9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro case leaks could suggest a new button; rounded not flat sides
A couple of sources have posted images of third-party cases designed for the upcoming Apple Watch Pro. The cases could point to an additional button on the new rugged Watch, on the opposite side to the Digital Crown and side button. The addition to the Apple Watch lineup is believed...
9to5Mac
Will there be new iPads this week? Here’s what the rumors say
Apple will hold its special “Far Out” event tomorrow, headlined by announcements that include the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Alongside those flagship products, there are some other possibilities. One of the questions we’ve been asked is whether Apple will announce new iPads tomorrow. Here’s what the rumors say.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro: Is Hermès Edition going away after Series 8 event?
Tomorrow, Apple will unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8 alongside two other new Watches. While people are eager to know more about the new smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 7 Hermès Edition and its bands are now unavailable at the Apple Online Store. In addition, Hermès removed from its website the Watches and bands in collaboration with Apple.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch cycling metrics: Hands-on with new Workout features in watchOS 9
A variety of handy new cycling features come with watchOS 9. From heart rate zones, splits, a pacer, custom workouts, and more, the Workout app offers a new experience when tracking rides. Here’s a hands-on look at the new Apple Watch cycling metrics in watchOS 9. Whether you’re an...
9to5Mac
Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro
WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
9to5Mac
Apple @ Work Podcast: Best of breed accessories are critical when working at home
9to5Mac
Programmable Apple Watch button is something I’d like to see on all models
A day before the Apple event, the latest rumor is a programmable Apple Watch button, letting owners decide what it does. Right now, the suggestion relates specifically to the upcoming Apple Watch Pro, but it’s a feature I’d love Apple to add to all models …. The programmable...
9to5Mac
M2 MacBook Pro $200 off in Tuesday’s best deals, iPad mini 6 hits $400, Apple Watch clearance, more
Following up the long Labor Day weekend, all of today’s best deals are pouring in, and there’s a fresh batch of Apple’s latest releases up for grabs. The all-new M2 MacBook Pro is now $200 off and joining an all-time low on the beloved and compact iPad mini 6 at $400. Not to mention deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 models from $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Pro design changes come to life in last render before Series 8 event
Apple will likely unveil the Apple Watch Pro during its iPhone 14 event tomorrow. This week, leaked third-party cases brought the best look yet at what to expect from this model as rumors suggested Apple will make it the largest Apple Watch announced so far. Now, graphic designer Ian Zelbo...
9to5Mac
Gurman: Apple developing three headsets, ‘Reality Pro’ to be unveiled in 2023
While people are hyped up about the Apple September event, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman is back with more information regarding the upcoming Mixed Reality headset. Gurman doesn’t expect any announcement this week about this new product category, but his Power On newsletter is full of new information about Apple’s plans.
9to5Mac
Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Pro, and SE 2 latest tidbits ahead of iPhone 14 event
In three days, Apple will announce a new Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Pro, and Apple Watch SE 2. In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman shared the latest tidbits about these new watches ahead of the iPhone 14 event on Wednesday. While many features have been...
9to5Mac
OLED iPad screen will reportedly use twin-layer tech, for brighter display and longer life
We’ve already had one recent OLED iPad screen report speculating on the type of display Apple will use, and today we get another. This one suggests that the OLED iPad will adopt an advanced new twin-layer design, and Apple display suppliers Samsung and LG are both said to be making plans to produce the new panels …
9to5Mac
Hands-on: CardPointers maximizes your credit card rewards with iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps
Over the last year, I’ve jumped deep into the world of credit card rewards, maximizing redemption values, collection points and cash back, and taking advantage of lucrative welcome bonuses. One of the apps that I’ve used to learn more about all of this is CardPointers, an excellent app from the indie developer Emmanuel Crouvisier.
9to5Mac
Ahead of iPhone 14 event, Brazil suspends iPhone sales without power brick and fines Apple
Brazilian’s Justice Ministry has determined the suspension of iPhone sales without a power brick. In addition, the government has fined the Cupertino company a $2.3M bill. This was published in today’s Brazilian Federal Register. The information comes from the Brazilian publication g1. The Justice Ministry wrote:. “Application of...
Report: New Apple Watch that is ‘cheaper than the Apple Watch SE’ coming on Wednesday
While the Apple Watch Pro has been getting most of the attention, a recent report from the New York Times says that there’s also a new Apple Watch model on the way that is “cheaper than the Apple Watch SE.” The report describes this as part of Apple’s effort to “compete more aggressively for young smart watch customers.”
9to5Mac
Claimed CAD render of Apple Watch Pro design lends weight to extra button theory
Leaked third-party cases suggested that the Apple Watch Pro design would include an additional button, on the opposite side to the existing Digital Crown and side button – and this is now backed by a claimed CAD render. The computer aided design (CAD) image also shows the flatter display...
9to5Mac
TikTok denies that hackers have leaked its source code and sensitive user data
A few days ago, a hacker group known as “AgainstTheWest” shared a post on a hacking forum claiming to have found security breaches in TikTok and WeChat. However, despite what the group says, TikTok has officially denied all reports about hackers having leaked its source code and sensitive user data.
9to5Mac
Silicon and leather iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro cases revealed ahead of Apple event
This Wednesday, Apple will unveil four new iPhone 14 models during its “Far Out” event. The iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro, and 14 Pro Max have been rumored for months, and as we approach their announcement, we have been able to gather more pieces of information about them.
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Pro case shows massive camera lenses compared to the iPhone 13 Pro
IPhone 14 Pro will have one of the most important upgrades in the camera department in ages. While 9to5Mac has extensively reported on the features this next generation of iPhones will have, it’s interesting to see how the smartphone will compare to the previous generation, the iPhone 13 Pro.
9to5Mac
Instagram hit with $400 million fine for violation of EU children privacy rules
Instagram has received the second-highest fine under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation with a €405 million bill – the highest was a €746 million penalty to Amazon last year. This fine is due to a violation of children’s privacy, including the publication of kids’ email addresses and phone numbers.
