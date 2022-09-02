ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christiansburg, VA

wfxrtv.com

Student Achiever: Salem’s Reese Redford

SALEM, Va. (WFXR) — Salem volleyball is off to its best start in years. Led by a group of six seniors, the Spartans hope to make a statement in the River Ridge District this season. But one of those seniors wants to make sure her teammates are having their...
SALEM, VA
wfxrtv.com

William Fleming Senior scores special touchdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – It was a moment years in the making. William Fleming senior Tyree Tasco has been involved with the Colonels since his brother played for them five years ago, and nowadays he’s considered an honorary member. Head Coach Jamar Lovelace got together with an old...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hokies football player issues apology after hitting fan following Friday loss

NORFOLK, Va. (WDBJ) - A Virginia Tech football player has issued an apology after hitting a fan who rushed the field after Friday night’s loss to Old Dominion. TE/ATH Connor Blumrick was leaving the field with the rest of the team when a fan flowed into his path and the redshirt senior launched his arm in the fan’s direction.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Hokies all-time leading rusher Cyrus Lawrence passed away

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Sad news coming from Virginia Tech athletics as former running back Cyrus Lawrence passed away Friday at the age of 61. Lawrence played football for the Hokies from 1979-1982. He is the program’s all-time leading rusher with 3,767 yards. Lawrence was inducted to the Virginia Tech Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WJHL

Virginia governor serving as Grand Marshal of Food City 300

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Food City officials on Monday announced Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin will serve as the grand marshal of the 30th Food City 300. The event, which is slated for Sept. 16, is one of the most popular events in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, a news release from the grocery store states. Youngkin […]
ABINGDON, VA
wfxrtv.com

Where to see a movie for $3 in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For people looking to go out and have some fun this weekend, many theaters across the nation will be participating in “National Cinema Day.”. According to the National Cinema Day website, on Sat., Sept. 3, all movies will be $3, “every movie, every showtime, every format.”
CHARLESTON, WV
thetrek.co

AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia

It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech student hit and killed in Blacksburg traffic

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in traffic early Friday. Just after midnight September 2, Blacksburg Police and the Blacksburg Rescue Squad were called to the 2200 block of South Main Street. A driver had hit 20-year-old John Wallace Thomasson of Fairfax, who was pronounced dead.
BLACKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Places to go stargazing in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is full of exceptional beauty with its mountains, rivers, and greenery, and if you look up at the nighttime sky, it is just as beautiful. There are several places across the Mountain State that provide wonderful views of the stars, the moon, the Milky Way and more.
TRAVEL
big945.com

Virginia man dies in drowning at Duck

At 5:41 p.m. on Friday, September 2, the Duck Fire Department, Duck Surf Rescue, and Dare County EMS were dispatched to Buffell Head Drive after bystanders reported a person floating face down in the ocean. The Good Samaritans were pulling the man from the water when rescue units arrived. Duck...
DUCK, NC
wfxrtv.com

Pinpoint Weather: Dreary and damp conditions linger

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The chance of rain lingers into Tuesday across Southwest and Central Virginia. However, rain coverage won’t be as widespread as what moved through Labor Day. The region continues to deal with some moisture moving in from the south. Patchy fog, drizzle, and a few...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Special concrete homes are popping up around central Virginia

RUCKERSVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Special kinds of homes are becoming more common around town and in nearby counties. It’s called insulated concrete form or ICF Homes. ICF Homes' president, Dave Phelps says it uses science to stay energy efficient, maintain high-quality interior air, and are safer when it comes to bad weather, all while keeping a cozy feel inside.
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

Young scholars at Belle Academy explore curriculum and life skills

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Teachers, students, staff, and volunteers at one small school in Roanoke are “Making the Grade” as they begin a new school year. Belle Academy started school in August and students and staff were excited to return to face-to-face learning. The school is really...
ROANOKE, VA

