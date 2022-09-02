Hardaway, Wiseman, East HS Championship stripped and school fined $15,000/CA Report- G&J discuss it

Penny Hardaway said he's "disappointed" about the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's (TSSAA) decision reported today. Basically all the games Wiseman played in, including a state championship run in 2018 and a runner up appearance in 2019, will be erased. But Penny said it won't matter to him and his former players. Penny added, "It doesn't erase the lives that were changed and the positive impacts on our youth that were made during my time at East High School." (Report/Statements via Commercial Appeal)

The penalty is linked to Penny Hardaway's "payments to Wiseman" to "help with" his family's move from Nashville (where he attended prestigious Ensworth) to Memphis East High School.

In addition to taking away all the victories and the 2018 state title the TSSAA fined the school nearly $15,000.

