FOX Carolina
Upstate, WNC events to remember lives lost in 9/11
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On September 11, 2001, 2977 lives were lost in terrorist attacks. Here are events you can attend to commemorate:. Furman students will plant 3,000 flags in front of Furman Hall at 7 p.m. to commemorate 9/11. Bob Jones University will set up flags at 4...
franchising.com
New Laundromat Set to Change Perceptions
Greenville laundry is first Speed Queen Laundry franchise in South Carolina. September 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ripon, Wis. - Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces the first Speed Queen Laundromat franchise in South Carolina is set to open in Greenville. Grand opening week activities are slated for Sept. 7 through 14.
FOX Carolina
Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
The Post and Courier
Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments
WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
FOX Carolina
Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit. “It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark...
Concerns for homelessness rise in Anderson County
The concern for homelessness in Anderson is greater than ever.
FOX Carolina
Man hurt in weekend shooting in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man was left hurt following a shooting in a west Asheville neighborhood over the weekend. Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to Mission Hospital by EMS.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the identity of a person found dead at UofSC. Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville was discovered on Friday, Sept. 2 at around 8:30 a.m. Black was the second person found dead on campus. Rutherford previously identified Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz,...
Soldier, home from deployment, surprises daughter at Upstate school
A U.S. Army Specialist from Spartanburg County returned home Friday from deployment and surprised his daughter at Inman Elementary School.
FOX Carolina
Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer
MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
FOX Carolina
Nurse finds new calling after traumatic brain injury
TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate nurse finds a new calling after experiencing a life-changing injury. We took a trip to Double Blessing Farm in Travelers Rest to learn more about the goat dairy and soap business. “We got our first goats in 1998 and we were a...
1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
WYFF4.com
Pedestrian killed in crash in Downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian died in a crash on Monday night in downtown Greenville, according to police. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. At this time, no charges have been filed, according to Greenville police. The coroner has not...
Spartanburg Co. deputies ask for help from people with Ring doorbells
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is asking people with Ring doorbells to download an app to help with crime. They said downloading the Neighbors app can help them solve crimes in your area.
counton2.com
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday. The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
WYFF4.com
Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
Clarendon, Newberry County residents to vote on capital project sales tax in November
SUMMERTON, S.C. — On November 8, Clarendon and Newberry County residents will give their two cents on a one cent capital project sales tax. The tax, which will add one cent on every dollar, will fund 15 projects across Clarendon County. The biggest project would be an $8 million countywide emergency operation center.
golaurens.com
Applications now being taken for Clinton accommodations tax grant program
The City of Clinton opened the 2022 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Friday, August 12. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects. Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city...
The Post and Courier
SC cities are bringing more people to the state supporting economic development, job growth
They might not have the bright lights of the big city, the hustle and bustle of crowds on Fifth Avenue or the Miracle Mile, but South Carolina's metropolitan areas have an appeal all their own. Not surprisingly, people from large cities across the country have been discovering the benefits of...
