ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man was left hurt following a shooting in a west Asheville neighborhood over the weekend. Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to Mission Hospital by EMS.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO