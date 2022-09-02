Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.

