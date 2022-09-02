ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
9NEWS

Denver Sheriff Department deputy arrested

DENVER — A Denver sheriff's deputy has been arrested on an assault charge in Aurora, the Denver Sheriff Department (DPD) said Thursday. Ernest Parker was arrested by the Aurora Police Department (APD) on charges of domestic violence-related second-degree assault, and criminal mischief for damaged property, the department said. The...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Juvenile hurt in Denver shooting was 'innocent bystander'

DENVER — Police are investigating a shooting in Denver that left two people injured, including a Denver Public Schools (DPS) student. The Denver Police Department (DPD) said the shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400-block of East Colfax Avenue, which is near the intersection with Josephine Street two blocks south of City Park.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Suspected police impersonator arrested after pulling over deputy

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Brighton Police Department is seeking more information on a possible police impersonator that attempted to stop an off-duty Adams County Sheriff's Office deputy on Saturday. Officers responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of a police impersonator on I-76 between Bridge Street and Bromley Lane. The...
BRIGHTON, CO
9NEWS

1-year-old dies of fentanyl intoxication, mom charged

DENVER — The mother of a 1-year-old child who died late last year from fentanyl intoxication is now charged in connection with the baby's death, the Denver District Attorney's Office announced. On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, was not breathing. Paramedics responded...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

After chop shop bust, police hope to return stolen bikes

BOULDER, Colo. — Firearms, drugs and stolen bikes were recovered during the bust of a chop shop this week in Boulder. After a weekslong investigation, the Boulder Police Department searched an apartment in the 3100 block of Pearl Parkway Tuesday morning and seized two firearms, fentanyl, methamphetamine and at least 15 bicycles.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Colorado school bus driver has a pretty important second job

KERSEY, Colo. — A school bus driver shortage has one district in Weld County finding replacement drivers from unusual places. Dr. Jeremy Burmeister is one of the replacement drivers for the district. Burmeister spends the mornings getting ready to drive his bus route like any of the other drivers. He goes through his safety checks and heads out of the bus yard to pick up the students.
WELD COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Man pleads guilty after missing girl found at his home

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A man who was charged in the disappearance of a 14-year-old girl who was later found safe in his home pleaded guilty in the case Tuesday morning. James Dean was arrested in May after the girl failed to attend classes at Manhattan Middle School at 290 Manhattan Drive and was reported missing. Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office sent out an alert asking the public to be on the lookout for her. They said she had no history of running away, and that it was possible that she was with someone she met online.
BOULDER, CO
9NEWS

Thornton Police officer shoots, kills man on Interstate 25

THORNTON, Colo. — A Thornton Police officer shot and killed a man who produced a weapon while he was walking in traffic Monday morning on Interstate 25, police said in a news release. I-25 was closed for hours between 84th Avenue and Thornton Parkway for the investigation into the...
THORNTON, CO
9NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies in crash in Denver

DENVER — A motorcycle rider died in a crash early Monday in southwest Denver, according to police. Officers responded to the crash just after 1 a.m. on an on-ramp from South Sheridan Boulevard onto West Hampden Avenue, according to a spokesman for the Denver Police Department. A motorcycle rider...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Wildfire in Larimer County prompts mandatory evacuations

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo — A wildfire has burned about 120 acres and prompted evacuations in Larimer County Thursday, Poudre Fire Authority said. The fire, which is being called the County Road 21 Fire, is burning northeast of Ted's Place, which is located at the intersection of Highway 287 and Poudre Canyon Road. The fire is southeast of the intersection of County Road 66 and County Road 21.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Rocky's Autos closes after 40 years

DENVER — Denver car dealership Rocky's Autos, Inc. has closed its doors. The independent Federal Boulevard dealership was well-known for its local television commercials in the early 2000s. "Rocky's Autos is no longer in business as of September 6, 2022. Thank you," said a post on the dealership's website.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is coming. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrives in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Two years ago, this day was 68 degrees cooler in Denver

DENVER — The lowest temperature in Denver on Thursday morning was 70 degrees. That is a new record. Its also the first September day in Denver history where the temperature didn't drop below 70. It won't be official until after midnight on Thursday, but the temperature is not forecast...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

