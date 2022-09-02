ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Scientists Declare Massive Marine Mammal “Functionally Extinct” in China

By Sage Marshall
 4 days ago
The dugong is a cousin of the manatee. cinoby via Getty Images

According to a recent study, a giant marine mammal is now “functionally extinct” in China. Dugongs are native to the waters of southern China. They’re cousins to manatees and are often known as “sea cows.” They can weigh up to 800 pounds, grow to over 10 feet long, and live for up to 70 years. They typically feed on underwater seagrass. Dugongs have not been seen in China since 2008.

To conduct the study, researchers interviewed hundreds of fishermen in China’s southern provinces. They also researched historical records to pinpoint the habitats where dugongs might be found. Based on all available information, they determined the species to be functionally extinct in the country. The authors of the study say the causes of the species’ disappearance include habitat loss, overharvest, collisions with ships, and other human-related issues.

“The likely disappearance of the dugong in China is a devastating loss,” said Professor Samuel Turvey of the Zoological Society of London and co-author of the study in a press release. “Their absence will not only have an…effect on ecosystem function but also serves as a wake-up call—a sobering reminder that extinctions can occur before effective conservation actions are developed.”

Globally, dugongs are considered “vulnerable” by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. They live in the coastal and island waters of the Indo-Pacific. The species is considered to be in decline throughout its entire range. Dugongs have a notably slow breeding rate, which makes it difficult for them to recover from population disruptions. The dugong is considered the first large vertebrate to be extirpated in Chinese waters.

FunkyIguana
3d ago

Not surprising considering the complete and total disrespect and disregard for any and all animal life in China.

Joe Citizen
3d ago

Am I the only one who noticed that they are saying that they were over harvested them. Just wtf are they harvesting something that is globally endangered for are they eating them or are they using them for manufacturing purposes using their fat for other things. I would definitely suspect that they are endangered because of the massive overpopulation and the fact that the Chinese waterways are heavily polluted by their unchecked and unregulated industrial machine and the lack of un regulated manufacturing industry. The only reason that China is a dominant source of manufacturing is that the government doesn't regulate it keeping the cost to manufacture stuff in China cheaper than the rest of the world that is concerned with the envious and the damage we do to it.

jack squat
3d ago

This surprise anyone. India and China biggest world polluters

