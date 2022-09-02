ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

mynews4.com

Well-Being Wednesday: HPV Vaccines

Reno, NV - According to the CDC, almost every unvaccinated person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but those infections that don’t can cause certain types of cancer. Today we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health, about the vaccines available to lower your child’s chances of being infected with HPV in the future.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
RENO, NV
mynews4.com

Reno man killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Humboldt County on Aug. 30. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to report of a vehicle crash on I-80, near state mile marker 191 (county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County) around 8:39 a.m. This location is approximately 15 miles east of Winnemucca.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, NV
mynews4.com

Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson

FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
FERNLEY, NV

