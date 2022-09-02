ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Naturals season tickets and other packs available for 2023 season

By C.C. McCandless
 3 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Northwest Arkansas Naturals announced that Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Flex Packs, and Family Packs are now available to the general public for the 2023 season of Naturals baseball.

Opening Night of the 2023 season will be at Arvest Ballpark on Thursday, April 6 against the Midland RockHounds. According to a press release from the team, season tickets are available in Super Premium ($685 per seat), Dugout Premium ($585 per seat), and 1B/3B Reserved ($485 per seat) while offering fans a savings of $230-$375 off the day of game price, depending on the location.

Naturals announce 2023 schedule

The Naturals are also offering fans a number of different mini-pack options for the 2023 season at Arvest Ballpark. Fans can select the perfect mini-pack for their schedule from the following choices: Friday-Sunday Pack; Weekend Plus Pack; Fireworks Pack; Saturday Pack; Thursday Pack; and 8-Game Pick-A-Pack. Each of these discounted mini-packs give fans the opportunity to enjoy the same seat at all of their scheduled games.

In addition to those options, the Naturals will continue to offer Flex Packs and Family Packs. Flex Packs provide fans with 30 discounted, undated vouchers to use in their preferred seating area. They may be used all at once, or in any combination for the games you choose to attend.

Family Packs are also available for $299 and provide a “summer full of entertainment for their immediate family.” Family Pack holders will receive up to six Dugout Premium tickets to any Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday game with the exception of Tuesday, July 4.

Ticket packages may be purchased online at www.nwanaturals.com , by emailing tickets@nwanaturals.com , by calling (479) 927-4900, or by visiting the Administrative Offices.

Game times and promotions for the 2023 season of Naturals baseball will be announced at a later date.

