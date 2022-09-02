Angelina Cistulli, 90, of Bristol, widower of Peter Cistulli, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Angelina was born in Bristol on Jan. 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Antonio and Ida (Parenti) Venditti. Angelina was a special woman to many. She worked at Bradlees Department Store until her retirement. She was an active parishioner at St. Gregory's Church and loved the New York Yankees. Angelina is survived by her three children Patrick Cistulli, Mark Cistulli, and Karen "KC" Cerasoli and her husband Ronald; one grandchild Patrick Cistulli, Jr. "PJ" and his wife Joanna; two great-grandchildren Celina and Lilianna; two step-granddaughters Kayla and Kiera Cerasoli; and her sister-in-law Barbara Venditti. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Peter Custulli and her brother Jerry Venditti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. Please share a memory of Angelina with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .

