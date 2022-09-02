ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

Will there be new iPads this week? Here’s what the rumors say

Apple will hold its special “Far Out” event tomorrow, headlined by announcements that include the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Pro. Alongside those flagship products, there are some other possibilities. One of the questions we’ve been asked is whether Apple will announce new iPads tomorrow. Here’s what the rumors say.
TECHNOLOGY
9to5Mac

Apple Watch Pro: Is Hermès Edition going away after Series 8 event?

Tomorrow, Apple will unveil the new Apple Watch Series 8 alongside two other new Watches. While people are eager to know more about the new smartwatches, Apple Watch Series 7 Hermès Edition and its bands are now unavailable at the Apple Online Store. In addition, Hermès removed from its website the Watches and bands in collaboration with Apple.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Byod#Apple Software#Apple News#Apple Products#Smart Phone#Ios
9to5Mac

Here’s how watchOS 9 could be teasing the rumored Apple Watch Pro

WatchOS 9 was previewed during the WWDC 2022 keynote. While this will be the operating system for the future Apple Watch Series 8, rumors also believe Apple is readying a second-generation Apple Watch SE and a new extreme sports Apple Watch model. With what Apple previewed – and what I could test so far – I do think the company is teasing the extreme sports Watch with watchOS 9.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Apple @ Work Podcast: Best of breed accessories are critical when working at home

Apple @ Work is brought to you by Mosyle, the only Apple Unified Platform. Mosyle is the only solution that fully integrates 5 different applications on a single Apple-only platform, allowing Businesses and Schools to easily and automatically deploy, manage & protect all their Apple devices . Over 32,000 organizations leverage Mosyle solutions to automate the deployment, management and security of millions of Apple devices daily. Request a FREE account today and discover how you can put your Apple fleet on auto-pilot at a price point that is hard to believe.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

M2 MacBook Pro $200 off in Tuesday’s best deals, iPad mini 6 hits $400, Apple Watch clearance, more

Following up the long Labor Day weekend, all of today’s best deals are pouring in, and there’s a fresh batch of Apple’s latest releases up for grabs. The all-new M2 MacBook Pro is now $200 off and joining an all-time low on the beloved and compact iPad mini 6 at $400. Not to mention deep discounts on Apple Watch Series 6 models from $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Mobile Apps
9to5Mac

Instagram hit with $400 million fine for violation of EU children privacy rules

Instagram has received the second-highest fine under the European Union General Data Protection Regulation with a €405 million bill – the highest was a €746 million penalty to Amazon last year. This fine is due to a violation of children’s privacy, including the publication of kids’ email addresses and phone numbers.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy