lifeisanenigma....?
4d ago

Bruce Springsteen's a joke and a dried up old man. people shouldn't pay more than 10 bucks to go see him.. matter of fact it should be a free concert.

Louise Roman
4d ago

I think it’s terrible the prices they are charging for any concert. Sorry I would never pay an outrageous price to see a concert that money could be use for something more important!

Corey Washington
3d ago

Why is people paying $4500 to see him in concert? Is the money going to charity or something? Nothing should be that high especially for something like this.

Aerosmith performed their first post-pandemic concert last night (Sept. 4) in Bangor, Maine. "This is our first fuckin' gig in two and a half years," guitarist Joe Perry said at one point. "All we've been doing is lying on our backs and watching Netflix." The band's last live performance took place on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas as part of the band's Deuces Are Wild residency, about a month before the pandemic effectively shuttered live touring.
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

