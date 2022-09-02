ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Clemson football: Fans go nuclear on Dabo Swinney against Georgia Tech

Fans on Clemson message boards were not pleased with the team’s early performance against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. The 2021 season did not go the way that the Clemson Tigers team and the fanbase had envisioned. They finished the year with a 10-3 record and in third-place in the ACC. But on Labor Day, Clemson had the chance to begin their bounce back tour with a win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Swarbrick
Person
Nick Saban
FanSided

The national media is already burying the KC Chiefs

While the official record for every NFL team, including the Kansas City Chiefs, still stands at 0-0 the national media have begun their hot take carousel. With the NFL season kickoff just around the corner, the morning shows on ESPN and NFL Network are buzzing with hype. They’ll get to the talk from an exciting weekend of college football in a minute, but first let’s give the people what they want: piping hot NFL predictions!
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

College football rankings: Georgia tops RJ Young's Top 25

1. Georgia (1-0) Defeated Oregon, 49-3 The Bulldogs took this moment to remind us all that they're the defending national champs, notching the most lopsided win by one ranked opponent over another all weekend. While the focus for a Kirby Smart team is usually on the defense, quarterback Stetson Bennett was the star, completing 25 of 31 attempts for 368 passing yards and accounting for four total TDs before getting the hook late in the third quarter.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Computer Releases New Top 25 After Sunday Night

ESPN's computer model has updated its rankings following Sunday night's game between Florida State and LSU. The ESPN Football Power Index has released a new Top 25 following the latest game to take place in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Here's the latest top 25 from ESPN's Football...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: College Coach Drops F-Bomb After Upset Win

First-year Delaware Blue Hens head football coach Ryan Carty was understandably pumped after his team notched an upset victory over Navy on Saturday afternoon. In fact, he was so excited that he dropped an F-bomb on live TV. "Man, I'm proud to be a f--cking Blue Hen," Carty said during...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Cfb#Playoff Games#Bowl Games#American Football#The 11 Board Of Managers#Fbs#Notre Dame Ad#Espn
FanSided

Florida football message boards waste no time replacing Billy Napier with Urban Meyer

It’s only the first game of the season, and one Florida Gators fan on a message board wants the school to fire head coach Billy Napier. The Florida Gators massively underperformed last football season, leading to the university firing Dan Mullen. In the offseason, the team hired Billy Napier, then the head coach of the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, to replace Mullen. Napier’s first game was scheduled for Sept. 3 against the Utah Utes, the seventh-ranked team in the country entering the season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Iowa Hawkeyes fans react on social media to 7-3 season-opening eyesore of a victory

First game of 2022 is in the books and there certainly were some reactions on social media to the 7-3 win by Iowa. It was not a pretty one at all, as the scoreline suggests. While the defense was fantastic, the offense looked the worst it’s been in years. Despite playing against an FCS opponent, quarterback Spencer Petras and the offensive line made the Jackrabbits’ defense look like the 2001 Miami Hurricanes. Despite the non-existent offense and inability to put away an FCS opponent, Kirk Ferentz had a positive spin on the game. “Just to start out, the first thing I reminded the...
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Florida Gators

For all the fun, drama and storylines the offseason provides, whether it be about conference realignment and even (at the very last minute) a playoff expansion announcement, when Week 1 actually kicks off, we're more than ready for some actual games. College football gave us a little bit of everything...
GAINESVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut

Fans of the Louisiana State Tigers football team, avert your eyes, as there might be trouble afoot this early in the season. Highly-regarded wide-receiver, Kayshon Boutte, might be plotting a move away. After a frustrating game against the Florida State Seminoles which ended in a close defeat, 24-23, where Boutte only caught two passes for […] The post Tigers star WR Kayshon Boutte isn’t hiding frustration after dismal debut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN FPI updates game-by-game predictions for remaining Georgia football schedule

Georgia’s season-opener is in the book and it was a thing of beauty for the defending national champions, beating Oregon by a score of 49-3. With a very navigable slate of games this year, Georgia of course will be favored in every regular season matchup it plays. 12-0 is the expected outcome for the Dawgs this year, not only by analysts but also by the ESPN Football Power Index (FPI).
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

B1G bowl projections following Week 1

College football is back, and it’s as glorious as ever. The Week 1 slate is officially complete. And what a week it was. Ohio State proved it belongs in contention for the national title alongside Alabama and Georgia, outplaying No. 5 Notre Dame in Columbus. The B1G is also 10-0 in non-conference games, only suffering losses to other B1G opponents.
NFL
FanSided

FanSided

280K+
Followers
530K+
Post
138M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy