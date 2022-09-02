Information that has never before been available, relating to war veterans in Appomattox County, has been made public in a national study done by the Census Bureau. The overall figures show that 24.4 percent of the current male population of Appomattox County, age 14 and over, were in the armed forces during wartime. Out of the 800 current veterans, 448 served in World War II, 126 in the Korean War, and 90 in World War I. The release of information was especially timely because of the national drive that World War I veterans have been making for a special monthly pension.

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO