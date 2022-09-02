ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

VA to provide access to abortion in limited circumstances

By Jonna Lorenz
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djCpr_0hg3jmBH00

Sept. 2 (UPI) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs said Friday it will provide abortion access in certain circumstances to pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries.

"Specifically, VA will provide access to abortions when the life or health of the pregnant veteran would be endangered if the pregnancy were carried to term, or when the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest," the department said in a news release.

The services also apply to beneficiaries enrolled in the Civilian Health and Medical Program of the VA.

The interim final rule was submitted to the Federal Register and will take effect immediately upon being published. The VA will take public comments for 30 days after the rule is published.

"This is a patient safety decision," VA Secretary Denis McDonough said in a statement. "Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most. That's what our nation owes them, and that's what we at VA will deliver.

The move comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's June decision in Dobbs vs. Jackson, which overturned the 1973 opinion in Roe vs. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

That decision sparked a wave of trigger laws in states aiming to ban abortions along with legal challenges to those laws and efforts to protect access to abortion in other states.

In July, a group of 25 Democratic senators, including Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Chris Van Hollen of Maryland and Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, sent a letter to McDonough urging "swift and decisive action" to ensure access to abortions and abortion-related services for veterans and beneficiaries.

"We came to this decision after listening to VA healthcare providers and veterans across the country, who sounded the alarm that abortion restrictions are creating a medical emergency for those we serve," Dr. Shereef Elnahal, the undersecretary for health, said in a statement.

Abortion opponents have argued that the VA would violate the Veterans Health Care Act of 1992 by providing abortions. The VA has said that law doesn't prohibit the department from amending its medical benefits package.

"When the law was enacted in 1992, prior to the 1996 enactment of the Veterans' Health Care Eligibility Reform Act, VA healthcare was subject to a patchwork of eligibility criteria, and care was largely linked only to service-connected conditions," the VA wrote in its interim final rule.

The 1996 act reformed eligibility to "replace the old system with a system where an enrolled veteran could receive whatever medical care and services are deemed needed."

"VA is taking this action because it has determined that providing access to abortion-related medical services is needed to protect the lives and health of veterans," the rule says.

Whether the life and health of the pregnant veteran would be endangered will be determined on a case-by-case basis by VA healthcare providers in consultation with veterans.

Demonstrators gather at Supreme Court after Roe vs. Wade overturned

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Mail

North Carolina judge strips state of abortion protections and puts back in place 20-week ban - citing the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe

Abortions in North Carolina are no longer legal after 20 weeks of pregnancy, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, eroding protections in one of the South's few remaining safe havens for reproductive freedom. U.S. District Judge William Osteen reinstated an unenforced 20-week abortion ban, with exceptions for urgent medical emergencies, after...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
TheDailyBeast

VA Wants to Provide Abortions Even in States Where Its Outlawed

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to offer abortions nationwide to eligible veterans and dependents who are victims of rape, incest or have their health endangered—even in states where abortion is now a criminal offense in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. The agency submitted the proposed rule to the Federal Register Thursday night, and are awaiting approval. If successful, military physicians will be allowed to perform abortions in states like Oklahoma, where it’s now punishable by up to 10 years behind bars. The proposed rule change comes after months of discussion on whether federal physicians should follow the laws of the state they operate in or a uniform national policy. VA Secretary Denis McDonough called the move “a patient safety decision.” “Pregnant veterans and VA beneficiaries deserve to have access to world-class reproductive care when they need it most,” he said. “That’s what our nation owes them, and that’s what we at VA will deliver.” The new policy could start as early as next week, the Military Times reports.Read it at Military Times
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Denis Mcdonough
Person
Mazie Hirono
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Shereef Elnahal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Veteran#Linus Women Health#The Federal Register#Va#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic
Defense One

VA to Offer Abortions in Limited Cases

The Veterans Affairs Department will soon begin offering abortion services in cases of rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk, the agency announced on Friday, citing abortion restrictions going into place in states across the country to justify the change. Abortion opponents have disputed VA’s legal...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Verge

A South Carolina plan to punish abortion aid sites is going nowhere

South Carolina Republican politicians distanced themselves from a widely criticized plan to outlaw offering abortion guidance online — a proposal that raised fears about internet censorship after the end of Roe v. Wade. Lawmakers introduced the proposed abortion ban in June, basing it on model legislation from the National...
POLITICS
The Independent

Veterans Affairs to offer abortion counseling, abortions in cases of rape or incest

The US Department of Veterans Affairs will now provide abortion services for veterans and their dependents in the event that the pregnancy was the result of rape, incest or when carrying a child to term would endanger the mother. Prior to the move, the VA was prohibited from conducting any abortion services or care counseling. The agency announced the development in a statement on Friday. Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veteran Affairs, said in the statement that the move was a "patient safety decision," and that "our nation owes" veterans and their beneficiaries "world-class reproductive care." Senator Patty Murray,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
441K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy