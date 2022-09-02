ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartersville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Sheriff calls out police agency recruiting in his county

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga - Law Enforcement agencies across the country are struggling to fill job openings. One metro Atlanta department went outside their area to find a few good men and women, but ran up against a sheriff who said find somewhere else to recruit. East Point Police put up...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for prowler suspect caught on doorbell camera

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect caught on camera after allegedly trying to break into a woman's home. Officials say on Aug. 7, officers responded to a call about a possible prowler at the home on the 1600 block of Waysome Way NW.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

2 drivers hurt after shooting and crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a crash and shooting involving two vehicles. The wreck was reported around 3:23 p.m. Monday at Glenwood Road and Derrill Drive. According to investigators, one of the drivers injured in the crash had a gunshot wound to the leg. The driver...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Polk County, FL
Crime & Safety
County
Polk County, FL
State
Florida State
Cartersville, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Cartersville, GA
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Man found dead with stab wound at Suwanee home, police say

SUWANEE, Ga. - Police in Gwinnett County say a man was found dead with a stab wound Monday morning at a home in a Suwanee. Officers were called before noon to Ridge Oak Drive where the body was discovered. According to investigators, the man was found dead in the front...
SUWANEE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police ID victim stabbed during Macy's Mall of Georgia jewelry heist

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Police released the name of the employee stabbed by a man accused of trying to steal jewelry from a Macy's store before stabbing an employee. Gwinnett County police said 27-year-old, Jose Reyes-Serrato was the man shot by an officer when he abandoned his car in the middle of an intersection and took off. He and the employee the stabbed, 55 year-old David Walker, are recovering in a hospital and expected to survive.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

7-year-old killed in Clayton County hit-and-run, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run involving a 7-year-old. The Clayton County Police Department said the collision happened near Tara Boulevard at Southside Commercial Parkway in Jonesboro. Officers responded at around 2:15 a.m. on Sunday. Police found the child dead in the road when they arrived.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Police
fox5atlanta.com

Investigators determining cause of death of man found in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are working to figure out what led to a person found dead on Saturday evening. Police went to 2316 Pine Heights Drive and found a man dead there. The cause of death will be determined by the Fulton County Medical Examiner. Police also did not identify...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies asking for help in search for missing Gilmer County man

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Gilmer County deputies are searching for a missing 38-year-old man last seen on Saturday. Officials with the Gilmer County Sheriff's Office say they are searching for 38-year-old Christopher Mays. According to investigators, Mays was last seen on Sept. 3 at around 6:30 p.m. walking in the...
GILMER COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Woman found dead in SUV trapped under tractor-trailer, police say

ATLANTA - A deadly wreck shut down a major Atlanta road early Sunday morning. Atlanta police said a woman was dead at the scene after officers responded at about 4:30 a.m. The wreck involved a Ford Escape and semi-truck on Marietta Boulevard. Investigators said the SUV was speeding when it...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta United's Miles Robinson arrested for misdemeanor in Cobb County

ATLANTA - Atlanta United defender Miles Robinson is facing charges in Cobb County after he was arrested Saturday night, according to jail records. The Cobb County Jail say the 25-year-old central defender was booked into the jail on Sept. 3. In a statement, an Atlanta United spokesperson said that they...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Clean-up efforts underway in North Georgia after severe flooding

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Recovery and clean-up efforts were well underway Monday in Chattooga and Floyd counties after heavy rains over the weekend pounded the area, leaving streets submerged and property damaged. Restaurants and other establishments tried to reopen for business following the massive flooding in Summerville and surrounding communities....
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Metro Atlanta residents helping out amid Jackson water crisis

Crews have restored water in Jackson, Mississippi after flooding knocked out the city's water plant. However it's still unclear when residents will have reliable drinking water. That's where one metro Atlanta organization is stepping up to help.
JACKSON, MS
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Stella was rescued after being abandoned in a parking lot at just 6 weeks old and adopted by a family from the Humane Society of Cobb County. She and the family's newborn baby have grown up together. Twelve years later, they're still the best of friends.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Northwest Georgia braces for more storms after flash floods cause state of emergency

CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. - Counties in north Georgia are bracing for another round of storms Labor Day after heavy rain left many houses, businesses, and roads underwater. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp declared a state of emergency Sunday afternoon in Chattooga and Floyd Counties, directing all state resources to help with "preparation, response and recovery activities." The National Weather Service said rainfall of up to one inch per hour was causing creeks, streams, roadways and urban areas to experience unusually high levels of water. Up to 12 inches of rain was estimated to have fallen in the area, according to Kemp’s executive order.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Alpharetta nonprofit helps families battling pancreatic cancer

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - An organization based in Alpharetta is trying to help families across the country facing one of the deadliest types of cancer. The Purple Pansies nonprofit has already raised more than $4 million for pancreatic cancer resources, and the founder says this is only the beginning. Maria Fundora's...
ALPHARETTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy