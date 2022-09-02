Read full article on original website
Scott Frost either hates Nebraska football or needs to be ousted immediately
At this point, why is Scott Frost even still leading the Nebraska football program?. It doesn’t matter if the Nebraska football team beats FCS North Dakota on Saturday, Scott Frost needed to go yesterday. After losing another game in typical Frost fashion, Nebraska finds itself playing down to North...
Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech
Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
C.J. Stroud’s comments after Ohio State win will have fans ready to run through a wall
Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud explained his scrambling mindset in the perfect way to pump up Buckeyes fans. C.J. Stroud led Ohio State to a victory Notre Dame in the season opener to put the Buckeyes one step closer to the College Football Playoff. It wasn’t always pretty but...
Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback
Bowie State scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to come away with a last-minute win over a tough New Haven team. The post Bowie State takes down top 20 team with epic comeback appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs
While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25
1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night
ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
Look: College Coach Drops F-Bomb After Upset Win
First-year Delaware Blue Hens head football coach Ryan Carty was understandably pumped after his team notched an upset victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. In fact, he was so excited that he dropped an F-bomb on live TV. "Man, I'm proud to be a f--cking Blue Hen," Carty said during...
Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer
It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory
First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
Central Catholic stuns Bellevue on last-second kick in battle of Oregon vs. Washington state champions
By Todd Milles | Photos by Vince Miller BELLEVUE, Wash. — Bo Robertson nearly missed his single-biggest moment of football greatness. The senior placekicker was supposed to meet his team at Central Catholic for a 7 a.m. interstate departure on the bus Friday. He was late. ...
Atlanta Falcons: Positive news about crucial WR’s week 1 status
When the Atlanta Falcons drafted wide receiver Drake London with the eighth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, they drafted him to be the team’s number one receiver, no question about it. When London injured his ankle after an impressive first catch in the Falcons’ first preseason game,...
2022 SEC Football Power Rankings: Week 1
Alabama and Georgia remain first and second, respectively, but where did the rest of the conference place after Week 1?
For all the fun, drama and storylines the offseason provides, whether it be about conference realignment and even (at the very last minute) a playoff expansion announcement, when Week 1 actually kicks off, we're more than ready for some actual games. College football gave us a little bit of everything...
Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut
Fans of the Louisiana State Tigers football team, avert your eyes, as there might be trouble afoot this early in the season. Highly-regarded wide-receiver, Kayshon Boutte, might be plotting a move away. After a frustrating game against the Florida State Seminoles which ended in a close defeat, 24-23, where Boutte only caught two passes for […] The post Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ESPN FPI updates game-by-game predictions for remaining Georgia football schedule
Georgia’s season-opener is in the book and it was a thing of beauty for the defending national champions, beating Oregon by a score of 49-3. With a very navigable slate of games this year, Georgia of course will be favored in every regular season matchup it plays. 12-0 is the expected outcome for the Dawgs this year, not only by analysts but also by the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI).
WATCH: Alex Forsyth and Bennett Williams react to blowout loss to Georgia
Oregon seniors and star players Alex Forsyth (center) and Bennett Williams (safety) give their thoughts following Oregon's tough 49-3 loss to No. 3 Georgia to open the football season. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider...
B1G bowl projections following Week 1
College football is back, and it’s as glorious as ever. The Week 1 slate is officially complete. And what a week it was. Ohio State proved it belongs in contention for the national title alongside Alabama and Georgia, outplaying No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus. The B1G is also 10-0 in non-conference games, only suffering losses to other B1G opponents.
NFL・
