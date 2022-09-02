Jane Fonda went through a lip cancer scare just a few years before she went public with her Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma diagnosis, Radar can confirm. The Hollywood icon, now 84, was once worried that surgery to cut a chunk of skin cancer from her lip would have left her horribly scarred, insiders claimed in February 2018.RadarOnline.com previously obtained the photos of her post-recovery.A source at the time said the Oscar winner had been "self-conscious" about the "massive welts and bandages on her lower lip" while promoting the new season of her Netflix sitcom Grace and Frankie. "I just want to...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO