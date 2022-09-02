Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley is raising money to expand its services
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Greater Chippewa Valley is raising money to expand its services. With the expansion, an additional 250 children and their families would be able to be served. The expansion campaign aims to raise $8 million and right now almost...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Museum offers bike tour highlighting Eau Claire’s “forgotten” industries
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Museum held a bike ride through the history of Eau Claire Monday afternoon. The focus of the tour was jobs and industries that were once around the city. The group of ten participants, along with organizers, gathered at the Farmer’s Market Pavilion...
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire’s ‘Run The Hill’ event returns for 2022
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Some University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire students spent their day preparing for the new school year by taking part in the school’s annual “Run The Hill” event Monday. The concept is simple: students run the hill that connects UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus to...
WEAU-TV 13
Ho-Chunk Nation hosts Labor Day weekend pow-wow in Black River Falls
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Ho-Chunk Nation kicked off its second pow-wow of the year at the Andrew Blackhawk Memorial Pow-Wow Grounds Saturday morning. It started with a raising of a couple of flags. One for the man who gave them the land to host their pow-wows, Andrew Blackhawk, and a second flag for Korean War congressional medal of honor recipient Bob Mitchell.
boreal.org
Mayo Clinic ending labor, delivery services at northwestern Wisconsin hospitals
Pregnant people in parts of northwestern Wisconsin will have to travel farther to give birth after the Mayo Clinic Health System announced it will end labor and delivery services at hospitals in Barron and Menomonie. In a press release Thursday, the health system said labor and delivery services at the...
WEAU-TV 13
Fire destroys Eau Claire Co. home
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A home is a total loss after a fire in Eau Claire County Friday. Fall Creek Area Fire District and Augusta Bridge Creek Fire and Rescue responded to Berlin Road in the Town of Ludington just before 5 p.m. on September 2. According to...
conceptcarz.com
Nearly 800 Pedal Cars, 200 Bicycles Among 2,000 No-Reserve Lots for Mecum Auction at Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum
Classic Cars and More to be Sold September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin. Following months spent taking inventory, capturing photography, performing research and preparing the nearly 2,000 lots that make up the Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Collection, the full list of consignments has been announced by Mecum Auctions for the entirely no-reserve sale to be held September 14-17 in Fountain City, Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Saturday, September 3
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire gets a thrilling start to its season amongst other WIAC action. And Wisconsin takes on Illinois State.
mygateway.news
Spring Valley man arrested by State Patrol for OWI at El Paso Day Parade
EL PASO, WI – Robert Francis Brodersen, 83 years of age, from Spring Valley, Wisconsin has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol Eau Claire Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 1st offense. On Sunday, August 21, 2022, at approximately 3:21 p.m. a Wisconsin State Patrol...
WEAU-TV 13
Man hurt in officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire Sunday night
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is hurt after an officer-involved shooting in Eau Claire on Sunday night. According to a release from the Eau Claire Police Department, officers went to the 1900 block of Declaration Drive on the city’s north side for a report of a disturbance at 11:40 p.m. Sunday.
"Viking Mississippi" to set sail from St. Paul Saturday: What does its $12,999 ticket get you?
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Viking's 'Mississippi' is ready for its maiden voyage of the mighty river.The ship and its 386 passengers depart St. Paul Saturday, beginning a 15-day trek of the river, passing through more than one dozen cities before ending in New Orleans.On Friday evening, the ship sat docked in Red Wing while crew members made last-minute preparations."I think it enhances what Red Wing is all about. It brings a lot of people [here]," said Dick Back of Red Wing."It fascinates me that they're able to do this – something this big," said Kirby Berg of Hastings, who admired...
Wisconsin Officials Investigating Massive Fish Kill of Over 600 Trout
In an area of Wisconsin known for its fly fishing, there’s been a massive fish kill that claimed hundreds of trout. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has opened an investigation into the massive die-off on Isabelle Creek, which flows through Pierce County. The numbers came in at 600 trout dead plus a variety of prey fish (this is a large number for Isabelle Creek, but it pales in comparison to this Minnesota die-off). Since August 17, the WDNR has been on-site multiple times at the creek. The WDNR first put out a statement on the die-off on August 25.
WEAU-TV 13
3 people facing charges in connection to Eau Claire County homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Three people are charged in connection to the death of a man found in a ditch in Eau Claire County in June. Court records show 37-year-old Philip Novak of Milwaukee, Wis. is facing charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide, attempted armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a felon, and felony bail jumping.
WEAU-TV 13
Vehicle driven into pond in Trempealeau County
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY , Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a vehicle ends up in a pond in Trempealeau County. It happened on State Rd 93, north of Highway 10, near the Village of Eleva. Around 4:15 a.m. on September 1, the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office received a call...
Volume One
Mabels in Downtown Eau Claire Is Truly a Hidden Treasure
If you’ve peeked in the windows of the store on the corner of Main and South Barstow streets (which until recently housed Raggedy Man) and wondered what the heck is in there, well then you’ve accomplished the owner’s goal for the store. Jonah Lemke, proprietor of Wintership Tattoo, opened Mabels to fill with the trinkets he collects and to inspire curiosity.
Three Arcadia men okay after person falls asleep, drives vehicle into Eleva Pond
Three men from Arcadia are okay after their vehicle ended up in Eleva Pond Thursday morning.
drydenwire.com
‘Police Action’ Near Birchwood School District Closes School; Evening Activities Canceled
BIRCHWOOD, WI -- Police activity near the Birchwood School District in Washburn County has resulted in the closure of the school for the remainder of the day with evening activities canceled, according to a post from the Birchwood School District. Via Birchwood School District:. The Birchwood School district was notified...
wiproud.com
Name released of Wisconsin woman killed in house fire
CHIPPEWA FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Chippewa Falls Police Department releases the name of the woman found dead after a house fire in July. Police Chief Matt Kelm says 55-year-old Lynn Smith was identified through dental records. She lived in the home on Superior Street where the fire happened....
WEAU-TV 13
Driver arrested for OWI after crash in Dunn County Saturday morning
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is in custody after a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning in Dunn County. 25-year-old Lucy Chang of Menomonie was arrested on suspicion of OWI-1st offense with two children in the vehicle under the age of 16, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. According to a...
Rare albino fawn spotted near Lake Mille Lacs
LAKE MILLE LACS, Minn. – A Winona couple caught quite a rare sight while camping Thursday morning near Lake Mille Lacs.Julie and Mike Biggerstaff happened to see a herd of deer pass by a trail, and wisely pulled out a cellphone in time to film a lovely and unique young member of the group prance by. "My husband and I were lucky this morning to not only see an albino fawn, but I was able to capture it on video," Julie said.Experts say albinism occurs in one out of every 20,000-30,000 deer. It is illegal to hunt an albino deer in Minnesota.
