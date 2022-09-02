Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Architecture Firm Brings the Modern Farmhouse Back to the Farmlands of ColoradoInside the Firm PodcastColorado State
Bear near Fort Collins school prompts locked doorsClaire ClevelandFort Collins, CO
A brewing company and monster maker team up to make a gremlin-themed beerBrittany AnasGreeley, CO
Jaw-dropping Hike Near Denver | Crosier MountainWanderlust WellmanDenver, CO
Related
Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested
DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
Juvenile hurt in Denver shooting was 'innocent bystander'
DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured, including a Denver Public Schools (DPS) student. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.
9 indicted on suspicion of providing fake ID, alcohol before fatal prom night crash
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A grand jury indicted nine companies and individuals this week on suspicion of supplying fake IDs or providing alcohol to teenagers in relation to the case of a 17-year-old driver who's charged in a Boulder crash that killed two people. The crash happened April 9,...
Witness to fatal shooting by unlicensed security guard sues 9NEWS
DENVER — A close friend of the man who was fatally shot by a security guard hired by 9NEWS in 2020 has sued 9NEWS and its parent company TEGNA, saying that he suffered “severe emotional distress,” including post-traumatic stress disorder. Stephen Wright witnessed the shooting of Lee...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy
BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged
DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes
BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job
KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places. Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect let ice cream truck driver go after learning he had a son, affidavit says
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A man who was forced into the back of his ice cream truck at gunpoint said he was "scared for his life" but was eventually let go after the suspect learned that he had a son. Daniel Richardson was identified as a suspect in the...
Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25
THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver
DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A wildfire has burned about 120 acres and prompted evacuations in Larimer County Thursday, Poudre Fire Authority said. The fire, which is being called the County Road 21 Fire, is burning northeast of Ted's Place, which is located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Poudre Canyon Road. The fire is southeast of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21.
Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk. The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
Appeals court overturns Denver murder conviction due to prosecutor's misconduct
DENVER — Although a single improper statement by a prosecutor during trial will rarely lead to the reversal of a defendant's convictions, Colorado's second-highest court last week decided such an extraordinary consequence was necessary — overturning a man's second-degree murder conviction and 48-year prison sentence. A jury convicted...
Residents buy Fort Collins mobile home park, outbidding investor
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Parklane Mobile Home Park in Fort Collins has a new name. It's a new name chosen by its new owners. "The new name is New Life Mobile Homes, because with the previous owner there were a lot of injustices," said Evelia Rosas, who’s lived there for 15 years. "We wanted a change."
Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years
DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Two years ago, this day was 68 degrees cooler in Denver
DENVER — The lowest temperature in Denver on Thursday morning was 70 degrees. That is a new record. Its also the first September day in Denver history where the temperature didn't drop below 70. It won't be official until after midnight on Thursday, but the temperature is not forecast...
Wheat Ridge officer captures driver traveling 133 mph in a 65 mph zone
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — A Wheat Ridge officer recorded a speeder going 68 over the speed limit on Interstate 70 on Sunday morning. The Wheat Ridge Police Department (WRPD) said it's a new record for the officer who clocked the driver going 133 mph on the eastbound lanes of I-70 near Wadsworth Boulevard around 9 a.m.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
17K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 1