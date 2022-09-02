Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
Celebrating 103 years
NEW BRITAIN – Helen DeChesser celebrated her birthday the whole last week of August. Her loved ones wouldn’t have it any other way. The lifelong New Britain resident turned 103 years old Aug. 31 and leads a fuller life than most. “Like my mother always said, ‘If you...
Bristol Press
St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee
BRISTOL – St. Vincent DePaul Mission is getting some help from the Bristol Republican Town Committee. The committee is collecting clothing for the mission. “Women and men’s clothing can be dropped off at the Republican campaign headquarters at 515 Broad St. From there, it will be brought to St. Vincen DePaul Mission,” said Rich Kilby, chair of the Bristol Republican Town Committee. “We’re neighbors helping neighbors.”
Bristol Press
Gloria Dei Lutheran Church seeking help from community
BRISTOL – Gloria Dei Lutheran Church is seeking help from the community in continuing their food and diaper distributions. The church at 355 Camp St. has been distributing bags of non-perishable food and diapers every two weeks on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. since May 2020. Tracy...
newbritainindependent.com
Happening in New Britain Sep 5th to 11th
New Britain city meetings and community events coming up during the week of Monday, September 5, 2022 to Sunday, September 11th, include…. Editor’s note: If you would like to submit an event for inclusion in the New Britain Progressive weekly events articles, or would like to update something already listed, here, feel free to email information on the event to newbritainprogressive@gmail.com. NBHS home games are as available on the CIAC website as of 9/1/2022. With changes that may occur because of weather, the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons, it is recommended to contact the event organizers to determine any cancellations or changes.
NBC Connecticut
hARTford Love Initiative Brings Original Art to Upper Albany, Clay Arsenal Neighborhoods
Local artists are now displaying their pieces along Albany Avenue through the hARTford Love Initiative. The pilot program is part of larger efforts to celebrate diversity around the city. It aims to highlight local talent and brighten neighborhoods. More than two dozen pops of color are going up on bus...
Bristol Press
Angelina Cistulli
Angelina Cistulli, 90, of Bristol, widower of Peter Cistulli, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sept. 1, 2022 at Bristol Hospital. Angelina was born in Bristol on Jan. 25, 1932, a daughter of the late Antonio and Ida (Parenti) Venditti. Angelina was a special woman to many. She worked at Bradlees Department Store until her retirement. She was an active parishioner at St. Gregory's Church and loved the New York Yankees. Angelina is survived by her three children Patrick Cistulli, Mark Cistulli, and Karen "KC" Cerasoli and her husband Ronald; one grandchild Patrick Cistulli, Jr. "PJ" and his wife Joanna; two great-grandchildren Celina and Lilianna; two step-granddaughters Kayla and Kiera Cerasoli; and her sister-in-law Barbara Venditti. She was predeceased by her devoted husband Peter Custulli and her brother Jerry Venditti. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 235 Maltby St., Bristol followed by burial at St. Joseph Cemetery, Bristol. Friends and family are invited to calling hours on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at O'Brien Funeral Home, 24 Lincoln Ave., Bristol. Please share a memory of Angelina with her family in the online guestbook at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com .
Bristol Press
Local parks draw visitors on Labor Day
BRISTOL – Despite nearly being rained out, the weather cleared up enough on Labor Day to provide an opportunity for people to get out and enjoy walking, jogging and shooting hoops at local parks. At Rockwell Park in Bristol, visitors took to the trails and walked loops around the...
Eyewitness News
Police called to apartment building in New Britain
NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A police presence for an emotionally disturbed person was reported at an apartment building in New Britain on Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the building on South Main Street, Mayor Erin Stewart’s office confirmed. Stewart’s office said there was a call for an...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Cromwell mourns death of Mayor Spotts
The state is preparing for heavy rain that's expected to hit the state Monday. Say hello to Trooper First Class Donna Sabourn, K9 Sarge and Sergeant Christine Jeltema with the Connecticut State Police!
Eyewitness News
A list of Halloween events throughout Connecticut
(WFSB) - School is back in session and fall is rapidly approaching. That means Halloween events across the state are on the calendar. Mark these down for a spooktacular time:. Moonlit Graveyard Ghost Tours in Mystic - Aug. 19-Dec. 2. Corn Maze at Lyman Orchards in Middlefield - Sep. 3-16.
WTNH.com
See something, say something: UPS driver saves Essex woman’s life
ESSEX, Conn. (Wtnh) — “I’m on my route, I kind of notice a little bit of everything that goes on every single day,” said Keith O’Brien, a longtime driver and delivery man for UPS. One day last winter, O’Brien noticed a girl named Jojo standing...
Register Citizen
Wife of CT MMA fighter who died after first bout searches for answers: ‘We had planned the next steps of our life together’
“There is no reason that someone 25 goes in healthy and doesn’t come out the other side,” Margaret Anderson said this week. Lubenga was injured during a sanctioned MMA St. Patrick’s fight at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on March 12. He died two days later of complications from blunt force trauma to the head, according to the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security which conducted an autopsy. His death was ruled an accident, authorities said. He was 25.
Pep-Rally Put-Down Of People With Disabilities Prompts Principal Apology
Hillhouse High School’s new principal ended his first week on the job with a community-wide apology. The principal, Mark Sweeting, issued the apology online to “teachers, staff and ALL Hillhouse community” in the wake of a comedy performance during a school-wide pep rally held on Thursday.
New Haven Independent
Ansonia Cop's Act Of Kindness Goes Valley Viral
ANSONIA — An act of kindness by a new Ansonia police officer went viral on social media over the weekend. According to a post on Facebook on Friday from Wendelyn Narvaez, her grade-school grandson Landen was selling lemonade when he was approached by Officer Joel Perez. Perez asked what...
A Look at the Historical Remains of Connecticut’s Seaside Sanatorium for Children
On the coast of Long Island Sound in Waterford, Connecticut, sits what's left of the Seaside Sanatorium. As you stand on the shoreline at 36 Shore Drive, looking out at the Sound, you can feel the relentless wind and the spray of the waves. Built in 1934 on 36 acres,...
Bristol Press
Plainville man listed in critical condition following motorcycle crash in Southington over holiday weekend
SOUTHINGTON – A Plainville man was listed in critical condition following a motorcycle crash over the holiday weekend. Police said 31-year-old John Reardon, of Bel Aire Drive in Plainville, suffered serious injuries during an accident on Saturday, around 2 a.m., in front of the Cumberland Farms at 909 Queen St.
Eyewitness News
Tree crashes onto Hartford apartment building
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A tree came down and caused damage at an apartment building in Hartford early Tuesday morning. Channel 3 viewers reported that the tree damaged at least one unit and several vehicles at a building on Gillett Street. Eyewitness News viewer Patrick sent in a photo of...
‘Report Animal Abuse. Stop Domestic Abuse’ – Desmond’s Army launches first billboard campaign
A new billboard campaign launched Labor Day depicts the link between animal cruelty and domestic violence.
City of New Haven files civil lawsuit over illegal motorcycle rally
A legal battle is brewing between the City of New Haven and the organizers of an illegal motorcycle rally that took place in September 2021.
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police seek missing father
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Police in Waterbury are looking for a father after he and his 5-year-old daughter were initially reported missing. The father was identified as 51-year-old Aric McCray. His daughter was identified as 5-year-old Arica McCray. Arica McCray was located and reported to be safe, police confirmed to...
