Appomattox, VA

Words from the Chamber

For the duration of the pandemic, your chamber has been treading water but doing what it could to have positive impacts on our local commercial environment. Now that, hopefully, all of that is behind us and more normal conditions are returning, we can attempt to change gears and accomplish more.
PittCo planners to hear plans for a luxury RV resort

The Pittsylvania County Planning Commission is scheduled to hear a rezoning request tonight for a luxury RV park to compliment Caesars Virginia, as well as other area attractions. The 90-acres are located along Vandola Church Road in the Westover Election District. The public is invited to comment on the project....
Who monitors Virginia gold mining? Its not always the state

How do you effectively monitor a Virginia gold mining operation without necessary resources or staff? A question awaiting an answer in Buckingham and other localities. This problem is… part of the regulation and enforcement falls to local governments… without the capacity to do so. Why are there no fines? If the state can shut down a mine – has it actually done so?
Looking Back: Times Virginian News Archives

Information that has never before been available, relating to war veterans in Appomattox County, has been made public in a national study done by the Census Bureau. The overall figures show that 24.4 percent of the current male population of Appomattox County, age 14 and over, were in the armed forces during wartime. Out of the 800 current veterans, 448 served in World War II, 126 in the Korean War, and 90 in World War I. The release of information was especially timely because of the national drive that World War I veterans have been making for a special monthly pension.
Bedford Co. crash closes Rt. 634

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared. EARLIER STORY: BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County crash has closed Route 634 near Old Station Loop; Rt. 720N/S, according to VDOT. Delays should be expected.
Road closure in Waynesboro planned for three weeks in October

The A Street culvert replacement project located on the 1700 block of A Street in Waynesboro is set to mobilize Tuesday, according to a news flash issued by the city. The road will be open to thru traffic until Sept. 30. Beginning Oct. 1, there will be a total road...
Missing person found safe in Augusta County

STAUNTON, Va – Kayla Leann Sellers has been found and is safe. That’s the word from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. They had ask for the public’s assistance with locating Sellers who had been missing since August 21st, when she was last seen in Staunton. Sellers...
Out-of-service ambulance caught on fire in Bedford Co.

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a fire Sunday night. The report was at the 2900 block of Moneta Road at 8:01 p.m. Units arrived on the scene at 8:09 p.m. to locate one work truck that was converted from an out-of-service ambulance the department said.
Brand new event space opening soon at Smith Mountain Lake

MONETA, Va. – A new area is opening for lake-goers soon, just in time for the fall season. On Friday, a press release by Smith Mountain Lake partners said that the SML Pavilion will bring a new type of event space to the lake community. The SML Pavilion is...
Shared by Donna Martin, Moneta

This photo was taken by Donna Martin of the docks behind Bridgewater Condominiums on Aug. 21. In addition to the vibrate color of the sunrise, a blue heron can also be seen on the dock looking for its breakfast.
This Week From Del. Matt Fariss

SAVE THE DATE FOLKS! On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Campbell County Republican Committee is hosting their 2022 Fundraiser “Hilltop Hoedown” at The Fariss Barn at Hyland Farm. Gate opens at 4 p.m. and there will be fun activities for all ages including horseshoes, cornhole, a bouncy house and live music. Congressman Bob Good will be there as an invited guest and speaker as well. For ticket or sponsorship information, call Committee Chairman, Doug Barringer at 434-821-4939. To donate a Silent or Live Auction item call: Joan Barringer at 434- 610-6993.
200 jobs coming with Staunton River Plastics opening by end of year

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Staunton River Plastics facility in Hurt is soon going to be up and running. The new facility will create everyday household items such as containers, as well as 200 new jobs. Staunton River Plastics announced in the spring of 2020 it would invest more...
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: The Stories Pictures Tell

The trio of aviators, grinning from ear to ear, posed with their custom-built flyer: one at each wingtip and the third stationed at the cockpit controls. In that summer of 1938, their aspirations were limited only by the wild-blue-yonder skies above the mountain summits that surrounded their airfield. Blackwell’s Hollow...
2 Accidents in Rustburg, wires pulled to the ground

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department and Lyndan VFD were dispatched to an accident Friday. This incident happened on Suburban Road. While they were on their way to the scene there was a second accident involving a car that ran into the wires from the first accident.
Deep Roots Milling at Woodson’s Mill

The first time I heard the rhythmic, low-pitched rumble of millstones was in 1982 when I interviewed Charlie Wade, owner and operator of Wade’s Mill in Raphine. That sound has remained in my memory as one pleasant to the ear as the two stones rumbled together, grinding grain into meal. The ancient craft of grinding grain was addressed even as in Biblical times; Jeremiah 25:10, Deuteronomy 24:6, Isaiah 47:2, and Revelation 18:22 all refer to the sound of millstones grinding.
Horse apprehended on interstate by Virginia State Police

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVLT) - Virginia State Police officers helped capture a horse on I-64 in Albemarle County Saturday morning. Mia, the horse, had been missing for two days from a nearby farm before the horse was taken in by police. Trooper Goode helped stop traffic and return Mia back to her home.
