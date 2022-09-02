ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 6

S Cross
2d ago

Just reminds folks how crucial it is to flush these disasters.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thenevadaindependent.com

Nevada’s GOP has more to worry about than ranked-choice voting

With Nevada’s voters soon to weigh in on the idea of ranked-choice voting, Alaska’s recent experimentation with the method offers some real-world lessons for political parties. Of course, as is usually the case in partisan politics, the most useful lessons are being dismissed in exchange for politically convenient...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
Reno, NV
Elections
Local
Nevada Elections
Local
Nevada Government
Reno, NV
Government
KPVI Newschannel 6

Four candidates running for Nevada governor in general election

Incumbent Steve Sisolak (D), Joe Lombardo (R), Edward Bridges II (I), and Brandon Davis (L) are running in the general election for governor of Nevada on Nov. 8. Sisolak was first elected governor in 2018 after serving on the Clark County Commission and the Nevada Board of Regents. Discussing his performance as governor, Sisolak said that he is “committed to protecting the well-being of Nevadans who’ve called the Silver State home for generations,” which is why he “followed through on his promise to not raise taxes on everyday Nevadans, increased the minimum wage, and lowered health care, child care, and housing costs for families in every corner of our state.”
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada students invited to make art for America Recycles Day

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - K-12 students across the state of Nevada are invited to take part in the Nevada Recycles Poster Contest. The contest, open now through Oct. 13 at 5:00 p.m., invites students to create a poster highlighting the theme of “Refuse it or Reuse it.”. Posters should...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Nevada shines purple, turquoise for Suicide Prevention Week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The High Roller Observation Wheel at The LINQ Promenade and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas will shine purple and turquoise on Sept. 4 to mark the start of National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention is asking Nevadans to help turn the...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Lombardo
Lassen County News

State takes aim at the judge — requests ‘expedited ruling’ by noon Wednesday, Sept. 7 in CCC case, threatens Court of Appeal action

If state attorneys win the day at the next as yet unannounced proceeding in Lassen Superior Court, the city’s lawsuit against the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation et al will finally be over. According to a Sept. 2 filing, the state attorneys suggest the case has continued as long as it has in order to address concerns raised by the judge himself and they ask the court to “immediately dissolve the injunction and immediately dismiss this case.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
2news.com

Nevada, Governor Sisolak launch website highlighting infrastructure investments

Governor Steve Sisolak officially launched a website highlighting infrastructure investments coming to Nevada through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, NevadaBuilds.com. “Every day, we are working to build a brighter future for Nevadans. When I make a promise, I know there are thousands...
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nevada Reno#Election Local#Democrat#The Better Nevada Pac#Better Nevada#Republican#Tmcc
Nevada Current

BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project

Policy, politics and progressive commentary According to oral tradition, Thacker Pass — an area nestled between the Double H and Montana Mountains in Northern Nevada — was named Peehee mu’huh, or rotten moon, by the Paiute people for its crescent shape and the 31 men, women, and children who were massacred there by government soldiers in 1865. Part of that […] The post BLM’s rediscovery of remains at massacre site renews calls for halt of lithium mine project appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
aerotechnews.com

Hawaii, California, Nevada Airmen practice water rescue

LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—National Guard members from Hawaii, California and Nevada recently conducted water rescue training in Lake Tahoe challenging landscape with the U.S. Coast Guard and FEMA partners. “This training is important because it is an opportunity to collaborate with our FEMA Region IX partners from Nevada and California...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Reno, Sparks, Washoe County announce office closures for Labor Day

City of Reno administrative offices will be closed on Monday, September 5, 2022, in observance of Labor Day. All City of Reno recreation facilities, including Idlewild Pool, will also be closed on September 5. Visit Reno.gov/ParksandRec for more information. The Reno Police Department (RPD) would like to advise the public...
RENO, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Reno-Gazette Journal

Your guide to the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race

A beloved local event is returning to the Reno skies. As many as 100 balloons will take to the air when the 41st annual Great Reno Balloon Race commences next week. GRBR, which has dubbed itself the world’s largest free hot-air ballooning event, runs from Sept. 9-11. Here's what you need to know to maximize your enjoyment of this unique...
RENO, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy