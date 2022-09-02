Read full article on original website
S Cross
2d ago
Just reminds folks how crucial it is to flush these disasters.
Washington Examiner
DSCC ad targets Republican Adam Laxalt in bid to defend endangered Cortez Masto in Nevada
The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee is using a post-Labor Day television advertisement to defend Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), suggesting the party views her as exceedingly vulnerable to Republican challenger Adam Laxalt. The new DSCC spot hits Laxalt, the former Nevada attorney general, on the issue of abortion, a strategy...
thenevadaindependent.com
Nevada’s GOP has more to worry about than ranked-choice voting
With Nevada’s voters soon to weigh in on the idea of ranked-choice voting, Alaska’s recent experimentation with the method offers some real-world lessons for political parties. Of course, as is usually the case in partisan politics, the most useful lessons are being dismissed in exchange for politically convenient...
8 On Your Side: 100K+ people search Nevada State Treasurer’s site for unclaimed property in 1 week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two weeks ago 8 News Now introduced you to a woman who found $7,000 of her own money, sitting in the state’s unclaimed property fund. After the initial story aired the Nevada State Treasury Department sent out even more cash. “As of today we have more than one billion dollars’ worth […]
Opinion: Gun Control Measures Have Received Strong Support from New Mexico Voters
"New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have passed laws expanding background check requirements for firearm purchases and allowing guns to be seized from individuals deemed to pose a threat to themselves or others." —Dan Boyd.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election
Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
8newsnow.com
Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
AARP poll results: Top Nevada election races are 'completely up for grabs'
Nevada’s governor and U.S. Senate seats could easily go Republican or Democrat this November. “Nevada is a completely up-for-grabs state,” said Bob Ward, one of the pollsters behind new polling data released Thursday by AARP. ...
Lassen County News
State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action
If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”
Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah
By 2018, the Nevada Department of Wildlife estimated there were somewhere between 30 and 50 moose in the state. Now, their numbers total well above 100.
Nevada Republican candidate for governor Joe Lombardo’s Reno campaign office vandalized
The Reno office of Republican Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo was vandalized early Wednesday morning, the campaign said.
2news.com
Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments
Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project
Policy, politics and progressive commentary According to oral tradition, Thacker Pass — an area nestled between the Double H and Montana Mountains in Northern Nevada — was named Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, by the Paiute people for its crescent shape and the 31 men, women, and children who were massacred there by government soldiers in 1865. Part of that […] The post BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project appeared first on Nevada Current.
aerotechnews.com
Hawaii, California, Nevada Airmen practice water rescue
LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—National Guard members from Hawaii, California and Nevada recently conducted water rescue training in Lake Tahoe challenging landscape with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA partners. “This training is important because it is an opportunity to collaborate with our FEMA Region IX partners from Nevada and California...
2news.com
Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day
City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
Fox5 KVVU
NV Energy asks customers to conserve, CA could see highest demand ever for power Tuesday
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NV Energy is asking its customers to conserve power through Thursday. The request comes as the power grid in the Western US is stressed by a brutal heat wave. In California, state energy officials told the Associated Press, the electrical load on Tuesday potentially could...
Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race
A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
thefallonpost.org
Recreational Marijuana in Churchill County Despite Ordinances Against
Recreational cannabis was approved by Nevada voters in 2016, but it was left to local communities to decide if they would allow the use and sale of recreational cannabis. Churchill County and the City of Fallon decided against it, with the city allowing the one medical dispensary that was opened in July of 2017.
Nevada's Bentlee Sanders named Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week
Nevada's Bentlee Sanders was named the Mountain West Conference defensive player of the week, after his standout performance in Saturday's game, The Wolf Pack defeated Texas State, 38-14 in college football at Mackay Stadium as Sanders had two interceptions and forced a fumble. ...
