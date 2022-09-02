GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.

