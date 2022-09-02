ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Val Demings kicks off Labor Day roadshow across South Florida by talking to FAU students

By Stephany Matat, Palm Beach Post
U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings kicked off a Labor Day weekend of hard-charging campaigning across South Florida on Thursday evening by speaking with students at Florida Atlantic University.

At the FAU event, the Orlando Democrat told students about her background as a police chief in Orlando and how she was able to succeed despite amassing student debt. About 20 students circled around her at the Live Oak Pavilion outside in the sun, wearing college garb and backpacks.

"When I look at you, I see our future," Demings said to the students. "We need your energy, and we together can be anything that we want to be and do anything that we want to do because I stand before you as a living witness — the daughter of a maid and a janitor — who's going to be your next senator for the great state of Florida."

Charlie Crist, other Democrats meet in Broward, say they seek to 'save the soul of Florida'

Poll: 70% of Florida Hispanics oppose making abortion illegal, but it's not biggest issue

Franzese will face Frankel in 22nd District race for Congress, after 130-vote win in recount

This weekend marks Demings' second foray into South Florida since the Aug. 23 primary. Last week, she attended a rally in Tamarac.

To have any chance at winning statewide, a Democrat must generate a lot of votes out of Palm Beach and Broward counties, where Democratic voter registrations far outpace Republicans, 996,452 to 549,175.

Demings discussed affordable housing, student debt, gun control

On Thursday, Demings came face-to-face with a particularly coveted segment of the electorate, young voters, who tend to vote in low turnout during elections. Some of the main topics she focused on during the 30-minute discussion were affordable housing, student debt and gun control.

About half of voters 18 to 29 years old voted in 2020, according to the Tufts University Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement . In Florida, youth voter turnout was at 54% in 2020, 10 percentage points more than in 2016. Currently, Palm Beach County voter records only show 9% of registered voters to be 18 to 25 years old.

Rayna Cohen, a 21-year-old FAU student, said she was excited to meet Demings at the event since she had not had a chance to meet many candidates. Particularly, she said she believes it's important for a Democrat to take the Florida U.S. Senate seat to focus on issues like gun control and abortion.

College with cleaning service? 200 FAU freshmen put in hotels after campus housing runs out

Strategists say Nikki Fried missed opportunities to build broader support base

Cohen said she just wanted to "have a Democrat in office to have the ideals that I value."

Nathan Galang, president of FAU College Democrats, said he believes momentum "has shifted" in favor of Democrats in the midterms and that he is excited about Florida's Democratic ticket with Demings, who will be at the top of the ballot in November.

Galang also said he wants Democrats to address affordable housing and student debt, and he is also excited to see Democrats have wins nationwide, such as in Alaska, where Democrat Mary Peltoladefeated former Alaska governor Sarah Palin in a special Congressional election.

"I think that the momentum has shifted in the midterms," Galang, 21, said.

Stephany Matat is a politics and economy reporter at The Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at smatat@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Val Demings kicks off Labor Day roadshow across South Florida by talking to FAU students

