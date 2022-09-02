Read full article on original website
Norristown Times Herald
Philadelphia man admits to carjacking woman in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man admitted to assaulting and carjacking a woman in the parking lot of a Lower Merion Township business. Sean Wright, 49, of the 5600 block of Lebanon Avenue, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to charges of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, aggravated assault, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property and access device fraud in connection with incidents that occurred in December 2019.
Norristown Times Herald
Shooting outside Conshohocken bar lands Norristown man in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man is on his way to prison in connection with the shooting and wounding of another man during an altercation at a Conshohocken bar. Dashawn Lamar Anderson, 31, of the 800 block of Swede Street, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 3 to 8 years in a state correctional facility after he pleaded guilty to a felony charge of aggravated assault in connection with an October 2021 incident outside the Old Time Saloon in Conshohocken.
Norristown Times Herald
WEDnetPA grants for workforce training are available
WHITPAIN — Grants that can help companies provide training for their employees are now available. Montgomery County Community College’s Workforce Development Division is urging businesses in the county to apply for funding through the Workforce and Economic Development Network of Pennsylvania (WEDnetPA) for the new fiscal year, which began July 1.
