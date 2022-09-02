ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

Comments / 1

Related
Bristol Press

Celebrating 103 years

NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Bristol Press

St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee

BRISTOL – St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting some help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee. The committee is collecting clothing for the mission. “Women and men’s clothing can be dropped off at the Republican campaign headquarters at 515 Broad St. From there, it will be brought to St. Vincen DePaul Mission,” said Rich Kilby, chair of the Bristol Republican Town Committee. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors.”
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church seeking help from community

BRISTOL – Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is seeking help from the community in continuing their food and diaper distributions. The church at 355 Camp St. has been distributing bags of non-perishable food and diapers every two weeks on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since May 2020. Tracy...
BRISTOL, CT
newbritainindependent.com

Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th

New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Newington, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Britain, CT
Government
State
Connecticut State
New Britain, CT
Society
Newington, CT
Government
Newington, CT
Society
City
New Britain, CT
Bristol Press

Angelina Cistulli

Angelina Cistulli, 90, of Bristol, widower of Peter Cistulli, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Angelina was born in Bristol on Jan. 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Antonio and Ida (Parenti) Venditti. Angelina was a special woman to many. She worked at Bradlees Department Store until her retirement. She was an active parishioner at St. Gregory's Church and loved the New York Yankees. Angelina is survived by her three children Patrick Cistulli, Mark Cistulli, and Karen "KC" Cerasoli and her husband Ronald; one grandchild Patrick Cistulli, Jr. "PJ" and his wife Joanna; two great-grandchildren Celina and Lilianna; two step-granddaughters Kayla and Kiera Cerasoli; and her sister-in-law Barbara Venditti. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Peter Custulli and her brother Jerry Venditti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. Please share a memory of Angelina with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day

BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police called to apartment building in New Britain

NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A police presence for an emotionally disturbed person was reported at an apartment building in New Britain on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the building on South Main Street, Mayor Erin Stewart’s office confirmed. Stewart’s office said there was a call for an...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#Local Life#Localevent#The Battle Of Iwo Jima
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts

The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
CROMWELL, CT
Eyewitness News

A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut

(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’

“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
New Haven Independent

Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral

ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
ANSONIA, CT
Eyewitness News

Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police seek missing father

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
WATERBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy