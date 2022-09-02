Read full article on original website
NBA YoungBoy Shares Photo Of Pregnant Fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle, Seemingly Announcing His Ninth Baby
From the looks of things, NBA YoungBoy is in the midst of an unofficial competition with Nick Cannon to see who can father the most children first, though the latter remains ahead – for now. On Sunday (September 4), the Baton Rouge native continued his streak of surprise musical...
600 Breezy Mourns The Death Of His GF, NBA YoungBoy Fans Troll Her IG
It is a season of mourning for 600 Breezy after he shared that his girlfriend passed away. The rapper has created controversy with his hot takes on peers like NBA YoungBoy and King Von, but today (September 6), he appeared on Instagram to announce that his girlfriend of two years, Raven, sadly passed away. He didn't specifically name how she died, but his word choices have caused outlets to report that it was a suicide.
Pardison Fontaine Praises Megan Thee Stallion's Milkmaid Outfit For Germany Performance
Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine haven't been together as long as other favourite hip-hop couples, but their love – and lust – for one another is certainly obvious. Their union may have been plagued with breakup rumours at the start of 2022 after the Houston hottie removed...
NBA YoungBoy Gives A Look Into His Life At Home As A Dad & Fiancé In "Purge Me" Video: Watch
Following his collaboration with Quando Rondo in August on "Give Me A Sign" ahead of their rumoured joint tour, NBA YoungBoy has returned with a new single of his own called "Purge Me," along with an accompanying music video in which he seemingly announces that his ninth child (and second with fiancée Jazlyn Mychelle) is on the way.
Omarion Seemingly Reacts To Former B2K Groupmates' "Drink Champs" Appearance
The Drink Champs episode with three out of four members of B2K has arrived and music fans are weighing in. We've been reporting on the teasers Drink Champs has shared about Fizz, J-Boog, and Raz-B coming together to chat about their career and fallout with Omarion. The tension between the former groupmates and Omarion has been played out for a global audience, whether it be on Love & Hip Hop or social media.
Usher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: Watch
As he settles back into his second-ever venture of hosting a residency in Las Vegas, Usher looks to be giving audience members the performance of a lifetime, as well as a host of special guests joining him on stage. After kicking things off at Park MGM's Dolby Live on August...
50 Cent Fires Back At The Game After His Latest Diss
50 Cent fired back at The Game's recent diss in a post on Instagram, Monday. The Los Angeles rapper had called out 50 during a performance at Houston's Legends Only Concert. "Oh no, you making me nervous now you know it’s not safe around me when i’m nervous. LOL," 50 captioned a video of The Game's comments.
Former NCIS Star Pauley Perrette Shares Video One Year After Stroke
Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette has celebrated a year since she had a stroke, calling herself a “survivor.” The 53-year-old who played the beloved Abby Sciuto on NCIS for 15 years before quitting in 2018, shared that she has had a rough few years since, dealing with her health issues and the death of her father and cousin. “Hey guys, oh my God, it’s Sept 2,” Perrette said in the video below. “It’s a one-year anniversary since I had a stroke. And I’m still here.” “I’m still here,” she said. “Yes, I’m still here, again. How many times do...
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
Tyrese Reconciles With Ex-GF Zelie Amid Divorce
Tyrese's divorce and custody battle hasn't stopped him from believing in love. The 43-year old star's court hearing with ex Samantha Lee recently made headlines after a judge scolded the singer in front of the court room and ordered him to pay $10,000 monthly in child support. After Tyrese made a snarky comment toward Samantha's lawyer, the judge reprimanded, “If you do it again, I’m going to hold you in contempt. You don’t ask questions. That’s not how this works."
Kodak Black Barred From Performing Made In America Because He Was Late, Rapper Responds
Made In America 2022 is in full swing, and, as usual, the festival has a stacked lineup. On Saturday, Tyler, The Creator headlined, and Lil Uzi Vert, Jazmine Sullivan, Pusha T, and JID all performed as well. One big name who was conspicuously absent yesterday was Kodak Black, who was...
Charli Baltimore Says She Once Recorded An Entire 50 Cent Diss Mixtape
Charli Baltimore revealed that she once record a full mixtape of diss tracks aimed at 50 Cent during a recent episode of BET's docuseries, The Murder Inc. Story. The songs were recorded during the peak of 50's beef with Ja Rule and Murder Inc. “Irv [Gotti] wanted us to just...
50 Cent & The Game Take Shot At Each Other On Instagram
Earlier this year, The Game expressed great frustration after not being a part of the Super Bowl halftime show. Being that the NFL playoff game was located at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, the rapper felt he should have graced the stage with the other performers since he's from the area. However, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent did the honors.
Kanye West Reveals "Best Song In The History Of Music," Shares Unreleased Yeezy Designs
Kanye's Instagram storm enters another day. The rapper/fashion mogul used the holiday weekend to continue to berate his perceived rivals, and the internet has been quick to react. Ye's most recent posts seem to be a bit more productive, as he floats new fashion ideas and talks about his favorite...
Nicki Minaj Debuts "Super Freaky Girl" Alter Ego, Nick James
She may have been faced with her fair share of controversies in recent years, but 39-year-old Nicki Minaj has made it clear that 2022 is the year she's coming back with a vengeance – and a new alter ego. As you may have heard on the mother of one's...
Janet Jackson Surprises Teyana Taylor At Her London Show
Since the beginning of her career, Teyana Taylor has openly sited Janet Jackson as her biggest inspiration as an artist. The Harlem songstress paid homage to the pop queen at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, rocking an outfit that resembled the one Jackson wore at the 1995 MTV VMAs. Janet has seemingly taken Teyana under her wings a little sister of sorts.
Rihanna Cosigns Plies' Rant To Club Promoters About "Graduating" From New Money Behavior
Wherever celebrities go, they get treated like royalty. Depending on who they are and how influential they may be will shift just how much adoration those famous figures will receive from venues, brands, and even nightclubs, with the latter often going all out for artists. When a rapper or singer arrives at a club, they're often greeted with the best tables in VIP sections and free bottles of liquor for their swarming entourage, and while Plies appreciates the attention, it is how nightclubs go about lavishing their gifts that rubs him the wrong way.
Nick Cannon Vacations In Guam With Powerful Queen & Golden, Plus A Pregnant Brittany Bell: Photos
The world may constantly criticize Nick Cannon for his ever-expanding family, but the soon-to-be father of 10 continues to show his followers that he makes time for all of his baby mothers, even with his own hectic personal schedule. Just a few days ago, Abby De La Rosa (who is...
Coco Gauff Shouts Out City Girls After U.S. Open Victory
Young tennis star Coco Gauff said that she was channeling JT and Yung Miami of the City Girls after her win over Zhang Shuai in Round 4 of the 2022 US Open on Sunday. The 18-year-old was fielding questions from the press when she was asked about some of her gestures during the match.
