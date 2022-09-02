ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Stories

Piada Italian Street Food Opening in Charlotte Today

Is making their Carolinas debut today at 8932 J M Keynes Drive in Charlotte. The fast casual Italian restaurant will open its doors this morning at 10:45 a.m. and will be open Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. This marks Piada’s second Southeastern location, with additional locations planned for Raleigh and beyond.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlottemagazine.com

Where to Get Pizza in Charlotte: 2022

Neapolitan, Chicago deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian, Detroit-style. Everyone has their favorite take on this universally loved food. Order it with thin crust, extra cheese, vegetarian toppings, or gluten-free. Here’s where you can find each of these options across Charlotte. FEATURED RESTAURANT. 4127 Park Road. 704-910-0142. The team behind TRUE...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
qcexclusive.com

Skin Pharm Finds a Home in Charlotte

Born in Nashville, TN, Skin Pharm is a stylish, modern beauty brand that nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin founded back in 2017. Quickly, her NPs and PAs’ expert one-on-one care in office and the at-home skin care line Skin Pharm offers led to a burgeoning business with a local celebrity following.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
luxury-houses.net

This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC

The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 989 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

PFLAG Statesville to host Pride Parade & Festival on September 24

PFLAG Statesville will host a Statesville Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, September 24. The family friendly event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., is a celebration of diversity in Iredell County. Organizers said it is an opportunity to show appreciation to “the brave souls” who made the Pride march on June 20, 2021.
STATESVILLE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman

For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
TROUTMAN, NC
#Local Life#Localevent#Arts Festival#Music Festival#Uptown Charlotte#Arts And Crafts#Belk Theater#Blackstar Symphony#The Wood Brothers#The Kid Laroi
fox46.com

Here’s everything being filmed in NC

(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know

I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Rhino Market & Deli snags space in SouthPark

CHARLOTTE — Rhino Market & Deli has landed space in SouthPark’s Capitol Towers. The neighborhood market and deli signed a deal for a 5,877-square-foot location. It will be at 4300 Congress St., near Legion Brewing. Plans call for a storefront with expanded interior seating and kitchen. Raleigh-based Highwoods...
CHARLOTTE, NC

