CHICO -- Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Chico, according to police.All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said.Chico police said a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

CHICO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO