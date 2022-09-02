Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Charlotte Stories
Piada Italian Street Food Opening in Charlotte Today
Is making their Carolinas debut today at 8932 J M Keynes Drive in Charlotte. The fast casual Italian restaurant will open its doors this morning at 10:45 a.m. and will be open Sunday through Saturday, 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. This marks Piada’s second Southeastern location, with additional locations planned for Raleigh and beyond.
charlottemagazine.com
Where to Get Pizza in Charlotte: 2022
Neapolitan, Chicago deep-dish, New York-style, Sicilian, Detroit-style. Everyone has their favorite take on this universally loved food. Order it with thin crust, extra cheese, vegetarian toppings, or gluten-free. Here’s where you can find each of these options across Charlotte. FEATURED RESTAURANT. 4127 Park Road. 704-910-0142. The team behind TRUE...
WBTV
Can’t-miss attractions coming to AutoFair this weekend
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The cars may be the stars when the Charlotte AutoFair returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway this Thursday through Saturday, but they are far from the only attraction bringing fans to the famed 1.5-mile superspeedway. An action-packed lineup of entertainment and fun includes a chainsaw artist, seminars with automotive icons, music, Q&As and more.
Opa! Yiasou Greek Festival returns to in-person event this year
CHARLOTTE — Greece is the word in Charlotte this week as Greek traditions take center stage at the Yiasou Greek Festival, a tradition that began in 1978 and has since become one of the city’s largest annual cultural events. After operating as a drive-thru only event in 2021...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
qcexclusive.com
Skin Pharm Finds a Home in Charlotte
Born in Nashville, TN, Skin Pharm is a stylish, modern beauty brand that nurse practitioner Maegan Griffin founded back in 2017. Quickly, her NPs and PAs’ expert one-on-one care in office and the at-home skin care line Skin Pharm offers led to a burgeoning business with a local celebrity following.
scoopcharlotte.com
September Restaurant Openings, Coming Soons, Foodie Events, and News You Can Use
Although we may soon be trading swimsuits for sweaters, the food scene around Charlotte shows no sign of cooling down. Read on for the openings, updates and events you need to know about going into September. New & Opening Soon. Summerbird in South End – Open now. Now open...
fox46.com
Customers take one last look at Midnight Diner before relocation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move. On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”
luxury-houses.net
This $7.899M Florida Style, Mediterranean Estate is Breath Takingly Beautiful in Charlotte, NC
The Estate in Charlotte is an entertainers paradise and conveniently located, now available for sale. This home located at 8371 Providence Rd, Charlotte, North Carolina; offering 8 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with 12,718 square feet of living spaces. Call Liza Caminiti – Ivester Jackson Distinctive Properties – (Phone: 704-526-6695) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Charlotte.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Power outage impacting hundreds of customers in northeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A power outage in northeast Charlotte has left hundreds in the dark early Tuesday morning. According to Duke Energy, the outage is impacting approximately 989 customers in the area of North Tryon Street and Old Concord Road. Duke Energy officials said the outage was first...
iredellfreenews.com
PFLAG Statesville to host Pride Parade & Festival on September 24
PFLAG Statesville will host a Statesville Pride Parade & Festival on Saturday, September 24. The family friendly event, which runs from 12 to 4 p.m., is a celebration of diversity in Iredell County. Organizers said it is an opportunity to show appreciation to “the brave souls” who made the Pride march on June 20, 2021.
Statesville Record & Landmark
WATCH NOW: Iredell County Fair underway in Troutman
For more photos from the opening night of the Iredell County Fair please see Page A7. With a cutting of the ribbon by Isabelle Difiore and Raelynn Head, the 86th Iredell County Fair is officially underway in Troutman. North Carolina state Sen. Vickie Sawyer was volunteered by other local elected...
Thousands attend return of Matthews Alive Festival after cancellation two years in a row
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Festival was in full swing Labor Day weekend, returning after it was canceled for two years in a row due to COVID-19 concerns. The four-day festival is a staple event for the Matthews community, and in 2019, an estimated 150,000 people attended the festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox46.com
Here’s everything being filmed in NC
(WGHP) — Lights! Camera! Action! Three movies and two TV shows are currently filming in North Carolina. Lauded actor Michael Shannon makes his directorial debut with “Eric Larue.” The film is being made in the Wilmington area and tells the story of a mother of a teen who killed three of his classmates during a shooting. Alexander Skarsgard, Judy Greer and Alison Pill star.
Charlotte woman wins nearly $400,000 jackpot using Online Play
CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte woman bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket using Online Play that turned into a $388,927 jackpot win. Heather Malo, 48, said she found about the win when she saw a notification email that looked a little different. Once she realized she had hit the jackpot,...
North Carolina city ranked among the most polite metro areas in the country
(WGHP) — The South is known for its hospitality, but let’s face it: not every Southern city lives up to the hype. Now, however, we know that we have a bastion of good behavior right here in North Carolina. Apparently, according to at least this one survey, Charlotte was found to be one of the […]
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins tells her story of integrating Charlotte schools 65 years ago this week
Dorothy Counts-Scoggins was one of four black students who integrated Charlotte Public Schools in 1957. That history-making moment was captured in a famous photograph of her walking through a gauntlet of angry whites shouting racial slurs, throwing rocks and spitting at her while the 15-year-old Counts-Scoggins held her composure. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kiss951.com
Charlotte Fast Food Workers Share Things They Want Customers to Know
I saw recently Buzzfeed featured a few Charlotte fast food employees on one of their threads. Some Charlotte fast food workers shared things they want their customers to know. If you’ve ever worked in the fast food industry, there are probably lots of secrets you wish your customers knew, right? These fast food workers sure did, and shared what they really want customers to know with “Buzzfeed.”
WBTV
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
North Carolina A&T and North Carolina Central faced off on Saturday at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night. Gastonia police investigating shooting on North King Street. Updated: Sep. 3, 2022 at 8:47 AM...
WBTV
Renderings: NASCAR begins work on its sleek new local facilities
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios Charlotte) - NASCAR kicked off construction last week on a new state-of-the-art facility out in Concord that’ll house its productions operations. About 125 employees who had worked in Uptown at 550 South (550 S. Caldwell, formerly called the NASCAR Plaza) will move into this new building.
Rhino Market & Deli snags space in SouthPark
CHARLOTTE — Rhino Market & Deli has landed space in SouthPark’s Capitol Towers. The neighborhood market and deli signed a deal for a 5,877-square-foot location. It will be at 4300 Congress St., near Legion Brewing. Plans call for a storefront with expanded interior seating and kitchen. Raleigh-based Highwoods...
Comments / 2