Greenville, SC

FOX Carolina

Upstate, WNC events to remember lives lost in 9/11

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - On September 11, 2001, 2977 lives were lost in terrorist attacks. Here are events you can attend to commemorate:. Furman students will plant 3,000 flags in front of Furman Hall at 7 p.m. to commemorate 9/11. Bob Jones University will set up flags at 4...
EASLEY, SC
franchising.com

New Laundromat Set to Change Perceptions

Greenville laundry is first Speed Queen Laundry franchise in South Carolina. September 06, 2022 // Franchising.com // Ripon, Wis. - Speed Queen, the global leader in laundromat equipment, announces the first Speed Queen Laundromat franchise in South Carolina is set to open in Greenville. Grand opening week activities are slated for Sept. 7 through 14.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Emergency personnel looking for missing teen in Asheville, officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said emergency personnel is looking for a missing 15-year-old girl. Officials said the girl was last seen on Caribou Road heading north east. She was last seen wearing an orange fleece, brown shirt, light jeans, and black shoes. If you her...
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Post and Courier

Greenville's provocative pink church could become pricy apartments

WEST GREENVILLE — As the deadline neared for community ideas about what to do with a former Baptist Church that was suddenly painted pink, the prominent and controversial Greenville developer who owns the property said he hasn't received any workable solutions. The property on Woodside Avenue, just west of...
GREENVILLE, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
City
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
FOX Carolina

Hot Air Balloon festival raises money for Upstate non-profit

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The rain stopped hot air balloons from taking to the sky as part of Hot Air Affair Rising Above Cancer on Sunday, but the weather hasn’t completely dampened the weekend-long fundraiser for an Upstate non-profit. “It’s amazing freedom, it’s peaceful,” explains Balloonmeister Roger Clark...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Man hurt in weekend shooting in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said one man was left hurt following a shooting in a west Asheville neighborhood over the weekend. Officers said they were called to the 200 block of Sulphur Springs Road around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday to investigate a reported gunshot wound. Upon arrival, a man was found inside a home with a gunshot wound. He was treated on scene and taken to Mission Hospital by EMS.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies second body found at UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford confirmed the identity of a person found dead at UofSC. Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville was discovered on Friday, Sept. 2 at around 8:30 a.m. Black was the second person found dead on campus. Rutherford previously identified Anna Gawlicka-Chruszcz,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Mauldin Police Department announces recent passing of officer

MAULDIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mauldin Police Department announced that an officer from the department passed away over the weekend. Officers said Sergeant Sam Harrell passed away sometime on Saturday night. The department shared a message and a picture of Harrell via Facebook on Sunday. According to the department,...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Nurse finds new calling after traumatic brain injury

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate nurse finds a new calling after experiencing a life-changing injury. We took a trip to Double Blessing Farm in Travelers Rest to learn more about the goat dairy and soap business. “We got our first goats in 1998 and we were a...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in Piedmont. Deputies said they responded to 5 Natick Drive around 5:46 p.m. Upon arrival, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Pedestrian killed in crash in Downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A pedestrian died in a crash on Monday night in downtown Greenville, according to police. It happened on South Academy Street near Calhoun Street just before 9:30 p.m., officers said. At this time, no charges have been filed, according to Greenville police. The coroner has not...
GREENVILLE, SC
counton2.com

Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System hosts hiring event

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a walk-in hiring event Wednesday. The event will take place at Ellen Sagar Nursing Home at 1817 Jonesville Hwy Union, Spartanburg, SC, 29379 on Wednesday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. SRHS is looking to hire Certified Nursing Assistants.
SPARTANBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

Shooting ruled self-inflicted, coroner says

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office has ruled a shooting death as self-inflicted. The sheriff's office said they were called to a home in Piedmont on Sunday evening. When they arrived, deputies said they found a man dead inside the home with a gunshot wound. Early...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
golaurens.com

Applications now being taken for Clinton accommodations tax grant program

The City of Clinton opened the 2022 Accommodations Tax Grant Program funding cycle on Friday, August 12. Organizations that attract or provide for tourists are encouraged to apply to the city for grant funding to support their projects. Revenue generated from the state tax on overnight accommodations within the city...
CLINTON, SC

