in hopes that someone eventually comes forward and tells the truth about what happened to her,” Erin Landes said.
pagevalleynews.com
Charged with selling liquor
September 4, 1890 — Last Monday U.S. Com’r. Snyder issued a warrant for the arrest of a colored man named Slater, charged with selling liquor in Luray. The warrant was placed in the hands of Assistant Deputy Marshal Kibler who went for this man and found him engaged in a game of “seven up.”
WDBJ7.com
Final two members of large scale drug organization convicted in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - For three years the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia has worked to convict the more than two dozen members of what they call the largest supplier of narcotics in central Virginia. Friday, they did just that. “Today is a very important...
WSLS
Crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County cleared
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. This crash has been cleared. VDOT says a vehicle crash on I-81N in Rockbridge County is causing delays. We’re told it happened at the 176.4 mile marker. Authorities say no one was hurt. At this time, the north left shoulder and left lane...
NBC 29 News
Livable Charlottesville starts action alerts, focuses on inclusionary zoning feedback
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A community organization in Charlottesville is using new action alerts to try and reach more people to help the city have better housing, land use, and transportation policies. Livable Charlottesville’s first action alert went out over the weekend, asking people to give feedback on the comprehensive...
Augusta Free Press
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October
The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
cbs19news
Missing male has been safely located
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Augusta County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance with locating a missing person, who was last heard from at around 7 A.M. on Sept. 1. The missing person is identified as 45-year-old Nathan Levi Miles, who is a white male, with brown...
WHSV
Man sentenced to 12 years in prison for Port Republic shooting
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A man from Grottoes will spend more than a decade in prison for the shooting death of one man last summer. On Wednesday, a Rockingham County Circuit Court judge sentenced 21-year-old Pierce Delawder to 12 years in prison for the killing of 44-year-old William Reeves Jr.
Augusta Free Press
Mike Williams promoted to Harrisonburg building official
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Mike Williams, Harrisonburg’s deputy building official since 2016, has been named the city’s new building official, effective immediately. Williams has worked in the city’s community development department for 17 years. He previously worked in...
WHSV
Woman in Rockingham County trains unadoptable horse to find a loving home
FULKS RUN, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer in Rockingham County helped a horse deemed unadoptable find its forever home. Laura Lezotte started Pale Hollow Farms in Fulks Run just over a year ago to train unhandled horses and find them good homes. “What I wanted to do was try...
hburgcitizen.com
I-81 update: Del. Wilt says construction to widen the section that goes through Harrisonburg could start soon
Plans for the improvement and widening of Interstate 81 through Harrisonburg are moving along, and the public will begin to see roadwork soon to support infrastructure changes for the widening, said state Del. Tony Wilt. Wilt, who is vice-Chair of the I-81 Advisory Committee, told The Citizen that the Virginia...
WHSV
ARROW opens up drop-in counseling sessions
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An organization in Staunton will open their doors three days a week to drop-in, informal outpatient counseling sessions. The ARROW (Augusta Resources for Resilience, Opportunity and Wellness) Project is a grassroots mental health organization with the goal of removing barriers to mental health care. Katie Dolieslager,...
WDBJ7.com
Amherst County Sheriff’s K9 found
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: “We have located K9 Odin! Thanks to our citizens for sharing our post. Thanks to the resident that kept him contained to the handler could take him!”. EARLIER STORY: The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for an escaped K9.
pagevalleynews.com
Relic from Luray Inn presented to mayor
September 6, 1962 — One of the oldest relics reminiscent of other days was presented last week to Mayor H.B. Dyche from the estate of the late Vernon L. Good. It is a porter’s badge worn by an attendant at the old Luray Inn. The badge is approximately two inches in diameter with a circular set of the wording Luray Inn with the number five between the words.
Augusta Free Press
All aboard: Staunton’s Virginia Scenic Railway offers sightseeing tours by train
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The only scenic railroad route in Virginia launched Aug. 4 in Staunton and is sold out through Thanksgiving. The Virginia Scenic Railway is offered through the Buckingham Branch Railroad, which has rights to use tracks in the...
WSET
Amherst Co. deputies looking for suspects captured on camera
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Amherst County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying some individuals caught on camera. On Tuesday, they said they are looking for the people pictured below:. The Sheriff's Office did not share what the individuals are involved in. If you know anything or recognize...
pagevalleynews.com
Nature Notebook: Oh deer! We’ve got a problem to bear
Early deer and bear season are quickly approaching and yet something is already silently affecting them across the northwestern Virginia landscape. When you look at the maps of the expanded deer firearms seasons, the Chronic Wasting Disease cases in whitetails, and the black bear mange cases, you will notice all three have a central theme in common — things are certainly getting interesting in our part of Virginia and are spreading further south and east. Depending on your outlook and what you like to hunt, things might be getting worse or better… so let’s dive into the data.
