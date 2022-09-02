Read full article on original website
Redding Police arrest woman suspected of distributing fentanyl
REDDING, Calif. — The Redding Police Department's Bike Team says they arrested a woman Thursday who was suspected of delivering fentanyl into downtown Redding. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop on a potential suspect, 34-year-old Tara Detrant of Anderson on September 1. A search warrant was issued for...
Employee arrested after RPD says she stole $12K from couple in care facility
REDDING, Calif. — A 20-year-old Redding woman was arrested after the Redding Police Department said she stole thousands of dollars from an elderly couple living in a care facility that she worked at. In late August, the couple's daughter contacted Redding Police to report their credit cards and cell...
8 cited, none arrested during DUI and driver’s license checkpoint in Anderson Friday
ANDERSON, Calif. - The Anderson Police Department, with help from the Redding Police Department and Shasta County Sheriff’s Office conducted a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday. The checkpoint was from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at North Street and Riverside Avenue. The Anderson Police Department says...
Police: Woman confesses to committing credit card fraud
REDDING, Calif. - A 20-year-old was arrested after police said she admitted to committing credit card fraud, according to the Redding Police Department. Officers said the investigation began on Aug. 23 when multiple thefts were reported from an elderly couple in a care facility. The daughter of the couple reported...
Convicted felon arrested after Redding Police find drugs, guns in vehicle
REDDING, Calif. — Redding Police said a convicted felon was arrested Saturday after an officer saw drug paraphernalia in a vehicle. Officials said Officer Jacob Ruiz contacted 62-year-old James Jackson of Montgomery Creek. A search then revealed a semi automatic rifle, ammunition and heroin in Jackson's possession, according to...
16-year-old arrested for early morning stabbing in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A 16-year-old boy was arrested for an early morning stabbing Monday. The stabbing happened around 1:30 a.m. Monday at Eaton Village Apartments on Penzance Avenue near Eaton Road in north Chico. Chico police said the victim had non-life threatening injuries. The CHP tracked down the 16-year-old suspect...
Man dies in big rig crash on I-5 Monday
DUNSMUIR, Calif. - A 51-year-old man from Elk Grove died in a big rig crash on Interstate 5 Monday morning, according to the CHP. The man was driving a semi-truck and was towing a 53-foot trailer north on Interstate 5 when he left the road and crashed down a steep embankment.
2 people arrested in Redding on multiple charges including possession of drugs for sale
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that two people were arrested Saturday at around 7:14 p.m. on multiple charges related to possession and transportation of drugs. The Redding Police Department says that when they pulled a car over for a traffic violation, they learned that the driver, Jason Horner, 42, of Red Bluff, was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Man arrested in Redding Sunday for possession of drug paraphernalia and a loaded gun
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police say that a man was arrested on Sunday at around 3:23 a.m. at the south end of Palisades Avenue in a parking lot after a search of his car revealed drug paraphernalia and a gun. While conducting extra patrols, officers pulled into a parking...
Suspect arrested for attempted murder in Chico Sunday morning
CHICO, Calif. - The Chico Police Department says that a suspect was arrested for attempted murder in Chico at about 5:33 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to the 400 block of Orange St. for a reported stabbing. They were able to contact the victim who was suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Fatal Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 299
Just after noon yesterday, a motorcycle crashed off Hwy 299 in the area of Burnt Ranch. The Trinity County Coroner responded to the scene after the rider was determined to be deceased. We should have more information today about the tragic accident. Please remember that information gathered from initial reports...
Police: Mass shooting at a house party in Chico is out of the ordinary
CHICO, Calif. - After multiple stabbings and a mass shooting at a house party in Chico, some people are wondering if violent crime is on the rise in Chico. Lieutenant Brian Miller from Chico Police told Action News Now the house party mass shooting the happened on W. 5th Street overnight on Friday is out of the ordinary, but said overall violent crime seems to fluctuate.
Police say 5 shot at Chico house party; teen suspect arrested
CHICO -- Five people were shot early Saturday at a house party in Chico, according to police.All five were taken by ambulance to a hospital after the shooting broke out around 1:45 a.m., the Chico Police Department said in a statement. Three have since been released.Officers who were in the area heard the gunshots and 911 callers reported that people had been shot, police said.Chico police said a 16-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.
16-year-old arrested for house party shooting in Chico
Chico, CA. — A 16-year-old was taken into custody suspected of shooting at a house party in Chico early Saturday morning. Around 1:45 am, Chico Police officers were in the W. 5th Street and Cedar Street area when they heard gunshots near their location. Officers checked the area near...
10 ounces of fentanyl located during Redding traffic stop
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police Department’s Bike Team located 10 ounces of fentanyl during a search on Thursday. According to the Redding Police Department, the bike team began an investigation in July into a person who they said was delivering fentanyl into downtown and surrounding areas. Investigators identified 34-year-old...
1 suspect in custody following mass shooting in Chico
Chico Police said the suspect in custody is a juvenile and their identity will not be released at this time. The investigation is ongoing. Overnight shooting sends 5 people to hospital in Chico, 1 suspect in custody. Three of the gunshot victims have been treated and released from a nearby...
16-year-old turns himself in after 5 shot at Chico house party
CHICO, Calif. — A teen is now in custody after five people were shot at a Chico house party early Saturday morning. According to a news release, officers were on W. 5th Street and Cedar Street around 1:45 a.m. when they heard gunshots. Dispatch then received several calls about people being shot near that location.
House party shooting leaves two Wildcats wounded
Two Chico State students were among five shot early Saturday morning at a house party southwest of campus around the 1500 block of West 5th Street and Cedar Street. Police responded to reports of a shooting at 1:45 a.m. after multiple 911 calls and found five gunshot victims. They were rushed to the hospital by ambulances and are expected to survive, according to Chico Police Department.
Carport catches fire in Shasta County, spreads to mobile home
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 2:15 P.M. UPDATE - Firefighters are making good progress on a fire that burned a carport in Shasta County, according to CAL FIRE SHU. The fire was in the area of Knighton Road and Meadow Lane. Firefighters said the fire spread to a mobile home. There were...
David Brown Dies in Pedestrian Accident on Happy Valley Road [Redding, CA]
The deadly incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 273, per initial reports. Furthermore, according to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound vehicle struck a pedestrian walking in traffic for reasons unknown. Unfortunately, 32-year-old Brown sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators said two other vehicles...
