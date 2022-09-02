Read full article on original website
Well-Being Wednesday: HPV Vaccines
Reno, NV - According to the CDC, almost every unvaccinated person who is sexually active will get HPV at some time in their life. Most HPV infections go away on their own, but those infections that don’t can cause certain types of cancer. Today we are talking to Dr. Vanessa Slots, the Division Chief of Pediatrics at Renown Health, about the vaccines available to lower your child’s chances of being infected with HPV in the future.
Atlantis to host Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Atlantis Casino in Reno will host the Heroes Remembered Blood Drive on Sept. 11 to remember those who died in the 2001 terrorist attack. The Vitalant blood mobile will be in the west parking lot at the Atlantis Casino from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Reno man killed in rollover crash in Humboldt County
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man was killed in a crash on I-80 in Humboldt County on Aug. 30. Troopers with the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol Division, responded to report of a vehicle crash on I-80, near state mile marker 191 (county mile marker 27 in Humboldt County) around 8:39 a.m. This location is approximately 15 miles east of Winnemucca.
Lyon County Sheriff's Office looking for hit and run crash suspect
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is looking for the suspect in a hit and run crash that occurred on Sept. 4. The crash happened on Jenny's Lane near Farm District Road in Fernley between 10:45 a.m. and 11 a.m. Authorities say...
Woman arrested on suspicion of Fernley arson
FERNLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A woman was arrested on suspicion of an arson incident that occurred in Fernley. Nevada State Fire Marshal Investigators, with assistance from the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol, found and arrested the suspect on Aug. 24. The investigation began on April...
