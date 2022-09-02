Read full article on original website
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
Tired of Beef? Mary's Lamb Burger at Stockyard Is a Contrary Choice That Will Please Your Taste BudsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Free Senior Preview Coming to Marietta's North Georgia State Fair on Sept. 22, with Special Events for Attendees 55+DeanLandMarietta, GA
New 1950s themed Adult day care facility opens in Sandy SpringsMalika BowlingSandy Springs, GA
Restaurants supporting CURE Childhood cancer in SeptemberMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of innocent man killed in highspeed police chase speaks out
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Jonathan Denham’s mom said he was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. Denham, 41, was killed when the car a suspect fleeing from Cobb County police was driving slammed head-on into his car in Fulton County. "My son was going home from...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
fox5atlanta.com
2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
fox5atlanta.com
Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say
SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County SWAT arrest armed man who held 11-year-old daughter hostage, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County said no one was hurt when an armed man barricaded himself inside an Ellenwood home on Saturday night with his 11-year-old daughter inside. A SWAT team got the girl out and arrested the unidentified man. Police arrested the man and took him...
fox5atlanta.com
Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
fox5atlanta.com
7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old. The Clayton County Police Department said the collision happened near Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Officers responded at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the child dead in the road when they arrived.
fox5atlanta.com
Police determine gang-related shooting happend off of Ponce de Leon Avenue
Police said a gang dispute left a person shot and seriously injured on Friday night near a busy Midtown-area intersection. Police went to Emory Hillandale Hospital and spoke to DeKalb County Police Department investigators. DeKalb officers said a person arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound in a private...
fox5atlanta.com
Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man
GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say
ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
fox5atlanta.com
Shooting and brawl at Minnesota State Fair triggers mass crowd panic, exodus, and early closure
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - A person was shot during a brawl in the Midway section of the Minnesota State Fair Saturday night, triggering a mass panic and chaotic crowd rushing out of the area, resulting in the early closure of the fairgrounds. The Minnesota State Fair Police Department...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta United's Miles Robinson arrested for misdemeanor in Cobb County
ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson is facing charges in Cobb County after he was arrested Saturday night, according to jail records. The Cobb County Jail say the 25-year-old central defender was booked into the jail on Sept. 3. In a statement, an Atlanta United spokesperson said that they...
fox5atlanta.com
Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta residents helping out amid Jackson water crisis
Crews have restored water in Jackson, Mississippi after flooding knocked out the city's water plant. However it's still unclear when residents will have reliable drinking water. That's where one metro Atlanta organization is stepping up to help.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
fox5atlanta.com
Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
fox5atlanta.com
Alpharetta nonprofit helps families battling pancreatic cancer
ALPHARETTA, Ga. - An organization based in Alpharetta is trying to help families across the country facing one of the deadliest types of cancer. The Purple Pansies nonprofit has already raised more than $4 million for pancreatic cancer resources, and the founder says this is only the beginning. Maria Fundora's...
