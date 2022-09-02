Read full article on original website
Fortnite starts of the build to Halloween right with Alien Abduction Bundle
Fortnite is for the aliens with the Alien Abduction Bundle. Summer is unofficially over with the turn of the calendar from August to September, and that means the world of Fortnite is getting ready to follow suit. The game spent all summer “Vibin”, only to release the dud of an event with No Sweat Summer. An event so bad that nearly 13 million players stopped playing.
