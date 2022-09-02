Read full article on original website
A public visitation for 51-year-old Heidi Schoorman of Spencer will be Thursday, September 8th, at Warner Funeral Home in Spencer with graveside services to follow at 3:30 at Riverside Cemetery. Warner Funeral Home in Spencer is in charge of the arrangements.
SANBORN—Two teenagers received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 5:50 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, south of Sanborn. Seventeen-year-old Willie Leon Conley Jr. of Paullina was driving west on 340th Street when he drove through a mud hole on the Level B road and lost control of his 2007 Kia Spectra, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
LAKESIDE, Iowa — Jenny Ahlers wants her younger brother Craig and her father Rick to be remembered for who they were and how they lived, not the fact that they died by suicide 12 years apart. Craig Ahlers, 25, was a proud father who adored his baby daughter. He...
A federally wanted man was arrested in Siouxland after Deputies had to resort to using tear gas to apprehend him.
SIOUX CENTER—A 21-year-old Sioux City man was arrested about 4 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense operating while under the influence, possession of an open container of alcohol, and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Cristian Rafael...
Storm Lake, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services says a case of West Nile Virus has been confirmed in Buena Vista County. The disease is spread through mosquito bites. The State Hygienic Laboratory confirmed the disease in an individual between the ages of 41...
Jackson, MN (KICD)—One person is dead following an incident on a Jackson County lake Sunday afternoon. Sheriff Shawn Haken tells KICD News dispatchers received a call around 12:15 reporting a possible drowning on Pearl Lake, about two miles north of the Iowa-Minnesota border, after a paddle boat became submerged.
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Ranger XP1000 ATV was eastbound on Experimental Forest Road when the vehicle left the roadway while negotiating a curve. The vehicle rolled and all three occupants were thrown from the ATV. Chad Shaw, the 51-year-old driver, was pronounced dead at the scene. The...
This year’s Clay County Fair in Spencer, Iowa, may see some challenges in obtaining fair help and with the current economy and high gas prices, but Clay County Fair CEO Jeremy Parsons feels signs are pointing to a normal fair. “Historically, high gas prices are good for fairs. People...
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The new school year is about two weeks old locally, but it is never too late to have the safety conversation with kids especially when it comes to getting to and from the classroom. Laura Manwarren is the Safety Director at Spencer Hospital. She says there...
SPENCER, Iowa — With less than 70 days until Election Day for Iowa's Fourth Congressional District, Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull, and Democratic challenger Ryan Melton are going back and forth about a canceled joint candidate appearance at the district's largest county fair. Feenstra, a first-term House member, and Melton,...
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– Work to contain the spread of Eurasian Water Milfoil on the Iowa Great Lakes continues after the invasive plant was found last month during routine testing. Terry Wilts from the East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation told the Dickinson County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday a...
SHELDON—Two women were arrested on drug-related charges following a traffic stop about 3 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, in Sheldon. The arrests of 49-year-old Mary Lois Smith of Holdingford, MN, and 38-year-old Amber Dawn Berger of Sheldon stemmed from the stop of a 2001 Ford Focus on East Third Street, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
