Required Reading: A Dozen Books Set in Sarasota
Staying close to home? Settle down with one or more of these works with Sarasota settings. That’s a sentiment we’d share anytime, but especially now, after years of reeling from coronavirus updates, economic uncertainty, social distancing and isolation, and the closings of some of our favorite haunts. A good book can, temporarily, take you away from all that, placing you in an alternate reality, a different world. So, while we’re on the subject, how about checking out (perhaps not from your library, if it’s closed, but try ordering from a store, like Bookstore1, to help support local business) some of these books, all related to Sarasota and written by authors who have lived here?
Fancy Felines Is Sarasota's First Cats-Only Grooming Salon
If a cat has claimed you, moved into your home and allows you to feed them, then you know that these ancient descendants of Bastet—the ancient Egyptian feline-headed goddess—deserve to be pampered like one. Fancy Felines, Sarasota's first cats-only grooming salon, takes this seriously. The salon provides grooming...
The Bay's Grand Opening Celebration Kicks Off October 14
If you've had the chance to use any aspect of The Bay Park in the past couple of years, you'll have enjoyed seeing the fast and impressive changes to the downtown landscape—from the fancy kayak launch to the beautiful mangroves dotted with nesting ibis. Phase One of the 53-acre downtown redevelopment project is now complete, and The Bay Park Conservancy is celebrating with a 10-day grand opening starting on Oct. 14.
