wwnytv.com
United Way kicks off fundraising campaign
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The United Way of Northern New York is kicking off its annual fundraising campaign. Chief Executive Officer Dawn Cole appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about it. Watch her interview above. The United Way works to improve the lives of residents...
wwnytv.com
Watertown seniors start final year with honks, waves & sirens
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Cyclone seniors at Watertown High are steering their final school year in the right direction. Dozens of students decorated their cars Tuesday morning to celebrate their last first day. After convening at Watertown City Hall, they paraded down Washington Street to get the school year...
wwnytv.com
‘Stub’s Ride for the Last Station’ is this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Dexter Fire Department needs a place for its antiques and memorabilia. And that means they need to raise money. Organizers Crystal Heise and Mike Heise talked about a fundraiser called Stub’s Ride for the Last Station. Watch the video for their interview on...
Fire Departments About To Get Big Money Across New York State
There is something special about the brave men and women who choose to volunteer to become firefighters. While most people run from smoke and fire, these individuals are heading in to save and protect human life and property. It is a calling that is nothing short of heroic. But across...
wwnytv.com
Massena working to overcome learning loss this school year
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - In St. Lawrence County, students and teachers were welcomed back to the start of classes at Massena Central High School and this year brings opportunities of its own. Students at Massena Central High School gathered near the doors to be let into school on their...
chronicle-express.com
O'MARA: 'New York’s spending spree already proving unsustainable'
It didn’t take long and it’s not good news for future taxpayers. In April, when Governor Kathy Hochul and the Democrat legislative majorities in the Senate and Assembly finished stocking up what would become New York’s largest-ever state budget, many of us warned about its irrational spending.
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
wwnytv.com
LeRoy R. Bork, 72, of Wellesley Island
WELLESLEY ISLAND, New York (WWNY) - LeRoy R. Bork, 72 of County Route 100, passed away early Sunday morning at his home. He had been under the care of his loving family and Hospice of Jefferson County. He was born September 18, 1949 in Utica, NY, son of LeRoy H....
wwnytv.com
In Lewis County, many spent Labor Day on the Beaver River
TAYLORVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A Labor Day tradition in Lewis County as kayakers gather to ride the waves on the Beaver River. Every Labor Day, Brookfield releases water from dams along the river. Kayakers like these in Taylorville take advantage of the faster rapids to have some fun on...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg neighbors continue back-to-school tradition
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Tuesday marks the first day back to school for north country teachers and students. Neighbors on Oak Street in Ogdensburg have colored the sidewalk for the last 12 years to welcome the kids back to Madill Elementary School. They say their message is simple: “Be...
Aliens in Upstate New York? Explore Area 51 in Watertown
Area 51 isn't just in Nevada. There's another one in Upstate New York where people have claimed to travel through a 'time vortex.'. If you walk through Thompson Park in Watertown, you'll see a zoo, tennis courts, hiking trails, and a 'vortex' where you may lose track of time, become disoriented or confused and find yourself in a different location inside the park.
Which city in New York State is among America’s most depressed?
Where are Americans most depressed?
wwnytv.com
William G. Burke, 82, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William G. Burke, Watertown, passed away Monday, September 5th at Samaritan Medical Center. He was 82 years old. Services will be held at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home on Monday, September 12th. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
New gun legislation impacts ammunition sales
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Over the weekend, Western New Yorkers may have seen a photo on social media gaining some traction, showing that the Cabela’s in Cheektowaga roped off its ammunition department with yellow tape. This raised questions about the future of ammunition sales in the state now that the new legislation is in effect.
More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse
Two current Progressive/Democratic incumbents — Rep. Mollie Burke, P/D-Brattleboro, and Rep. Heather Surprenant, P/D-Barnard — have changed their party affiliations to Democratic. Now, only a few Progressive/Democratic incumbents are running for reelection in the party. Read the story on VTDigger here: More departures could shake up Progressive representation in the Statehouse.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $25 Million Awarded to NYS Under Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Plug Orphan Oil and Gas Wells
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the United States Department of Interior awarded New York State $25 million under its Initial Grant Program. The funds, included in the federal landmark Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, bolster New York's ongoing efforts to help reduce climate-altering greenhouse gas emissions from aging and abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, as well as protect ground and surface waters.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
wwnytv.com
Philip M. Pauling, 70, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Philip M. Pauling will be 3:00pm Thursday, September 8th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. Burial will follow the service in Calvary Cemetery. Calling hours will precede the funeral at the funeral home beginning at 1:00pm. Philip passed away...
wwnytv.com
Michael J. Hayes, formerly of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Michael J. Hayes passed away on August 17, 2022 under the care of Hospice in Orange City, Florida. He was born April 29, 1965 in Watertown, NY to Richard Earle and Dorothy Jackson Hayes. He was the youngest of four and endlessly entertained his sisters with his high chair rendition of the Batman theme song. Michael had many interests and talents. He loved music and played in local bands as a teenager. He played guitar, trumpet and piano. His favorite dog, Humphrey, a basset hound, shared Mike’s love of music and would full-throated howl when Michael played the piano, much to Mike’s delight. Humphrey’s howl became locally famous when it became part of the residence answering machine message. He was an active skier at Dry Hill and especially enjoyed hot dog skiing. Michael was extremely proud of completing his pilot certification and obtaining his pilot’s license. He enjoyed boating and fishing on both Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. In 2019, the allure of Florida’s warmer winters resulted in his move to Orange City.
wwnytv.com
Celebrating Labor Day with a parade in Adams
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Some small showers didn’t stop the North Country from celebrating Labor Day. In Adams, the Adams Fire Department hosted it’s annual Labor Day parade Monday morning. It featured the Fort Drum Marching Band and a new fire engine for the Adams Fire Department.
